Book these 4 fun Las Vegas events before they sell out

Las Vegas has reopened, and many events this weekend are selling out fast. Whether you live in Las Vegas or are dropping in for a weekend trip, here are five do not miss events you need to get to this weekend in Las Vegas. If you want entertainment and good times this weekend, make sure to book now.

Heather Gill/Unsplash.

Las Vegas is all about the casinos and shows, and many of them are back this weekend. Also, there are lots of fun events other than that, which will keep you entertained on the weekend. Here are our top five picks.

NOTE - Vegas has launched its new campaign, "Vegas Smart."

"It is about being mindful of your surroundings and thoughtful of others: keeping your distance, wearing mandatory face coverings, and washing your hands."

Absinthe

Shows in Las Vegas are now open, and there are some phenomenal shows on. Las Vegas Weekly has called Absinthe the No. 1 greatest show in Las Vegas history. The show merges circus, burlesque and vaudeville. The refreshing show is raunchy and loud and will deliver feel-good vibes.

Held in Caesars Palace's wondrous Spiegeltent tent, there are two shows a night at 7 pm and 9 pm from Wednesdays to Sundays. Tickets start from $149.

3570 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas. www.spiegelworld.com/absinthe

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Step inside the universe of the artistic genius Vincent van Gogh. This surreal event is our top pick for things to do this month in Las Vegas. The exhibition has taken the world by storm. The awe-inspiring experience is like stepping into his paintings.

The exhibition, featuring the artistic genius, will enable you to explore his life and work through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections and an atmospheric light and sound show.

Read the post for more information - Do not miss 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' in Las Vegas.

David Copperfield

If you have never seen the "greatest illusionist of our time," you need to treat yourself to a night of illusions and magic.

Join David Copperfield for an intimate evening of unbelievable illusions, and you will be blown away! Tickets start from $71.37. Book online.

MGM GRAND, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas.

Marcos Nieto/Unsplash.

Caribbean Afro Nights

If you want to party till 4 am, Queen's Caribbean Lounge is the best choice. With Afrobeat, Reggae, Reggaeton, Hip-hop, RnB, you will find yourself in your happy place dancing the night away.

Queen's Caribbean invites you to celebrate your birthday with them or just drop in for an after After-Party. Live DJs are on every Friday & Saturday.

"Went to this place Friday and had a blast. The music, vibe, dancing, food, and people were all great. It's that I visit this place again next time I'm in Vegas." - Tiffany Woods.

Schedule

Thursdays: Ladies Night | 10 PM – 4 AM

Ladies Night | 10 PM – 4 AM Fridays: Afrobeat & House Mix | 10 PM – 4 AM

Afrobeat & House Mix | 10 PM – 4 AM Saturdays: Afrobeat & Reggae | 10 PM – 4 AM

Afrobeat & Reggae | 10 PM – 4 AM Sundays: Reggae/Dancehall | 9 PM – 3 AM

Queen's Caribbean, 097 East Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas. afrocaribbeannights.com

Read These Trending Travel Stories Next -

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.