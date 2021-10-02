Los Angeles, CA

Travel: Four California beaches ranked as the Top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we were very interested to see who ranked in the top beaches in the U.S.

La Jolla, California.Tyler Young on Unsplash

Every year TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

La Jolla Cove, California

San Diego residents will not be surprised to see that La Jolla Cove is in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards Top 25 beaches in the United States.

Ranking in at No. 14 out of the 25 top beaches, this gorgeous cove in San Diego features calm water, making it an ideal spot for swimming.

Things to do in La Jolla Cove, California

The walking trail along the coast offers some of the most remarkable ocean and wildlife views. The abundant wildlife includes pelicans, cormorants, and sea birds. But the highlight is the seals and sea lions. The California sea lions can be found in the area and on the bluff.

At La Jolla's Children's Pool, a short walk from La Jolla Cove, you will find hundreds of seals. You can watch them lazing and swimming from the plaza above the cove.

La Jolla, CaliforniaJoss Woodhead on Unsplash.

Other travel highlights include the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park. This marine reserve offers a variety of marine life, reefs, and caverns. Snorkelers and divers love La Jolla for this reason.

There's so much to see in San Diego's La Jolla. You could spend a few days exploring the beaches, trails, and restaurants.

This is one of the best reasons to visit La Jolla - the most stunning cliffs and breathtaking ocean as far as the eye can see. One of the best views in all of Southern California - don't miss it! - Dorothy S, TripAdvisor, 2020.

Eat at George's at the Cove. Featuring dramatic ocean views and an ocean terrace, this restaurant offers California modern cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails. The Ocean Terrace is ranked as one of the Top 100 Best Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in America by OpenTable. We would travel to San Diego just to visit this restaurant.

Visit Scripps Pier, one of the world's largest working piers.

Stay at The Shoal La Jolla Beach. They offer great rates in a fantastic location and some of the best sunsets on the California coast. But take your pick from over 228 Holiday Rentals listed on TripAdvisor.

READ NEXT - The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views.

If you're visiting San Diego / La Jolla, then this is THE place to stay. You'll want to be touring around or on the beach (one of the best beaches in SoCal is three minutes walk from The Shoal) and have comfortable bed to come back to. The whole place has been refurbished, and it's great value for money. - DavidG-Ldn, TripAdvisor, April 2021.

A note on sustainability and over-tourism

While we all love to travel to the favorite places of other travelers, keep in mind that there are many incredible beaches in your area for you to travel to.

A California Beach.Cameron Stow on Unsplash.

Do you have a favorite beach to recommend to us? Please kindly share in the comments.

3 great places to visit for a relaxing Sunday in Los Angeles.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Four-star and five-star hotels in San Diego, California, are offering poolside escapes for locals and non-guests.

Enjoy an outdoor weekend escape only 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, California.

