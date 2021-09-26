San Diego, CA

This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States

Travel Bugs World

This San Diego, California beach is only 2 hours travel time from Los Angeles and has been voted one of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Can you guess which beach it is? Keep reading to find out and why you should travel there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtDNV_0ZrtB72D00
Coronado Beach, California.Derick McKinney on Unsplash

Every year Tripadvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, experiences, national parks, attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

We love visiting beaches. It is our favorite travel activity. So we have been featuring the Top 25 Beaches in the United States as voted by travelers on the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards.

According to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards, four of the Top 25 beaches in the United States are from California.

Did you miss the other stories in this travel series? Read these next to find out which California beach was voted 3rd best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor travelers and which other California beach was ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the USA.

And the winner is... Coronado Beach, California

San Diego's Coronado Beach offers a long sandy beach, a boardwalk, tide pools, and beach swimming. This California beach feels like paradise!

Coronado beach is on an island. However, you can drive there via The Strand, a 7-mile land strip from Imperial Beach, or across the 2.12-miles long San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Though for those who don't want to deal with looking for parking, you can take a 15-minute boat ride across the bay to Coronado from Broadway Pier. The boat trip is a fun travel activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1i3x_0ZrtB72D00
Coronado Beach, California.Derick McKinney on Unsplash
A very nice beach to hang out, watch the sunset and have a nice evening on the beach, relax on the beautiful sand and talk a nice long walk, there is something special about this beach. - Mohammad Qutishat, Tripadvisor, 2020.

There are many bike rental shops on Coronado offering rentals. You could spend the day sightseeing by bike, and Coronado has over 15 miles of dedicated bike paths.

Alternatively, there are tours available that take you to the highlights of Coronado, including the historic areas of Coronado as well as the grand homes.

Visited last year, pre-covid. Great large beach, lush white sand. Dolphins diving in the sea. Highly recommended. - The_Travel_Family, Tripadvisor, Oct. 2020.

Eat at Spiro's Greek Cafe. If tantalizing flavors and water views is your thing, you will love Spiros.

Visit Orange Avenue for boutique shopping and restaurants. You will find some of the most unique shopping in California here.

Stay at the Hotel del Coronado. This iconic San Diego, California hotel, built in 1888, is a National Historic Landmark. Hotel del Coronado has captured the hearts of its guests, including the many celebrities and royalty that have visited.

Even if you don't stay there, Hotel del Coronado is a must-visit and should be on your travel bucket list. Hotel del Coronado's majestic Victorian architecture, modern luxuries, and magnificent views make it a desirable resort experience.

Our personal pick is to rent a cabana and lounge chair and drink handcrafted cocktails while soaking in the California sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M01dQ_0ZrtB72D00
Coronado Beach, California.Rajvi Khatri on Unsplash

Do you have a favorite beach to recommend to News Break readers and us? Please kindly share in the comments.

A note on sustainability and over-tourism

While we all love to go to the favorite places of other travelers, keep in mind that there are many incredible beaches in your area you can travel to and explore.

If you consider travel to alternate destinations, you will find less touristy beaches, minimize environmental impact, and spread your tourism dollar to other businesses.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more travel stories like this one.

Read these Trending Travel stories next -

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem.

Why you should travel to this Orange County, California resort for a luxury staycation.

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 42

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
3273 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

California State

Travel: Four California beaches ranked as the Top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we were very interested to see who ranked in the top beaches in the U.S. Every year TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Over 260 Los Angeles restaurants are offering special menus this week. Here's everything you need to know

Hungry? This week's most fun thing to do in Los Angeles is all about food and drinks. Many restaurants have suffered financially, and some have had to close completely. So it's a great week to show your support while enjoying yourself eating some tantalizing meals at a participating Dine LA restaurant. Yes, Dine LA Restaurant Week is back on in Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out more information on how it works and which restaurants are participating.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles, California hotel is offering pool access to locals and non-guests. No room reservation is needed.

(Los Angeles, California) - With the summer heat continuing this weekend and many hotels offering day passes to their facilities for locals and non-guests, we recently took a look at the countries most enticing offerings for hotel pools. Los Angeles has many hotels providing facilities to non-guests and a daycation is a perfect way to end a year of minimal travel and also a way to support local businesses.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

These are the top seafood restaurants with water views in St. Petersburg, Florida

As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in St. Petersburg, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
1 comments

This is the worst bad habit. Here's how to break it

We all know the many bad habits such as smoking, drinking, or junk food that are physical addictions. This article is not about these dangerous habits. It is about the bad habits you have formed over time and are harder to identify and take ownership of. This worst bad habit is bad for you and your emotional and mental health.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

These luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona are offering day passes to their pools. Beat the heat and cool down in style

We love it that locals have a chance to enjoy things that are usually reserved for tourists! This story covers hotel pools in Phoenix, Arizona that offer day passes to non-guests. These luxury hotels offering day passes to their hotels, give you the chance to enjoy the vacation lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room. Beat the heat whether you are a local or a tourist and cool down in style at these luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read full story
9 comments

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

With mass vaccinations for Covid, travel restrictions easing, and borders reopening, many people are wanting to travel. After a lot of time at home this last year, a change of scenery is a great way to rejuvenate. However, we are still in the midst of the pandemic. So we have compiled this list of tips and reminders to help you travel safely and stay healthy while the pandemic is still on.

Read full story

Planning to travel to Europe? Here's why you should go to Greece

Travel to Greece was trending according to the travelers the country was receiving pre-covid. Each year, more and more visitors departed for a holiday to Greece. From 14 million visitors in 2006 to 34 million in 2018, it is evident that tourism in Greece was booming before the pandemic. So while things are slowly picking up, and provided you are vaccinated and traveling safely, Greece is the place to travel to as soon as international travel is safely possible.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in San Diego. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.

Read full story
1 comments
Ventura County, CA

Why you should travel to Ventura, California for your next vacation

Ventura makes for the ideal weekend getaway with a perfect balance of nature, beaches, rivers, and mountain peaks. You can spend your days on the beach or explore the lively small town with its art scene, galleries, museums or go to the theatre.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem

The best thing about California's Malibu Creek State Park is that it's only 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, yet you feel like you have traveled worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and the city.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

These are the top seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida

As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Have you been to these restaurants? They are the top Los Angeles restaurants according to TripAdvisor

When you are unsure where to eat out, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or an online review. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to eat in Los Angeles, we think the top choices are what the majority say is the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor, and why you should go there.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop scrolling. Stop being bored. Do these things instead.

Many of us have a mindless scrolling habit. When you are bored, it is easy to scroll through your phone, looking for stimulation aimlessly. However, this boredom only breeds more boredom. Instead of reaching for your phone when you are bored, improve your mental health and well-being by doing these things instead.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Need a place to relax this weekend in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles has a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places. The list recognizes the nation's historic places that are worthy of preservation. Descanso Gardens has been added to the list. Keep reading to find out things to do at Descanso Gardens and why should visit there for a relaxing weekend.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

These beaches are ranked as the top beaches in Florida

Who doesn't want to travel to the best beaches in Florida? Following the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice and Dr. Beach 2021 awards, we polled NewsBreak readers about their favorites beaches in Florida. Our poll showed that Floridians had different favorite beaches to those that won the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021 and the Dr. Beach awards. Before you travel around Florida, read on to discover the favorite Florida beaches of Florida residents.

Read full story
7 comments
Hawaii State

If you plan to travel to Hawaii this year, make sure to visit the No. 2 top beach in the U.S.

Everyone has their favorite beach, and some beaches are so outstanding that it's no surprise they are a favorite among the masses. Tripadvisor users recently ranked this Maui beach as their Top 2 Beach in the United States in the Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Travelers would travel back to Hawaii just to visit this beach again.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy