A Different Type of Resolution For The New Year

The New Year is upon us! If your home is your biggest investment, then make sure it's security-ready for the new year!

As we start the new year with great intentions, I wish you much success in all the goals you set out to achieve! Perhaps it’s weight release, stop smoking, or exercise more frequently, whatever it is, go for it!

But, there might be one small item that is actually a very big item, you potentially may have overlooked. That is the security of your home.

When was the last time it was rekeyed? Perhaps when you originally moved in? If ever? Have you given keys out? Lost a house key?

Are the conditions of your locks in good working order? Do your doorknobs and deadbolt work properly? Meaning, do they latch and secure properly? Do they feel mushy when you turn the knob or do they "spring back" in a timely manner? You do have deadbolts on your exterior doors, correct?

What about your smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide detectors? Have you changed the batteries recently, if need be, and are they all in good working condition? Remember, a good rule of thumb to follow is to change out the batteries when the time changes.

As a professional Tennessee locksmith, the above items mentioned are just a few of our concerns when we come out to do a security review of your home.

If you have any questions, please feel to schedule a FREE 15 Minute Security Consultation with me or if you are not located in the Middle Tennessee area, please pick up the phone and call your local, professional locksmith.

As we ease into the New Year, stay healthy and protect you, your family, and know that they are safe and secure in the home they live and sleep in because you have taken the proper steps to ensure that they are.

