Beach, Beach Baby

As we slide into a Saturday morning here in Punta Cana, the day started off with a few clods, but the sun making a glorious appearance, like it usually does.

Morning sunshine Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Trapper Sherwood

Not having a lot of plans this weekend, I checked the local forecast. As you can see, we are expecting lots of sunshine, great temperatures for the beginning of January, with a chance of showers later on today. For me, that’s good enough, time to hit the beach!

Local Forecast Screenshot from the Weather Channel Trapper Sherwood

With a high of 83° today, and a light breeze, hanging out on the white sand of one of the local beaches or La Playa will be near perfect. I enjoy Bavaro, Bibijagua just to name two local favorites.

Remember, if you are spending ANY amount of time in the sun, please use the appropriate sunscreen protection. As a kid growing up in the 60’s on a beach in Maine, we didn’t use sunscreen. Heck, I don’t think even our parents knew about it. I remember later on the the 70’s, the girls using baby oil or even Crisco cooking oil to try and get that golden tan. I’m sure they might be regretting those choices nowadays. Anyways, I’ve promised my Dermatologist that if I’m out in the sun, the sunscreen goes on. (My psa for this article.)

Beach in Punta Cana Dominican Republic Trapper Sherwood

Last weekend when we went to the beac, my friends and I packed a picnic lunch. Sunscreen, as mentioned before was packed, along with apples, grapes, chips, plantains, water and a few beers! Remember your towels!

One item worth mentioning that you should have, some type of portable WiFi Hotspot! Without a hotspot, WiFi is spotty at best! And you don’t want to miss a chance on the great Snap or TikTok because WiFi was not available!

So, if you happen to be fortunate enough to be in Punta Cana this weekend, the weather is great, the water is refreshing, so get out & enjoy the sunshine and the beach!

And by the way, Sunday is supposed to just as beautiful, I’ll let you know how a new beach that I’m go is.

Thanks for reading, I hope you enjoyed this brief article .