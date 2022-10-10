Motivation is a Myth

by Amanda Jane Snyder

If motivation is a myth then "how do I stay motivated"? This is probably the most frequently asked question in the health and fitness community.

"Amanda, how do you stay so motivated to workout all the time?"

"Amanda, how do you stay so motivated to eat healthy?"

The simple answer?

I don't.

I'm just as unmotivated as you.

The reason I'm able to "stay motivated" is through action.

Wanna know a secret? You are the creator of your own motivation through action.

I'll say that again. You are the creator of your own motivation through action.

Motivation is a myth. Motivation comes and goes, just like happiness and sadness. Some days we just feel motivated and can easily get our workouts in. Some days, especially when it's cold and dark, motivation is no where in sight. It feels impossible to get out of bed early, step on the cold floor, put on the workout clothes and head to the gym and exude energy.

So how do I do it anyway? Even when all the odds are against me?

I keep showing up.

I know. How can you keep showing up if you CAN'T show up?

YOU CREATE YOUR OWN MOTIVATION THROUGH ACTION.

In other words, an object that's in motion, stays in motion.

The more action you take towards your goals, the more you'll see results, the more results you see the more you'll feel motivated to keep showing up.

"But Amanda I don't know where to even begin!"

You don't have to. If you don't know where to begin ask for help. You don't have to do this alone. All you need are the tools to show up so you can keep showing up. You don't have to be a professional athlete or a personal trainer or have an athletic background. You don't have to know all the answers. Just find something that works for you. Find an expert that you align with and just keep moving.

One moment, one hour, one day, one week, one month, one year at a time eventually those tiny steps compound into huge accomplishments.

Motivation is a Myth Amanda Jane Snyder

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.