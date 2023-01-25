Is Flexibility Nature or Nurture?

Do you have to be born flexible to be flexible?

Is it possible to improve flexibility?

By Amanda Jane Snyder

Is flexibility nature or nurture? In other words... do you have to be born flexible to be flexible? Is it possible to improve flexibility?

This is a question I get asked a lot. My clients come to me saying "I'm just not flexible! I never have been"!

Or post college football players feel tight, stiff, and like flexibility is a task that will never be achieved.

Or what about the middle aged man at Arches National Park that said to me as I posed for a picture... "you're so flexible, I wish I was young again", as if youth would magically bring him into a split.

So what's the deal with flexibility? Are we born flexible? Do we lose it as we age? Or is it something that we can work on.

Nature.

There is one aspect of our nature that might contribute to greater likelihood of flexibility. And that is our biological sex. Different hormone structures within men and women contribute to the ease of which we can grow muscles. Obviously both men and women need muscle mass for optimal health and longevity, but the greater presence of testosterone in men make it easier to grow mass which can in turn contribute to the difficulty of stretching. There's also a greater amount of muscle connective tissue in men with more muscle mass which protects and restricts stretching. Plus, the more muscles you have to stretch around, the harder it can be. Women on the other hand are biologically built for birthing children (whether that's your personal goal or not). In other words, elasticity in the hips and legs is a benefit for women who want to be flexible. The hormones that cycle through a women's body each month promote elasticity and flexibility.

Nurture.

Ever heard of the phrase "use it or lose it"? Yes, there are some biological factors that might enhance one person to be more flexible than another, but we can't forget that our daily habits make up who we are. When the man at Arches National Park commented on my flexibility as a sign of youth, I wanted to respond with "use it or lose it"! My guess is this man rarely stretches. It's not the fact that he's not flexible because of his age, but instead it's the reality of his non existent flexibility routine that more so contributes to his muscle stiffness.

Piano players lose touch with playing piano when they never practice.

Do you remember algebra after only taking high school algebra? Probably not.

If you run a marathon and then take 3 years off from running, do you think you'll be able to jump back into running 26.2 miles? I didn't think so.

Flexibility is no different. If you practice a regular flexibility routine, you'll probably see results in your flexibility. If you never stretch... you most likely won't be very flexible.

So do you have to be born flexible? No! Although biological sex does contribute to flexibility, it's not the only factor... have you SEEN some of these male dancers?

Bottom line? Use it or lose it! If you want to be flexible... work on your flexibility. Put stretching into your routine. Practice on a regular basis and don't quit just because you're not seeing results right away. Change takes time!

Need help with a flexibility routine? I got you.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.