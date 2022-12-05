My Favorite Non-Traditional Flexibility Routines

trainwithamandajane

My Favorite Non-Traditional Flexibility Routines

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Have you ever tried stretching for HOURS with NO results?

My Favorite Non-Traditional Flexibility Routines

I come across this question amongst my clients often, they'll stretch and stretch and stretch with no change in flexibility. It feels like such a WASTE of time.

A traditional ideology of flexibility is static stretching. Holding a stretch for 30 seconds to 1 minute and allowing our body to sink into it. But holding a static stretch is like stretching an elastic. What happens when we let go? It bounces RIGHT back. If you're looking to get flexible, especially as an effort to reduce the risk of injury, try strengthening WITHIN your stretch. This will further reduce your risk of injury as you'll create greater stabilization.

For those of you who are new to my content, I personally have a history of Musical Theatre dancing and working with actors and dancers as my clients.

Flexibility is a goal for many people of all populations but especially for my dancing clients, this seems to be the optimal goal. Why? Well for one we're TOLD that we should be flexible as dancers. And we're told that because it makes the traditional lines long and gorgeous. It fits the aesthetic of traditional dance, especially ballet.

But what if I told you that STRENGTH is equally as important to making your choreography look gorgeous.

Strength allows you to jump to greater heights.

Strength allows you to lift your partner effortlessly overhead.

Strength allows you to hold your extension high.

If we're always relying on static stretching, once we go into developé, we'll continue to rely on the floor or the wall or the barre rather than our own muscular strength to lift that leg into the air and hold it there.

Did you know you can increase strength flexibility through strength training?

Here are some of my non traditional flexibility training techniques

1. Stretching with INTERNAL LOAD

Instead of just relaxing into your stretch, try creating an internal load in that isometric stretch. Whatever stretch you're in, imagine creating internal tension. Engage your muscles and press the muscle you're working into the ground. This will help you to build strength within flexibility by using your own current strength. This will also create space in your joint capsule so that we're increasing flexibility from the joint rather than just the muscles. This is a very simple explanation about Functional Range Conditioning's concepts of PAILS/RAILS.

2. Stretching with EXTERNAL LOAD

Have you ever tried stretching with an external weight guiding you deeper into the stretch? Traditional stretches can be easily deepened by using an EXTERNAL load like the cable machines or a dumbbell. Try stretching your center split by letting the weight of the cable guide you deeper into the stretch. When you reverse the movement you'll also be activating the antagonist muscles. These exercises are a great way to assist you in deepening your stretch.

3. Traditional strength training

Similarly to using external load to deepen your stretch, strength training will guide you deeper into your end range as well. Just think of the typical barbell romanian deadlift. As you lower the heavy barbell, your hamstrings are stretching and lengthening, then as you lift the barbell back up, your hamstrings are contracting and strengthening. You get the ultimate bang for your buck when you lift heavy weights and practice traditional strength training exercises on a regular basis.

Do you practice these tactics in your flexibility routine? Try implementing these techniques and watch as your flexibility improves!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WO3Gk_0jXHdR0K00
Stretching for hours with no result?Photo byAmanda Jane Snyder

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms from which some of the ideas in this article stem. She is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stretching# flexibility# mobility# injury prevention# flexibility routine

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
1690 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss AND Why Your CURRENT Exercise Routine Isn't Helping You Lose Weight. You've been exercising for a while now with no changes to your body composition and you're wondering what's going on.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Reduce Chronic Pain in 5 Min

Most everyone I know these days suffers from some sort of debilitating chronic pain. Whether it's from an injury that keeps persisting, or it's due to chronic inflammation, pain seems to have become a part of our everyday lives. In this day and age, we've grown used to suffering. Especially in NYC, hustling, stress, rip-your-hair-out type of anxiety is almost a badge of honor that we wear proudly. If we're not grinding the pavement and too busy to breathe, are we even relevant?

Read full story

Achieve Your Goals NOW, not later

Achieve Your Goals NOW, not later. Because a later person really means a never person. Are you a later person?. Change doesn't happen overnight, and this time of year it's the hardest time to implement change. It's in the middle of the Holiday Season. It gets dark at 3pm. It's cold.

Read full story

Lose Weight Before Thanksgiving

The Holiday Season is here. And with that usually comes a lot of stress. Family time is wonderful but it also can be... a lot. Auntie asking you why you've gained weight or why you're not married yet. Mom wondering when you're going to give her grandkids or poking your postpartum belly because you just gave her grandkids. You can't win. No matter how welcoming your family is, family dynamic tensions can still be high.

Read full story
8 comments

Spooky! Don't be afraid, it's just vegetables

What's scarier? Fruits and veggies? Or starving yourself? You might be overfed but starving. Most Americans are!. What happens when we eat ultra processed foods? Our body never feels satisfied because it's most likely deficient of vital micronutrients. It never feels satisfied and so we stay hungry. We stay hungry and therefore are always eating but starving.

Read full story

Change Your Identity, Change Your Life

Are you looking to make a life change? Perhaps you've had the same goal for years of losing weight, or landing your dream job. Maybe you have wanted to go vegan or deadlift 2x your bodyweight. When looking to achieve these goals sometimes it feels so far off in the distance. Like, "that's some thing other people do... not me". It feels so far off because you've never done it. And the fact that you've never done it unfortunately is what keeps you from never doing it.

Read full story
New York City, NY

My Favorite Fall Inspired Plant Powered Recipes

Just your basic girl here to provide you with healthy pumpkin spice and comforting plant powered recipes while wrapped in a flannel... duh! Because we can’t have fall any other way.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Motivation is a Myth

If motivation is a myth then "how do I stay motivated"? This is probably the most frequently asked question in the health and fitness community. "Amanda, how do you stay so motivated to workout all the time?"

Read full story

Hold Yourself Accountable and Achieve Your Goals

Hold yourself accountable and achieve your goals with these tools. If you're constantly setting goals and failing to achieve them this is for you. OR if you set the same goals year after year and struggle to figure out WHY you can't succeed in those goals, read on.

Read full story

Take Care of Yourself FIRST

What do you prioritize? Yourself or others/work first?. Life is pretty hectic. Especially here in NYC during this time of year. Summer is finally over and all those exciting and relaxing vacations and trips to the Hamptons are coming to a close.

Read full story

The Best Way to Exercise as an Actor

Fitness and acting. They go hand and hand. Ever start a fitness plan, go all in and then something gets you off track?. Whether it's lack of motivation, a busy social schedule, or maybe you travel often for work and don't have any sort of routine in place.

Read full story

How I Stick to My Food Plan

How do I stick to my food plan? And what are some tips for YOU to stick to your food plan? Well, why is it so hard to eat well in the first place? Sometimes it feels like a never ending cycle of starting and restarting a nutrition plan. We WANT to do well. We WANT to eat in a way that fuels our goals; whether that be to lose weight, to build strength, to live longer... So if we know eating well aligns with our deepest desires, why is it SO hard to maintain that diet?

Read full story
3 comments

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists. Most Actors, Singers, and Dancers, and any other type of performance artist is so focused on their craft and their career that they don't take the time to take care of their body. As an artist, your body is your instrument. Your body is your career, it's your money maker.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Lose Weight and Keep It Off

I never intentionally set out to lose weight. I never wanted or cared. But I did. How?. I stopped prioritizing aesthetics and started prioritizing my health. What can I do EVERYDAY to stay healthy? How can I FEEL the best? What habits will help me get there?

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Relieve Your Shoulder Pain

Because the shoulder is a ball and socket joint, it is capable of so much movement, which also means it’s capable of greater risk of injury. Not only that, limited shoulder mobility can prevent us from doing certain exercises properly, leading to an overcompensation in the mid/lower back which in turn may lead to injury in those areas.

Read full story
23 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground Up

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground UpAmanda Jane Snyder. A lot of times when I share with people the importance of foot health, they respond with "ew I hate feet". Is this you?

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Foam Rolling for Specific Workouts

If you do roll out, do you roll out before your workout or after your workout? Or maybe both?. When you foam roll, is it arbitrary or is it based on something specific such as the workout you're about to perform or your own personal injury prevention?

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Pride In Fitness

Why It's Important to Celebrate Pride In the Fitness Industry. Celebrating Pride at the Local GymAmanda Jane Snyder. Are you just someone who enjoys working out but is apart of the LGBTQ community?

Read full story
20 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Strengthen Your Knees, Hips, and Ankles

strengthen your knees, hips, and anklesAmanda Jane Snyder. Injuries! A lot of us have them or have experienced them at some point or other. And as we get older, we're only going to experience them more if we don't take action to decrease our risk! Use it or lose it!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy