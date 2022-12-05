My Favorite Non-Traditional Flexibility Routines

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Have you ever tried stretching for HOURS with NO results?

I come across this question amongst my clients often, they'll stretch and stretch and stretch with no change in flexibility. It feels like such a WASTE of time.

A traditional ideology of flexibility is static stretching. Holding a stretch for 30 seconds to 1 minute and allowing our body to sink into it. But holding a static stretch is like stretching an elastic. What happens when we let go? It bounces RIGHT back. If you're looking to get flexible, especially as an effort to reduce the risk of injury, try strengthening WITHIN your stretch. This will further reduce your risk of injury as you'll create greater stabilization.

For those of you who are new to my content, I personally have a history of Musical Theatre dancing and working with actors and dancers as my clients.

Flexibility is a goal for many people of all populations but especially for my dancing clients, this seems to be the optimal goal. Why? Well for one we're TOLD that we should be flexible as dancers. And we're told that because it makes the traditional lines long and gorgeous. It fits the aesthetic of traditional dance, especially ballet.

But what if I told you that STRENGTH is equally as important to making your choreography look gorgeous.

Strength allows you to jump to greater heights.

Strength allows you to lift your partner effortlessly overhead.

Strength allows you to hold your extension high.

If we're always relying on static stretching, once we go into developé, we'll continue to rely on the floor or the wall or the barre rather than our own muscular strength to lift that leg into the air and hold it there.

Did you know you can increase strength flexibility through strength training?

Here are some of my non traditional flexibility training techniques

1. Stretching with INTERNAL LOAD

Instead of just relaxing into your stretch, try creating an internal load in that isometric stretch. Whatever stretch you're in, imagine creating internal tension. Engage your muscles and press the muscle you're working into the ground. This will help you to build strength within flexibility by using your own current strength. This will also create space in your joint capsule so that we're increasing flexibility from the joint rather than just the muscles. This is a very simple explanation about Functional Range Conditioning's concepts of PAILS/RAILS.

2. Stretching with EXTERNAL LOAD

Have you ever tried stretching with an external weight guiding you deeper into the stretch? Traditional stretches can be easily deepened by using an EXTERNAL load like the cable machines or a dumbbell. Try stretching your center split by letting the weight of the cable guide you deeper into the stretch. When you reverse the movement you'll also be activating the antagonist muscles. These exercises are a great way to assist you in deepening your stretch.

3. Traditional strength training

Similarly to using external load to deepen your stretch, strength training will guide you deeper into your end range as well. Just think of the typical barbell romanian deadlift. As you lower the heavy barbell, your hamstrings are stretching and lengthening, then as you lift the barbell back up, your hamstrings are contracting and strengthening. You get the ultimate bang for your buck when you lift heavy weights and practice traditional strength training exercises on a regular basis.

Do you practice these tactics in your flexibility routine? Try implementing these techniques and watch as your flexibility improves!

Stretching for hours with no result? Photo by Amanda Jane Snyder

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms from which some of the ideas in this article stem. She is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.