Oscar Worthy Celebrity Workouts

Which Workouts Do the Most Famous Actors Do and Do They Work?

by Amanda Jane Snyder

The Most Popular Celebrity Workouts Photo by Amanda Jane Snyder

It's no secret that Hollywood is shallow. We've come a long way but there is something to be said about looking the part. Not only is it important to "look the part" regardless if that "part" happens to be active or fit or even overweight (Brendan Fraser's Oscar Winning, The Whale), but unfortunately Hollywood prioritizes a certain look. This ideal body image trickles down into everyday society and shapes the way we see ourselves or the way we may want to look.

We see actors like Chris Pratt, Zac Efron, and Michael B. Jordan whipping themselves into shape for movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, or Baywatch, or Creed.

But it's just that. They are working out in extremes to prepare for a role that doesn't reflect their everyday life. It reflects a character. A character that may happen to be a professional athlete or a character that represents that very idealized body.

For example, Zac Efron reached 5% body fat for his role in Baywatch. He had to implement an extreme bodybuilding style program alongside a restrictive nutrition plan to achieve his iconic 8 pack abs.

And what about Beyonce who in preparation for Coachella admitted in her documentary that she was hungry and barely eating. Her vegan keto diet depleted her energy.

So what is the ultimate celebrity workout? And do these workouts actually work?

Sure, the restrictive and intense workout program and nutrition guide may get these celebrities to look a certain way, but they ultimately are not sustainable.

Just last week we saw Playbill (a prominent Broadway publication) breakdown the problematic term: Broadway Body. But in doing so, they interviewed someone who might be seen as having that very idealized Broadway Body. Someone who we look at and think, what workout does he do to get those abs? We also see Brendan Fraser, who wore a fat suit to portray his role in The Whale, winning awards for a role that requires the experience of being fat. Wouldn't a fat actor inherently be a better fit for this role?

It's clear that society, this industry, the media has it all backwards. We're celebrating actors for losing weight for roles and we're celebrating actors for wearing fat suits for roles.

The ideal body image is forever changing, and so what I recommend above all is just owning and loving who YOU are, not what you see on TV. If you are a performer yourself... how can we own our current body as it is and aim for our workouts to be influenced by performance enhancement rather than aesthetics? Yes, this industry is shallow. But I'm hoping we're making strides with inclusivity of all body shapes and sizes.

None of these celebrity workouts are ultimately sustainable. If we were to ask these celebrities, I wonder if they felt they were in optimal HEALTH. Because after all, aesthetics do not always determine abilities or health.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.