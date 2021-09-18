Stop scrolling. Stop being bored. Do these things instead.

Travel Bugs World

Many of us have a mindless scrolling habit. When you are bored, it is easy to scroll through your phone, looking for stimulation aimlessly. However, this boredom only breeds more boredom. Instead of reaching for your phone when you are bored, improve your mental health and well-being by doing these things instead.

Stop scrolling and stop being bored. Instead, work on having a fun, exciting, and diverse lifestyle. It will result in a happier life. Please read on to improve your life, mental health and make your life less boring.

(Photo- Engin Akyurt on Unsplash)

Stop doing the same old things

Doing the same thing every day is guaranteed to make you bored. Try something different. Go to work another way, eat something different for lunch or do something new after work.

Break old habits and patterns that no longer interest you, keep you entertained, or serve your purpose.

Being bored is not good for your mental health. If you stop doing the same old things every day, you will find life more exciting and less boring.

Find new friends

If you are bored, it could be the company you keep. Go out to new places. Be friendly and open to meeting new people.

Meeting new people opens doors to new ideas, thoughts and you will be more stimulated.

Also, you may find these new friends make your life more interesting. They can also introduce you to new activities and hobbies.

“Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves?” - Friedrich Nietzsche.

Find new hobbies

Finding new hobbies is another way to make your life more enjoyable. You may already have a few hobbies, but if you think your life is boring, it will broaden your horizons if you discover new hobbies.

Search the internet for hobbies you can pick up. You will find some extensive lists online. Don't dismiss things you haven't tried. You never know if you may like it. For example, we always thought that golf was uninteresting, but we played with some friends one time and found it exciting and fun. We have now found a new hobby to enjoy.

Finding new hobbies is a way to make your life fulfilling, less dull, and improve your mental health.

Get a new job

One of the reasons our lives are boring is many of us work to live. We spend all day, six days a week working, with no energy left to enjoy ourselves. Sometimes we dislike our jobs but feel it's hard to change because of the stability offered. It is especially tough if it is a well-paid job and you've worked your way up to a good role within your company.

(Photo - Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash.)

This happened to us! We were not enjoying our lives and felt bored. So we left our jobs! We said goodbye to our paychecks and followed our dreams to become independent and self-employed. Additionally, we planned to work fewer hours and spend more time doing the things we loved, such as traveling.

We become happy. We have a better lifestyle and mental health, and our new remote work fills us with anticipation every day.

Go traveling

With our newly found job independence, we had more time to do fun things. We found the best way to kill your boredom is to go traveling.

"Traveling - it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." -Ibn Battuta.

Travel broadens your horizons and introduces you to new ways of living. Travel is excellent for your mental health and well-being. Every day while traveling, you have an opportunity to learn something new. Learning about the history, cuisine, culture, and geography of the places you are visiting will keep you stimulated.

Now, leaving your job and going traveling don't necessarily go hand in hand. But if you do that, we guarantee your life will never be the same again. We have traveled and worked remotely for the last five years. We love the lifestyle, and we are never bored.

Being more practical, you can stay in your job and take holidays regularly to different destinations. Travel will definitely keep the boredom away and improve your mental health.

Plus, while you are not traveling, spending time planning will produce wanderlust and keep you from getting bored.

Find your purpose

Many people say they do not know what their purpose is. Sometimes it's hard to think about this when your family commitments and making a living keep you preoccupied.

We found our purpose by leaving our jobs and going traveling. However, there are other ways to do this. Find a day for me-time and create a vision board of things you love. Follow that with exploring your interests and having meaningful conversations with people about your purpose.

Yes, it is sometimes a challenging task to discover your purpose, but life will never be boring when you do.

"Are you bored with life? Then throw yourself into some work you believe in with all your heart, live for it, die for it, and you will find happiness that you had thought could never be yours." - Dale Carnegie.

Have goals

Having goals and working towards achieving your goals makes life less monotonous. The more you have, the better. Make sure to add short-term and achievable goals to your list too.

Also, make sure to keep a list of accomplishments you have made. You can even add making your life less boring to your list of goals!

"If you're bored with life – you don't get up every morning with a burning desire to do things – you don't have enough goals." - Lou Holtz.

Read

Reading books is another way to make you less dull. It is a way to escape the world; it is also a way of learning new things. By learning something new, you stimulate your mind, and your life becomes more interesting.

When you are reading, there is no time to be bored.

"Readers are lucky - they will never be bored or lonely." - Natalie Babbitt.

We hope some of these things in this list will make your life less boring. If they don't, embrace the last tip and read more! You can find many articles on the internet on goals, hobbies, mental health, well-being, improving your lifestyle, and living your purpose. Read, learn, explore your mind, and make life less boring.

If you love content that motivates you and inspires you to live a better life and lifestyle, please follow us. We post articles on lifestyle, well-being, mental health, and travel.

