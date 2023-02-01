A Haiku About Coffee

Trapper Sherwood

Coffee aroma rises,

Early morning pick-me-up,

Dark richness swirls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEbVq_0kY21qbm00
Fresh Coffee brings a new day or perhaps a new evening to life.Photo byAnte SamarzijaonUnsplash

A haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry that consists of three lines. The first and third lines have five syllables, while the second line has seven syllables. A haiku is meant to capture a moment in time and evoke emotions through the use of imagery and sensory details.

This haiku about coffee describes the aroma of coffee rising, symbolizing the awakening of the senses and the start of a new day. The coffee is depicted as a "pick-me-up", which suggests that it provides energy and refreshment. The final line, "Dark richness swirls", describes the taste and appearance of the coffee, emphasizing its richness and full flavor.

As you are probably already aware, coffee has long been a popular beverage around the world, and this haiku captures the essence of why it is so beloved. It is not just a drink, but a ritual that provides comfort and energy, a daily tradition that connects us to our mornings and our memories. Sometimes passed down through generations. This haiku about coffee is a celebration of the simple pleasures in life, and a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty around us, sip by sip.

In conclusion, haikus are brief yet powerful poems that convey emotions and experiences through sensory details. The above haiku about coffee is a perfect example of this, capturing the essence of this beloved beverage and the emotions it evokes in us. Whether you are a coffee lover or not, this haiku is a reminder to appreciate the small moments in life and to find joy in the simple things.

# coffee# haiku# poem# relaxation# memories

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a former Marine Security Guard & TN State Licensed Locksmith, what I do is make sure home security is easy for homeowners so they can keep their family and home, safe & secure. I write/podcast about locksmith solutions, interview business owners

Nashville, TN
70 followers

