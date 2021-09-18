Los Angeles, CA

Need a place to relax this weekend in Los Angeles?

Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles has a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places. The list recognizes the nation's historic places that are worthy of preservation. Descanso Gardens has been added to the list. Keep reading to find out things to do at Descanso Gardens and why should visit there for a relaxing weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW5vD_0ZZdUL0900
W K on Unsplash

The National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program run by the National Park Service to coordinate and support efforts to evaluate and protect America's historic and archeological resources. The register provides formal recognition of a property's historical, architectural, or archaeological significance.

Descanso Gardens' history includes the purchase of 165 acres of undeveloped land in Los Angeles in the late 1930s and the acquisition of the Japanese Garden from landscapers Uyematsu and the Yoshimuras when they were sent to detention camps during World War 2.

Today, Descanso Gardens is an urban retreat just 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Their collections are internationally renowned botanical collections. The American Alliance of Museums has accredited them as a museum of living collections.

"Recognized for its contributions to horticulture in Southern California, Descanso is also listed for its preservation of public green space during the mid-20th-century rise of urbanism as well as cultural landscapes native to Southern California." - Descanso Gardens.

Things to do at Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles

The botanical oasis is open from 9 am - 5 pm every day and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors annually.

You could spend the day there visiting all the various stunning gardens - Oak Woodland, Californian Natives, Ancient Forest, Japanese Gardens, Rose Gardens, and more.

Additionally, Descanso offers the chance to see animals roaming the Garden, including birds, deer, mountain lions, bears, snakes, squirrels, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebMkp_0ZZdUL0900
Summer Lilacs.Jessica Fadel on Unsplash

For lunch, you can relax on the lawn at Descanso Gardens and enjoy dining al fresco. The Kitchen at Descanso is currently offering socially distanced meals on the Magnolia Lawn! Though you need to preorder 48 hours in advance. However, if you haven't planned, you can also enjoy food from the cafe or the Kiosk in the Courtyard. You can also have a cocktail at the Camellia Lounge in the Japanese Garden.

Additionally, The Descanso Gardens Gift Shop includes home and garden furnishings, art, garden and nature books, ceramics and collectibles, and outdoor wear.

Reservations are required at descansogardens.org. 1418 Descanso Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DazH5_0ZZdUL0900
Yosemite National Park.Christian Joudrey on Unsplash

For more information about the National Park Service, including information about which parks are open, events, and trip ideas, visit - www.nps.gov.

Additionally, if you are interested in finding out the other historic places you can visit in Los Angeles, you can find the complete list here.

Read Next -

The top 3 Los Angeles seafood restaurants with sea views.

3 great places to visit for a relaxing Sunday in Los Angeles.

17 drive-in cinemas open in Los Angeles this weekend.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
3131 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Phoenix, AZ

These luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona are offering day passes to their pools. Beat the heat and cool down in style

We love it that locals have a chance to enjoy things that are usually reserved for tourists! This story covers hotel pools in Phoenix, Arizona that offer day passes to non-guests. These luxury hotels offering day passes to their hotels, give you the chance to enjoy the vacation lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room. Beat the heat whether you are a local or a tourist and cool down in style at these luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read full story
7 comments

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

With mass vaccinations for Covid, travel restrictions easing, and borders reopening, many people are wanting to travel. After a lot of time at home this last year, a change of scenery is a great way to rejuvenate. However, we are still in the midst of the pandemic. So we have compiled this list of tips and reminders to help you travel safely and stay healthy while the pandemic is still on.

Read full story

This is the worst bad habit. Here's how to break it

We all know the many bad habits such as smoking, drinking, or junk food that are physical addictions. This article is not about these dangerous habits. It is about the bad habits you have formed over time and are harder to identify and take ownership of. This worst bad habit is bad for you and your emotional and mental health.

Read full story
California State

This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States

This San Diego, California beach is only 2 hours travel time from Los Angeles and has been voted one of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Can you guess which beach it is? Keep reading to find out and why you should travel there.

Read full story
21 comments

Planning to travel to Europe? Here's why you should go to Greece

Travel to Greece was trending according to the travelers the country was receiving pre-covid. Each year, more and more visitors departed for a holiday to Greece. From 14 million visitors in 2006 to 34 million in 2018, it is evident that tourism in Greece was booming before the pandemic. So while things are slowly picking up, and provided you are vaccinated and traveling safely, Greece is the place to travel to as soon as international travel is safely possible.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in San Diego. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.

Read full story
1 comments
Ventura County, CA

Why you should travel to Ventura, California for your next vacation

Ventura makes for the ideal weekend getaway with a perfect balance of nature, beaches, rivers, and mountain peaks. You can spend your days on the beach or explore the lively small town with its art scene, galleries, museums or go to the theatre.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem

The best thing about California's Malibu Creek State Park is that it's only 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, yet you feel like you have traveled worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and the city.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

These are the top seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida

As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Have you been to these restaurants? They are the top Los Angeles restaurants according to TripAdvisor

When you are unsure where to eat out, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or an online review. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to eat in Los Angeles, we think the top choices are what the majority say is the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor, and why you should go there.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop scrolling. Stop being bored. Do these things instead.

Many of us have a mindless scrolling habit. When you are bored, it is easy to scroll through your phone, looking for stimulation aimlessly. However, this boredom only breeds more boredom. Instead of reaching for your phone when you are bored, improve your mental health and well-being by doing these things instead.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

These beaches are ranked as the top beaches in Florida

Who doesn't want to travel to the best beaches in Florida? Following the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice and Dr. Beach 2021 awards, we polled NewsBreak readers about their favorites beaches in Florida. Our poll showed that Floridians had different favorite beaches to those that won the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021 and the Dr. Beach awards. Before you travel around Florida, read on to discover the favorite Florida beaches of Florida residents.

Read full story
7 comments
Hawaii State

If you plan to travel to Hawaii this year, make sure to visit the No. 2 top beach in the U.S.

Everyone has their favorite beach, and some beaches are so outstanding that it's no surprise they are a favorite among the masses. Tripadvisor users recently ranked this Maui beach as their Top 2 Beach in the United States in the Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Travelers would travel back to Hawaii just to visit this beach again.

Read full story
1 comments

Try this easy-to-make delicious mojito recipe. Only five ingredients needed

Mojitos are our preferred drink, especially for summer, as they are a refreshing and tasty drink. Our favorite mojito recipe is quick and easy to make and only requires five ingredients. A bartender we met on our overseas travels taught us this recipe. Keep reading and we will share with you how to make this easy-to-make tasty mojito.

Read full story
2 comments
Nevada State

Last chance to see the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Las Vegas. Discounted tickets released for Nevada residents

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is on now in Las Vegas. This surreal event is a "Do not miss" event, and tickets are selling out fast. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is our top pick for things to do this month in Las Vegas, whether you are a local resident or spending a few days in Las Vegas for a vacation.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Food, a boat, and a movie! This is Los Angeles's coolest cinema

Picture this! You are on a lake in your own out personal boat. While listening to chilled music you sip a cocktail and nibble on charcuterie and pizza. After a stunning sunset, the movie begins on the huge cinema screen and you get to watch it from your own boat. This weekend, enjoy the great outdoors in Los Angeles while cooling off in the warm breeze and escaping from the bustle of the city with a classic movie.

Read full story
3 comments

Bad habits to break to live a happier life & improve your mental health

These six bad habits lead you down a dark path, a vicious circle of dissatisfaction, and sabotage your mental health. Many of us unknowingly overwhelm our state of mind with these bad habits.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy