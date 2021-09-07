Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the United States.

Travel Bugs World

Now is an excellent time to explore locally and travel to the wonders of the United States. So, we took a closer look at travelers' favorites in the United States according to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. We looked at why you should travel there and why they were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users. Keep reading to find out which Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6zin_0a3tc92600
Santa Monica Beach, California.Matheus Costa on Unsplash.

It comes as no surprise to California residents that four of their beaches were voted in the Top 25 beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021.

Did you miss the other stories in the travel series? Read these next to find out which California beach was voted 3rd best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor travelers and which other California beach was ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the USA.

Additionally, find out why This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States and what News Break readers thought of it!

"White sands, rugged coastlines, the works—these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long." - Tripadvisor.

Santa Monica State Beach, Los Angeles

Ranking in at No. 25, the iconic Santa Monica Beach is loved by domestic and international travelers for its vibrancy and beautiful views. The world-famous Santa Monica Pier, which is located right on Santa Monica State Beach, is visited by millions of travelers annually and is home to the Pacific Park amusement park.

Offering bike paths, eateries, bars, stunning sea views, and lush sand, for many travelers, Santa Monica Beach is a relaxing break from sightseeing and an opportunity to people-watch. Also, the sunsets are amazing!

Additionally, there is an array of attractions nearby, from shopping at The Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place to getting away from the crowds at Palisades Park or Tongva Park.

"Spent a beautiful day at the beach. Plenty of space. Nice walking path. Close to food and fun. Fun place to people watch." - JLars34, Tripadvisor, 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiN7R_0a3tc92600
Santa Monica Beach, California.Photo by Cameron Venti on Unsplash.
"Santa Monica is among the LA area's best beaches. From stunning sunsets to the picturesque pier at night... from families and friends playing... to tightrope walkers practicing. Something for everyone." - ViewsAndReviews, Tripadvisor, 2020.

Eat at The Lobster. The iconic Los Angeles restaurant & bar overlooks the Pacific Ocean and serves sustainably caught lobsters and fresh seafood.

Visit Pacific Park amusement park. Located on the Santa Monica Pier, this Los Angeles oceanfront amusement park offers arcade games and thrill rides. Fly above the pier on the roller coaster, or check out the views from the Ferris wheel and then snack on carnival foods. It's a fun few hours for families.

Stay at Shore Hotel. Ranked No.2, on Tripadvisor, out of 56 Santa Monica Hotels, the Shore Hotel offers breathtaking ocean views. Just a few steps from the Santa Monica Pier, the beaches and shopping make it the perfect choice for a local vacation in Los Angeles.

Do you agree with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice, or do you have a favorite beach that you think is better? We are interested to know your thoughts. Please kindly share in the comments.

Read Next - California restaurant wins award as the No. 1 best fine dining restaurant in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXL48_0a3tc92600
Santa Monica Beach, California.Photo by Vincentas Liskauskas on Unsplash.

A note on homelessness

The California Community Foundation, The City of Santa Monica, residents, local business owners, and community organizations partner in a community initiative called We Are Santa Monica. The fund's goal is to service the needs of all the people in the city and community wellbeing. This includes addressing the growing surge of homelessness in Santa Monica. To find out more about getting involved and how you can help to improve your community, visit www.weare.santamonica.gov/addressing-homelessness.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Read These Trending Travel Stories Next -

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem.

5 Los Angeles California restaurants that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 22

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
2842 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles, CA

Mid-week break? These luxury Los Angeles hotel pools are offering day passes to non-guests

As the summer heat continues into fall, we have the perfect way for you to cool down. Not only that, but if you have been craving a luxury lifestyle, you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Who says only celebrities and tourists get all the trimmings?

Read full story
2 comments
Orange County, CA

Why you should travel to this Orange County, California resort for a luxury staycation

Picture this! You wake in your king-size bed with views of the Wood Canyons. After your morning stroll through the woodlands, you enjoy a breakfast burrito at the beachfront cafe. You spend the morning by the outdoor heated pool before heading to the spa for a spa treatment. After lunch, you head for a day out at the nearby beach, where you can participate in surfing, kayaking, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and other travel adventure activities.

Read full story
1 comments

Improve your life, mental health and boost your happiness with these motivational goals

Some people are naturally happy no matter what is happening around them. Others have to work on being happy. The best way to be a happier person is to be motivated. This includes being motivated to improve your life and find things that make you happy. Therefore, we have written these motivational goals to improve your life, mental health and boost your happiness. We wholly believe that you can have a good life by staying motivated, inspired, and setting goals, even under challenging circumstances.

Read full story

Try this easy-to-make tasty mojito recipe. Only five ingredients needed

Mojitos are our preferred drink, especially for summer, as they are a refreshing and tasty drink. Our favorite mojito recipe is quick and easy to make and only requires five ingredients. A bartender we met on our overseas travels taught us this recipe. Keep reading and we will share with you how to make this easy-to-make tasty mojito.

Read full story
2 comments

How to turn your home into a staycation resort

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we canceled many travel plans. Instead, we spent the last ten months, creating a vacation vibe at home and turning our home into a staycation resort. We researched over 300 ideas on what makes a great vacation vibe and how to have a staycation at home. This post shares our 10 best ideas to create vacation magic in your own home and turn your home into a staycation resort.

Read full story
3 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Book these 4 fun Las Vegas events before they sell out

NOTE - Vegas has launched its new campaign, "Vegas Smart." "It is about being mindful of your surroundings and thoughtful of others: keeping your distance, wearing mandatory face coverings, and washing your hands."

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Need a place to relax this Sunday in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles has a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places. The list recognizes the nation's historic places that are worthy of preservation. Descano Gardens has been added to the list. Keep reading to find out things to do at Descano Gardens and why should visit there for a relaxing Sunday.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

This Hawaii beach is the No. 2 top beach in the United States

Everyone has their favorite beach, and some beaches are so outstanding that it's no surprise they are a favorite among the masses. Tripadvisor users recently ranked this Maui beach as their Top 2 Beach in the United States in the Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Travelers would travel back to Hawaii just to visit this beach again.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Explore new worlds in virtual reality this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Here's where to find this immersive experience

This immersive virtual reality experience in Columbus, Ohio allows you to escape to faraway worlds. If you love theme-park rides, you will absolutely adore this virtual reality experience. It is for kids and adults alike. It is for anyone who loves adventure and travel.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas, over 100 full-size dinosaurs are in town this month. Here's where to see them

If you want to do something unique and out of the ordinary with a chance to experience what the world looked liked millions of years ago, head down to this fun event. This interactive event has toured the country and is now in Midland, Texas, and headed for San Antonio, Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange County, CA

3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Orange County

With the continuing summer heat in Orange County, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Additionally, for those who crave a luxury lifestyle, you have the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $25, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Southern California Orange County hotels and resorts. This offer is available to all Los Angeles & California residents and out-of-state visitors too.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Mouth-watering new restaurants in Los Angeles

In the last few months, several new restaurants have opened in Los Angeles. Now is a great time to get out and enjoy an evening dining out. A few of these restaurants offer happy hour too. Here are the new restaurant openings in Los Angeles that have caught our eye and offer exciting menus.

Read full story
1 comments

Travel Alert - Here's why road trips are good for your mental health

Road trips are one of the best ways you can improve your mental health. They give you a chance to clear your head, reflect on the past, and dream about the future. Besides improving your lifestyle, there are many benefits to going on road trips, especially if you are feeling mentally worn out. For us, the biggest benefit of this type of travel is the excitement and joy of getting in the car and driving somewhere. We love going on road trips.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The top 3 Miami seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in Miami. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story

Travel Alert - The 7 most recommended ways to stay healthy when you travel

This long weekend, many of us are thinking about traveling somewhere to get a change of scenery. So we have compiled this list of ways to stay healthy when you travel. It will help you stay healthy during and after your vacation. Read our 7 most recommended ways to stay healthy when you travel before you go on your vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Out-of-this-world experiences to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California

If you need an escape from reality this weekend, we have a lineup of events in Los Angeles and Southern California that offer to help you escape to faraway worlds. These out-of-this-world experiences will entertain you and visually stimulate you. On offer are virtual reality experiences, immersive adventures, and desert art installations. Read on for out-of-this-world experiences to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

KCRW Summer nights Los Angeles party is on tonight!

(Los Angeles, California): Do you want to party tonight? If the answer is a big fat yes, then head on down to Descano Gardens for the first-ever KCRW Summer Nights. This is a do not miss an event, and best of all, it's free!

Read full story
2 comments

Social distancing weekend vacation ideas for you

(Photo - Greg Rakozy/Unsplash). There is no reason you can’t pack an overnight bag and have a weekend escape at any time. Get away from work, any bad news, and responsibilities while socially distancing yourself with these proven weekend vacation ideas.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California restaurant ranked as the top fine dining restaurant in the U.S.

This California restaurant is on many people's bucket lists. Winner of many awards in the restaurant and wine categories, they have also been awarded the Michelin Guide's highest rating of three stars. Keep reading 'California restaurant ranked as the top fine dining restaurant in the U.S.' to find out why you should add it to your bucket list and travel there soon.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy