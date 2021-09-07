This Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the United States.

Now is an excellent time to explore locally and travel to the wonders of the United States. So, we took a closer look at travelers' favorites in the United States according to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. We looked at why you should travel there and why they were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users. Keep reading to find out which Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the U.S.

Santa Monica Beach, California. Matheus Costa on Unsplash.

It comes as no surprise to California residents that four of their beaches were voted in the Top 25 beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021.

Did you miss the other stories in the travel series? Read these next to find out which California beach was voted 3rd best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor travelers and which other California beach was ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the USA.

Additionally, find out why This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States and what News Break readers thought of it!

"White sands, rugged coastlines, the works—these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long." - Tripadvisor.

Santa Monica State Beach, Los Angeles

Ranking in at No. 25, the iconic Santa Monica Beach is loved by domestic and international travelers for its vibrancy and beautiful views. The world-famous Santa Monica Pier, which is located right on Santa Monica State Beach, is visited by millions of travelers annually and is home to the Pacific Park amusement park.

Offering bike paths, eateries, bars, stunning sea views, and lush sand, for many travelers, Santa Monica Beach is a relaxing break from sightseeing and an opportunity to people-watch. Also, the sunsets are amazing!

Additionally, there is an array of attractions nearby, from shopping at The Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place to getting away from the crowds at Palisades Park or Tongva Park.

"Spent a beautiful day at the beach. Plenty of space. Nice walking path. Close to food and fun. Fun place to people watch." - JLars34, Tripadvisor, 2020.

Santa Monica Beach, California. Photo by Cameron Venti on Unsplash.

"Santa Monica is among the LA area's best beaches. From stunning sunsets to the picturesque pier at night... from families and friends playing... to tightrope walkers practicing. Something for everyone." - ViewsAndReviews, Tripadvisor, 2020.

Eat at The Lobster. The iconic Los Angeles restaurant & bar overlooks the Pacific Ocean and serves sustainably caught lobsters and fresh seafood.

Visit Pacific Park amusement park. Located on the Santa Monica Pier, this Los Angeles oceanfront amusement park offers arcade games and thrill rides. Fly above the pier on the roller coaster, or check out the views from the Ferris wheel and then snack on carnival foods. It's a fun few hours for families.

Stay at Shore Hotel. Ranked No.2, on Tripadvisor, out of 56 Santa Monica Hotels, the Shore Hotel offers breathtaking ocean views. Just a few steps from the Santa Monica Pier, the beaches and shopping make it the perfect choice for a local vacation in Los Angeles.

Do you agree with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice, or do you have a favorite beach that you think is better? We are interested to know your thoughts. Please kindly share in the comments.

Read Next - California restaurant wins award as the No. 1 best fine dining restaurant in the United States.

Santa Monica Beach, California. Photo by Vincentas Liskauskas on Unsplash.

A note on homelessness

The California Community Foundation, The City of Santa Monica, residents, local business owners, and community organizations partner in a community initiative called We Are Santa Monica. The fund's goal is to service the needs of all the people in the city and community wellbeing. This includes addressing the growing surge of homelessness in Santa Monica. To find out more about getting involved and how you can help to improve your community, visit www.weare.santamonica.gov/addressing-homelessness.

Love Travel? Follow us to see more articles like this. ... Follow

If you loved this post, please follow us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Read These Trending Travel Stories Next -

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem.

5 Los Angeles California restaurants that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation.