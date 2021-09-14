Bad habits to break to live a happier life & improve your mental health

These six bad habits lead you down a dark path, a vicious circle of dissatisfaction, and sabotage your mental health. Many of us unknowingly overwhelm our state of mind with these bad habits.

Bad habits are bad for you emotionally, mentally, and physically. Some habits are worse than others, and some are harder to give up. These are the six bad habits you need to give up straight away to improve your lifestyle and live a happier life.

Bernard Hermant on Unsplash

Trying to control everything

Trying to control everything is a terrible habit that only causes stress and anxiety. I know! I am a control freak, and it is not the way to a happier life.

I realized this when I broke my ankle and foot. I had to give up control. I had someone cooking and cleaning for me. I couldn't even walk to the toilet myself.

Rather than worrying about the loss of control, I let go. Once I did, I felt lighter and accepted the things I could not change and did the things I could do. I started to appreciate the little things more.

Now that I can walk again since removing my cast, I recognize that controlling everything is unimportant. I feel happier with that realization, and it is better for my mental health.

"You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you." - Brian Tracy.

You need to realize you can not control everything. However, the only thing you can control is your reaction. If you can manage any anxiety or stress associated with a situation, you will find you have a happier life and lifestyle.

Sydney Sims/Unsplash.

Comparing yourself to others

Comparing yourself to others has the potential to consume you. Thoughts such as, she's slimmer, he's richer, they're traveling more, are not beneficial to your mental health. When you compare yourself to others, you will feel bad about yourself. There will always be someone more affluent and better looking than you. So stop comparing.

The only person that matters is you. As long as you live the best version of yourself, it doesn't matter what others are doing. If you can stop comparing yourself to others, you will live a happier life.

And if you have flaws, it is time to do what you can to change them. Alternatively, you can accept them and use those flaws as strengths that work for you.

Caring about what others think

If you care about what others think, you will spend all your time worrying and anxious about how people perceive you.

Instead of worrying, take a look at yourself. If you are happy with the way you look and the things you are doing, nothing else matters.

When nothing else matters, you will find you have confidence. It will show in all aspects of your life, even when what others think does count (such as job interviews).

Postponing your goals

Many of us know about postponing goals and are serial postponers. Sometimes it is due to laziness and other times due to carelessness.

When I realized postponing my goals was a bad habit that was not good for my mental health, I took a hard look at my list of goals. I realized I had so many goals that I didn't know where to start, so I removed half of them. I then started with the ones that were the quickest and easiest to achieve. Once I did this, I felt a sense of achievement. I added more goals back to my list.

Postponing your goals makes you feel like you are not achieving anything. It is a bad habit, and once you give up this bad habit, you will find you are living a happier life. Stop procrastinating, start living your goals today!

Further, if you procrastinate, you may not realize your objective in life and take steps to achieve it. You may find you are unhappy without having realized your dreams.

Complaining

Complaining makes you look undesirable to others. No one wants friends who are complainers. Most people know a person that complains about everything - the weather, job, boss, or people on the bus. Well, they are the obvious ones.

Learn gratefulness. Instead of complaining about the things you don't like, try thinking about the things you do like. Instead of complaining about anything, try smiling in acceptance and letting it go.

Yes, it is a hard habit to break. I am guilty too! But, if there's one habit you need to give up straight away, it is to stop complaining.

Stop making yourself a victim of circumstances and look at how you can improve the situation instead. You will find you are living a more relaxed lifestyle. It is better for your mental health and well-being, and you will be a happier person.

"What you're supposed to do when you don't like a thing is change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it. Don't complain." - Maya Angelou

Being around naysayers

Being around naysayers is a bad habit you need to break as soon as possible to live a happier life. If someone is always dwelling on the bad, your thoughts will follow theirs. Naysayers also belong to the group above. They complain a lot, and everything is depressing; nothing goes right for them.

Being around people who always feel sorry for themselves and only see the negative in every situation will make you depressed. These people are not good for your mental health. They will drain your confidence and zest for life.

Unfortunately, you need to sever ties with people like this and find positive people to associate with.

Quit those bad habits today

Quitting these six bad habits assists you with your emotional well-being. Other bad habits that you could quit, such as addictions, improving your diet, and getting more sleep, will benefit your physical well-being.

By quitting these bad habits as soon as possible, you will improve the state of your mental health and find peace of mind. As a result, you will find you feel happy and live a happier life!

