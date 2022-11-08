Lose Weight Before Thanksgiving

Lose Weight Before Thanksgiving

by Amanda Jane Snyder

The Holiday Season is here. And with that usually comes a lot of stress. Family time is wonderful but it also can be... a lot.

Auntie asking you why you've gained weight or why you're not married yet. Mom wondering when you're going to give her grandkids or poking your postpartum belly because you just gave her grandkids. You can't win. No matter how welcoming your family is, family dynamic tensions can still be high.

On top of that, for some reason we've taken holidays as the opportunity to fully overfeed ourselves with mostly junk. Why has Thanksgiving become an opportunity to douse ourselves with alcohol and a sugar high? How has the birth of Jesus become a reason to overeat until you're so full that you feel sick? It's no secret that there's no benefit of sugar or alcohol. The only benefit really is social. And even then... is it actually socially beneficial if your friends and family aren't respecting your goals? Is it actually beneficial if you can only socialize after you've consumed alcohol? But how can you say no to your grandma's famous pumpkin pie? She'll never forgive you. And the tensions from family results in turning to food and alcohol to cope. And turning to food and alcohol to cope makes us incapable as showing up as our best selves. And so the pattern continues.

So are you finally going to make a change? Or are you going to wait until the New Year like everyone else? Are you going to try that quick fix diet that never works or are you going to make a change now?

Losing weight before Thanksgiving is simple. It's simple and yet so hard to make these lifestyle changes. It's hard because we're addicted to food and we're addicted to fitting in. Do you want to be accepted by drinking with everyone else? Or do you want to feel good in your own skin? Do you want to appease your grandma by eating her pumpkin pie? Or do you want to have energy and confidence?

Choose Your Hard

It's hard to say no to sugar and alcohol.

It's also hard to be overweight.

Which do you choose?

Here are 5 ways to lose weight before Thanksgiving:

1. Cut out liquid calories

Get rid of the sugar and cream in your coffee, get rid of the sugary soda and juice and you can cut out 200-500 calories a day in your diet.

2. Eat a salad everyday

Replace one of your meals with calorie low and nutrient dense foods filled with fiber. This will fill you up so you won't crave midday snacks or overfeeding at meals.

3. Increase your protein intake

With more protein you'll stay fuller, longer. Most people should be consuming AT LEAST 100g of protein a day IF NOT MORE. And most people do not eat that much protein. Get more protein in and you'll naturally eat less of processed junk.

4. Go for a walk after you eat

Going for a walk after consuming food can help prevent any blood sugar spikes. It improves digestion and is obviously good for your heart health. All you need is 15 minutes.

5. Stop eating at least an hour before bed

This will not only cut out extra calories you may be eating at night, but will also help your body digest before laying supine for hours.

Challenge yourself. Do you think you can implement these new habits? Start small by first eliminating liquid calories. Once you've got that down try introducing small salads everyday. Take it day by day and remember, if one day doesn't go well. That's okay! Tomorrow is a new day and a new chance to keep trying. Success happens when we try our best day after day. When we show up year after year. Keep going... and don't quit!

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

