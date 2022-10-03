Hold Yourself Accountable and Achieve Your Goals

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Hold yourself accountable and achieve your goals with these tools.

If you're constantly setting goals and failing to achieve them this is for you. OR if you set the same goals year after year and struggle to figure out WHY you can't succeed in those goals, read on.

Learn how to hold YOURSELF accountable and achieve your goals.

Do you know exactly WHAT you need to do but you just can't seem to hold yourself accountable to do it?

Most of us know the exact steps we need to reach our goals. We know how we need to exercise, we know we need to eat a little better and get some good sleep, sunshine and fresh air. But for some reason, day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year... we can't seem to stick to our plan. We can't seem to hold ourselves accountable to do what we say we'll do.

So how can we build this accountability? How can we finally achieve our goals and STICK with it?

HOW TO KEEP YOURSELF ACCOUNTABLE:

1. Honor Your Goals

Hold your own goals as high as you hold other commitments in your life: you wouldn't show up late for a meeting or an audition, why would you show up late or cancel your workout?

2. Lock It In

Lock in your commitments by putting it in the calendar, setting an alarm or whatever else you need to do to remind yourself that you HAVE TO SHOW UP! If it's locked in, it makes it that much easier to show up.

3. Celebrate

Celebrate your successes! Whether that's with an accountability buddy, a hired professional, or yourself in a journal entry, write down some wins that you've achieved each week celebrate it! Each little win is a small stepping stone towards big wins.

Now you can finally achieve your goals through these 3 simple steps. Does this sound achievable for you? Let me know in the comments below.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.