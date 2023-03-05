Injury Prevention 101

What is the first step to injury prevention?

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Unfortunately, a lot of clients come to me AFTER they have already experienced injury with the hopes to prevent injury in the future. It's not the sexiest thing to train solely with injury prevention in mind, especially if we've never experienced injury yet to begin with.

Injury prevention is important for all populations for a higher quality of life especially as we age. Like I always say, repetitive action can lead to injury overtime. And most people are in jobs or careers that create opportunity for repetitive action. Even if your job requires you to sit at a desk all day, the repetitious actions of sitting can create overuse, tightness and weakness in certain muscle groups which can lead to overcompensation in others which in turn can lead to injury. Now this is just from sitting. Imagine the careers of athletes or performance artists who are definitely at higher risk of overusing certain muscle groups.

Aside from overuse, underuse is also a common reason for injuries. Motion is lotion, and lack of movement can make our muscles stiff and weak. Our bones and muscles deteriorate as we age... use it or lose it! This of course can put us at risk of injury from something such as falling. We don't always take this seriously if we're young and vibrant and full of youth and energy. Aging feels so far away. Injury feels like something we don't have to worry about if we've never had to worry about it.

So if everyone is at risk of injury... why not get a head of it and start now! So what is the first step to injury prevention? The first step is assessing your body imbalances. I recommend hiring a personal trainer, a physical therapist, or a movement specialist to assess your body's natural imbalances. With this info in mind you or your trainer can create a training plan that will help with your specific needs.

The first step to injury prevention is knowing where your natural body imbalances lie and creating a plan to address it. It's as simple as that!

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.