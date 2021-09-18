Need a place to relax this weekend in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles has a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places. The list recognizes the nation's historic places that are worthy of preservation. Descanso Gardens has been added to the list. Keep reading to find out things to do at Descanso Gardens and why should visit there for a relaxing weekend.

The National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program run by the National Park Service to coordinate and support efforts to evaluate and protect America's historic and archeological resources. The register provides formal recognition of a property's historical, architectural, or archaeological significance.

Descanso Gardens' history includes the purchase of 165 acres of undeveloped land in Los Angeles in the late 1930s and the acquisition of the Japanese Garden from landscapers Uyematsu and the Yoshimuras when they were sent to detention camps during World War 2.

Today, Descanso Gardens is an urban retreat just 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Their collections are internationally renowned botanical collections. The American Alliance of Museums has accredited them as a museum of living collections.

"Recognized for its contributions to horticulture in Southern California, Descanso is also listed for its preservation of public green space during the mid-20th-century rise of urbanism as well as cultural landscapes native to Southern California." - Descanso Gardens.

Things to do at Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles

The botanical oasis is open from 9 am - 5 pm every day and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors annually.

You could spend the day there visiting all the various stunning gardens - Oak Woodland, Californian Natives, Ancient Forest, Japanese Gardens, Rose Gardens, and more.

Additionally, Descanso offers the chance to see animals roaming the Garden, including birds, deer, mountain lions, bears, snakes, squirrels, and more.

For lunch, you can relax on the lawn at Descanso Gardens and enjoy dining al fresco. The Kitchen at Descanso is currently offering socially distanced meals on the Magnolia Lawn! Though you need to preorder 48 hours in advance. However, if you haven't planned, you can also enjoy food from the cafe or the Kiosk in the Courtyard. You can also have a cocktail at the Camellia Lounge in the Japanese Garden.

Additionally, The Descanso Gardens Gift Shop includes home and garden furnishings, art, garden and nature books, ceramics and collectibles, and outdoor wear.

Reservations are required at descansogardens.org. 1418 Descanso Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles.

For more information about the National Park Service, including information about which parks are open, events, and trip ideas, visit - www.nps.gov.

Additionally, if you are interested in finding out the other historic places you can visit in Los Angeles, you can find the complete list here.

