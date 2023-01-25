Is Flexibility Nature or Nurture?

trainwithamandajane

Is Flexibility Nature or Nurture?

Do you have to be born flexible to be flexible?

Is it possible to improve flexibility?

By Amanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXIoP_0kQqkt1s00
Is Flexibility Nature or Nurture?Photo byAmanda Jane Snyder

Is flexibility nature or nurture? In other words... do you have to be born flexible to be flexible? Is it possible to improve flexibility?

This is a question I get asked a lot. My clients come to me saying "I'm just not flexible! I never have been"!

Or post college football players feel tight, stiff, and like flexibility is a task that will never be achieved.

Or what about the middle aged man at Arches National Park that said to me as I posed for a picture... "you're so flexible, I wish I was young again", as if youth would magically bring him into a split.

So what's the deal with flexibility? Are we born flexible? Do we lose it as we age? Or is it something that we can work on.

Nature.

There is one aspect of our nature that might contribute to greater likelihood of flexibility. And that is our biological sex. Different hormone structures within men and women contribute to the ease of which we can grow muscles. Obviously both men and women need muscle mass for optimal health and longevity, but the greater presence of testosterone in men make it easier to grow mass which can in turn contribute to the difficulty of stretching. There's also a greater amount of muscle connective tissue in men with more muscle mass which protects and restricts stretching. Plus, the more muscles you have to stretch around, the harder it can be. Women on the other hand are biologically built for birthing children (whether that's your personal goal or not). In other words, elasticity in the hips and legs is a benefit for women who want to be flexible. The hormones that cycle through a women's body each month promote elasticity and flexibility.

Nurture.

Ever heard of the phrase "use it or lose it"? Yes, there are some biological factors that might enhance one person to be more flexible than another, but we can't forget that our daily habits make up who we are. When the man at Arches National Park commented on my flexibility as a sign of youth, I wanted to respond with "use it or lose it"! My guess is this man rarely stretches. It's not the fact that he's not flexible because of his age, but instead it's the reality of his non existent flexibility routine that more so contributes to his muscle stiffness.

Piano players lose touch with playing piano when they never practice.

Do you remember algebra after only taking high school algebra? Probably not.

If you run a marathon and then take 3 years off from running, do you think you'll be able to jump back into running 26.2 miles? I didn't think so.

Flexibility is no different. If you practice a regular flexibility routine, you'll probably see results in your flexibility. If you never stretch... you most likely won't be very flexible.

So do you have to be born flexible? No! Although biological sex does contribute to flexibility, it's not the only factor... have you SEEN some of these male dancers?

Bottom line? Use it or lose it! If you want to be flexible... work on your flexibility. Put stretching into your routine. Practice on a regular basis and don't quit just because you're not seeing results right away. Change takes time!

Need help with a flexibility routine? I got you.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# flexibility# stretch# health and fitness# stretch routine# personal trainer

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
2K followers

More from trainwithamandajane

How to Overcome Gymtimidation

So you're new to the gym or you've just reinstated your New Years goals of getting in shape. This year is YOUR YEAR! You are determined to tackle your fitness goals only there's just one thing standing in your way...

Read full story

A Healthy Lifestyle for 2023

23 Ways to Get Healthy in 2023Photo byAmanda Jane Snyder. Whether you're setting resolutions or not in 2023, here are some simple steps you can take that don't require too much time or effort.

Read full story

A Better New Years Resolution

A Better New Years ResolutionPhoto byAmanda Jane Snyder. A better New Years Resolution. Do you set New Years Resolutions every year and every year you fail to achieve them?. Do your New Years Resolutions always feel out of reach or like a pipe dream?

Read full story

Opinion: Losing Weight Won't Make You Happy

Losing Weight Won't Make You HappyPhoto byAmanda Jane Snyder. Losing weight won't make you happy. It's not going to solve all your problems. Losing weight is not going to be the reason you get your dream job or succeed in your career or find the partner of your dreams.

Read full story

My Favorite Non-Traditional Flexibility Routines

Have you ever tried stretching for HOURS with NO results?. I come across this question amongst my clients often, they'll stretch and stretch and stretch with no change in flexibility. It feels like such a WASTE of time.

Read full story

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss AND Why Your CURRENT Exercise Routine Isn't Helping You Lose Weight. You've been exercising for a while now with no changes to your body composition and you're wondering what's going on.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Reduce Chronic Pain in 5 Min

Most everyone I know these days suffers from some sort of debilitating chronic pain. Whether it's from an injury that keeps persisting, or it's due to chronic inflammation, pain seems to have become a part of our everyday lives. In this day and age, we've grown used to suffering. Especially in NYC, hustling, stress, rip-your-hair-out type of anxiety is almost a badge of honor that we wear proudly. If we're not grinding the pavement and too busy to breathe, are we even relevant?

Read full story

Achieve Your Goals NOW, not later

Achieve Your Goals NOW, not later. Because a later person really means a never person. Are you a later person?. Change doesn't happen overnight, and this time of year it's the hardest time to implement change. It's in the middle of the Holiday Season. It gets dark at 3pm. It's cold.

Read full story

Lose Weight Before Thanksgiving

The Holiday Season is here. And with that usually comes a lot of stress. Family time is wonderful but it also can be... a lot. Auntie asking you why you've gained weight or why you're not married yet. Mom wondering when you're going to give her grandkids or poking your postpartum belly because you just gave her grandkids. You can't win. No matter how welcoming your family is, family dynamic tensions can still be high.

Read full story
8 comments

Spooky! Don't be afraid, it's just vegetables

What's scarier? Fruits and veggies? Or starving yourself? You might be overfed but starving. Most Americans are!. What happens when we eat ultra processed foods? Our body never feels satisfied because it's most likely deficient of vital micronutrients. It never feels satisfied and so we stay hungry. We stay hungry and therefore are always eating but starving.

Read full story

Change Your Identity, Change Your Life

Are you looking to make a life change? Perhaps you've had the same goal for years of losing weight, or landing your dream job. Maybe you have wanted to go vegan or deadlift 2x your bodyweight. When looking to achieve these goals sometimes it feels so far off in the distance. Like, "that's some thing other people do... not me". It feels so far off because you've never done it. And the fact that you've never done it unfortunately is what keeps you from never doing it.

Read full story
New York City, NY

My Favorite Fall Inspired Plant Powered Recipes

Just your basic girl here to provide you with healthy pumpkin spice and comforting plant powered recipes while wrapped in a flannel... duh! Because we can’t have fall any other way.

Read full story

Motivation is a Myth

If motivation is a myth then "how do I stay motivated"? This is probably the most frequently asked question in the health and fitness community. "Amanda, how do you stay so motivated to workout all the time?"

Read full story

Hold Yourself Accountable and Achieve Your Goals

Hold yourself accountable and achieve your goals with these tools. If you're constantly setting goals and failing to achieve them this is for you. OR if you set the same goals year after year and struggle to figure out WHY you can't succeed in those goals, read on.

Read full story

Take Care of Yourself FIRST

What do you prioritize? Yourself or others/work first?. Life is pretty hectic. Especially here in NYC during this time of year. Summer is finally over and all those exciting and relaxing vacations and trips to the Hamptons are coming to a close.

Read full story

The Best Way to Exercise as an Actor

Fitness and acting. They go hand and hand. Ever start a fitness plan, go all in and then something gets you off track?. Whether it's lack of motivation, a busy social schedule, or maybe you travel often for work and don't have any sort of routine in place.

Read full story

How I Stick to My Food Plan

How do I stick to my food plan? And what are some tips for YOU to stick to your food plan? Well, why is it so hard to eat well in the first place? Sometimes it feels like a never ending cycle of starting and restarting a nutrition plan. We WANT to do well. We WANT to eat in a way that fuels our goals; whether that be to lose weight, to build strength, to live longer... So if we know eating well aligns with our deepest desires, why is it SO hard to maintain that diet?

Read full story
3 comments

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists. Most Actors, Singers, and Dancers, and any other type of performance artist is so focused on their craft and their career that they don't take the time to take care of their body. As an artist, your body is your instrument. Your body is your career, it's your money maker.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Lose Weight and Keep It Off

I never intentionally set out to lose weight. I never wanted or cared. But I did. How?. I stopped prioritizing aesthetics and started prioritizing my health. What can I do EVERYDAY to stay healthy? How can I FEEL the best? What habits will help me get there?

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy