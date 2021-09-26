This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States

This San Diego, California beach is only 2 hours travel time from Los Angeles and has been voted one of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Can you guess which beach it is? Keep reading to find out and why you should travel there.

Coronado Beach, California. Derick McKinney on Unsplash

Every year Tripadvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, experiences, national parks, attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

We love visiting beaches. It is our favorite travel activity. So we have been featuring the Top 25 Beaches in the United States as voted by travelers on the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards.

According to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards, four of the Top 25 beaches in the United States are from California.

Did you miss the other stories in this travel series? Read these next to find out which California beach was voted 3rd best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor travelers and which other California beach was ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the USA.

Love travel? Follow us to see more articles like this. ... Follow

And the winner is... Coronado Beach, California

San Diego's Coronado Beach offers a long sandy beach, a boardwalk, tide pools, and beach swimming. This California beach feels like paradise!

Coronado beach is on an island. However, you can drive there via The Strand, a 7-mile land strip from Imperial Beach, or across the 2.12-miles long San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Though for those who don't want to deal with looking for parking, you can take a 15-minute boat ride across the bay to Coronado from Broadway Pier. The boat trip is a fun travel activity.

Coronado Beach, California. Derick McKinney on Unsplash

A very nice beach to hang out, watch the sunset and have a nice evening on the beach, relax on the beautiful sand and talk a nice long walk, there is something special about this beach. - Mohammad Qutishat, Tripadvisor, 2020.

There are many bike rental shops on Coronado offering rentals. You could spend the day sightseeing by bike, and Coronado has over 15 miles of dedicated bike paths.

Alternatively, there are tours available that take you to the highlights of Coronado, including the historic areas of Coronado as well as the grand homes.

Visited last year, pre-covid. Great large beach, lush white sand. Dolphins diving in the sea. Highly recommended. - The_Travel_Family, Tripadvisor, Oct. 2020.

Eat at Spiro's Greek Cafe. If tantalizing flavors and water views is your thing, you will love Spiros.

Visit Orange Avenue for boutique shopping and restaurants. You will find some of the most unique shopping in California here.

Stay at the Hotel del Coronado. This iconic San Diego, California hotel, built in 1888, is a National Historic Landmark. Hotel del Coronado has captured the hearts of its guests, including the many celebrities and royalty that have visited.

Even if you don't stay there, Hotel del Coronado is a must-visit and should be on your travel bucket list. Hotel del Coronado's majestic Victorian architecture, modern luxuries, and magnificent views make it a desirable resort experience.

Our personal pick is to rent a cabana and lounge chair and drink handcrafted cocktails while soaking in the California sunshine.

Coronado Beach, California. Rajvi Khatri on Unsplash

Do you have a favorite beach to recommend to News Break readers and us? Please kindly share in the comments.

A note on sustainability and over-tourism

While we all love to go to the favorite places of other travelers, keep in mind that there are many incredible beaches in your area you can travel to and explore.

If you consider travel to alternate destinations, you will find less touristy beaches, minimize environmental impact, and spread your tourism dollar to other businesses.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more travel stories like this one.

Read these Trending Travel stories next -

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem.

Why you should travel to this Orange County, California resort for a luxury staycation.

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views.