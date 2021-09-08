Travel Alert - Here's why road trips are good for your mental health

Travel Bugs World

Road trips are one of the best ways you can improve your mental health. They give you a chance to clear your head, reflect on the past, and dream about the future. Besides improving your lifestyle, there are many benefits to going on road trips, especially if you are feeling mentally worn out. For us, the biggest benefit of this type of travel is the excitement and joy of getting in the car and driving somewhere. We love going on road trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrq0T_0Yqpgf7R00
Travel by car on a road trip.William Christen on Unsplash.

Road trips make you feel free

The great thing about road trips is you don't have to do much after you have packed your car, picked a destination, and departed on your travel adventure.

Road trips allow you to have a break from the mundane concerns of everyday life, such as housework or getting ready for work. When you are on a road trip, you often have nothing to do but admire the scenery before you.

When you drive without any commitments, the sensation gives you a feeling of freedom that makes you feel happy and rejuvenated.

Reducing your stress

One of the most significant benefits of travel is it helps to reduce your stress. Road trips are about forgetting your worries and having a good time getting out of your hometown to explore surrounding areas.

Unlike travel by plane, road trips also allow you to nurture yourself while you relax without the pressure of crowds, queues, and checking in.

For that reason, we prefer a road trip instead of a flight. In fact, if the destination is up to five hours from our base, we will always choose a road trip. Because, by the time we spend traveling to the airport, checking in 1 hour before the flight, flying the 1 to 1.5 hours to the destination, disembarking, and hiring a car, we have usually experienced a whole day of exploration and relaxation.

Road trips allow you to explore

The thing we love most about road trips is the sense of adventure and discovery. Even if it is a road we have traveled on many times before, each trip allows us to see everything unfold before us with fresh eyes.

The adventure, the exploration, and the freedom of road trips make them a fun vacation, which is good for your emotional and mental health.

An opportunity for self-reflection

Road trips also give you an opportunity for self-reflection. You are in your own space in your car. You have fewer matters to deal with than when you travel in other ways. Therefore, road trips allow you time to let your thoughts wander.

Additionally, often on road trips, Wi-Fi and data reception are sometimes limited. So road trips allow you to have a break from your phone and social media.

But besides that, you are too busy enjoying looking at all the stimulating scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eB82z_0Yqpgf7R00
Igor Oliyarnik on Unsplash

Travel in nature

If you live in a big city or town, road trips allow you to get away from your urban area and immerse yourself in nature. Nature is good for your mental health and well-being, as is all the space on the open roads.

The expanse of the road before you allows you to be present in the moment. Watching the scenery as it goes past your window allows you the chance to enjoy the little things in life. Nature, sky, and beauty surround your car as if you have stepped into a real-life movie.

Nature helps your physical health too, as you get to breathe in the fresh air with less pollution in it.

Road trips help you get closer to the ones you love

Additionally, road trips help you to get closer to the ones you love. Many people who work full-time have only a few hours in the evening and weekends to spend with their loved ones. During that time, you also have to do household chores, groom, sleep, and socialize with other people.

A road trip enables you to spend quality time together and get an opportunity to talk about things you may not usually have time for. This is excellent for your emotional well-being and mental health.

On occasions, after a 4-hour road trip, we have developed dreams and goals and learned more about each other's inner thoughts.

Helping you build memories

As with any travel, road trips allow you to make memories that will stay with you for a lifetime. The experiences you have had will be fond memories to reflect on, and also, they will shape your life. This will improve your lifestyle and your emotional and mental health.

Creating memories for you and your family is one of the greatest reasons you need to go on a road trip.

Road trips make you happy

Planning road trips can boost your serotonin levels, and this continues while you are on a road trip. It not only boosts your mood but your confidence.

Road trips make you happy, and that is good for your mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ggglt_0Yqpgf7R00
Road trip travel in Utah.Kai Gradert on Unsplash.

We hope this article has inspired you to start planning your next road trip as soon as it is possible. Happy Travels.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We have traveled to other 25 states in the U.S and we write about well-being, mental health, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
2841 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Las Vegas, NV

Book these 4 fun Las Vegas events before they sell out

NOTE - Vegas has launched its new campaign, "Vegas Smart." "It is about being mindful of your surroundings and thoughtful of others: keeping your distance, wearing mandatory face coverings, and washing your hands."

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Need a place to relax this Sunday in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles has a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places. The list recognizes the nation's historic places that are worthy of preservation. Descano Gardens has been added to the list. Keep reading to find out things to do at Descano Gardens and why should visit there for a relaxing Sunday.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

This Hawaii beach is the No. 2 top beach in the United States

Everyone has their favorite beach, and some beaches are so outstanding that it's no surprise they are a favorite among the masses. Tripadvisor users recently ranked this Maui beach as their Top 2 Beach in the United States in the Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Travelers would travel back to Hawaii just to visit this beach again.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Explore new worlds in virtual reality this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Here's where to find this immersive experience

This immersive virtual reality experience in Columbus, Ohio allows you to escape to faraway worlds. If you love theme-park rides, you will absolutely adore this virtual reality experience. It is for kids and adults alike. It is for anyone who loves adventure and travel.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas, over 100 full-size dinosaurs are in town this month. Here's where to see them

If you want to do something unique and out of the ordinary with a chance to experience what the world looked liked millions of years ago, head down to this fun event. This interactive event has toured the country and is now in Midland, Texas, and headed for San Antonio, Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange County, CA

3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Orange County

With the continuing summer heat in Orange County, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Additionally, for those who crave a luxury lifestyle, you have the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $25, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Southern California Orange County hotels and resorts. This offer is available to all Los Angeles & California residents and out-of-state visitors too.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Mouth-watering new restaurants in Los Angeles

In the last few months, several new restaurants have opened in Los Angeles. Now is a great time to get out and enjoy an evening dining out. A few of these restaurants offer happy hour too. Here are the new restaurant openings in Los Angeles that have caught our eye and offer exciting menus.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the United States.

Now is an excellent time to explore locally and travel to the wonders of the United States. So, we took a closer look at travelers' favorites in the United States according to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. We looked at why you should travel there and why they were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users. Keep reading to find out which Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the U.S.

Read full story
22 comments
Miami, FL

The top 3 Miami seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in Miami. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story

Travel Alert - The 7 most recommended ways to stay healthy when you travel

This long weekend, many of us are thinking about traveling somewhere to get a change of scenery. So we have compiled this list of ways to stay healthy when you travel. It will help you stay healthy during and after your vacation. Read our 7 most recommended ways to stay healthy when you travel before you go on your vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Out-of-this-world experiences to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California

If you need an escape from reality this weekend, we have a lineup of events in Los Angeles and Southern California that offer to help you escape to faraway worlds. These out-of-this-world experiences will entertain you and visually stimulate you. On offer are virtual reality experiences, immersive adventures, and desert art installations. Read on for out-of-this-world experiences to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

KCRW Summer nights Los Angeles party is on tonight!

(Los Angeles, California): Do you want to party tonight? If the answer is a big fat yes, then head on down to Descano Gardens for the first-ever KCRW Summer Nights. This is a do not miss an event, and best of all, it's free!

Read full story
2 comments

Social distancing weekend vacation ideas for you

(Photo - Greg Rakozy/Unsplash). There is no reason you can’t pack an overnight bag and have a weekend escape at any time. Get away from work, any bad news, and responsibilities while socially distancing yourself with these proven weekend vacation ideas.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California restaurant ranked as the top fine dining restaurant in the U.S.

This California restaurant is on many people's bucket lists. Winner of many awards in the restaurant and wine categories, they have also been awarded the Michelin Guide's highest rating of three stars. Keep reading 'California restaurant ranked as the top fine dining restaurant in the U.S.' to find out why you should add it to your bucket list and travel there soon.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Los Angeles California restaurants that will make you feel like you're on vacation

(Los Angeles, California): It's time to bring on the vacation vibe! Don't wait till the weekend. What better way to feel like you are on vacation than with dinner and drinks in a restaurant that has a vacation vibe. Therefore, we have compiled this list of 5 establishments where you can pretend that you are on vacation for a few hours or even spend the day! The best thing about these restaurants is you don't have to travel far from Los Angeles.

Read full story
1 comments

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation

If you are thinking of going away for a road trip vacation this weekend, make sure you are well prepared by reading these travel tips before you go. It includes our "Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List" to ensure you do not forget anything before you go and to make your journey more comfortable.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 inspiring outdoor places to chill out in Los Angeles

With Los Angeles re-opened and people everywhere you go, we have compiled this list of the best places to chill out in Los Angeles. On the list you will find natural wonders, hidden gems, phenomenal views, epic trails or just relaxing environments. Pack a blanket, take a picnic, and get yourself outdoors in nature to one of these great places to chill out no matter what day of the week.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Feel happier and improve your mental health by doing these mid-week activities in Los Angeles

Life is not just about working 40 hours a week and then having two days to enjoy yourself. When you do things after work to make you feel happier, you will also feel happier the next day. Take some inspiration from these things you can do mid-week in Los Angeles to make you feel happier and improve your mental health. Start living your best life today.

Read full story
California State

California residents, Disneyland is offering special passes just for you

How long have you waited for an offer to visit Disneyland? Disneyland is super excited to welcome you back, so they have released this extra special offer just for California residents.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy