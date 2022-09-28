Take Care of Yourself FIRST

by Amanda Jane Snyder

What do you prioritize? Yourself or others/work first?

Life is pretty hectic. Especially here in NYC during this time of year. Summer is finally over and all those exciting and relaxing vacations and trips to the Hamptons are coming to a close.

It's time to get back to the grind, hone in on work, and get it done all before the holidays and the new year. It's go time!

But what if I told you that taking care of yourself FIRST will ultimately help you in the long run to succeed in your goals for the fall and beyond.

We hear it all the time. The cliche idea that our doctors and therapists tell us that self care is important. And sometimes when we think of self care we thinking of vacations and spa days and long hot baths and facials. You're probably saying "Amanda, I just did that on vacation all summer I don't have time for that".

Listen I get it. I used to be the same. Always following my schedule to a T and never deviating. Leaving my apartment at 5am and not coming back til 8pm.

It's easy to fall into that mindset of the hustle. The hustle is action. It gets me closer to my career, financial, and social goals.

But how can I show up for those long days at work, connecting with colleagues, if I don't serve ME first?

The simple answer is, I can't. And neither can you. Or at least you'll burn out trying.

Do you think of exercise as a To-Do task on your calendar or do you think of it as self care?

As a personal trainer who comes from a Musical Theatre background, I mostly work with other artists. And even they see taking care of their body, their INSTRUMENT, as a To-Do task! I want to share just what can be accomplished simply by showing up for yourself everyday. It's not just about seeing changes in our body, it's about seeing changes in our overall health and well being. In our quality of life and our reasons for being alive! When we take care of ourselves, suddenly life become exciting even in the most challenging moments.

Each of my clients below had previously had a struggle with finding time to workout. It felt like a task. It felt like another thing that was weighing on them each day that they had to check off.

Mollie had a goal to get strong but what scared to go into the gym. She made excuses that she didn't have time because work takes priority.

After training together for 12 weeks Mollie now works out 2-3x a week IN THE GYM! She looks forward to going and is shocked that she actually can't wait to go! She loved her body for what feels like the first time. She feels confident and strong.

Brendan was consistently doing cardio in dance rehearsals. Rehearsal was really the only place he ever got exercise in. It felt like a waste of time to do an actual proper workout. He consistently ate out at fast food restaurants because thats what was easiest before and after rehearsals. All of his activities left him feel burnt out and unable to cook a meal or get a workout in even though he had goals of gaining muscle.

Now Brendan works out 5x a week at the gym. He has a meal prep routine and loves eating healthy for the first time. He's finally gaining muscle mass from eating enough calories for his high energy expenditure and has the most energy and enthusiasm he's had in awhile.

Isabel made the time to workout but was doing it in a way that she thought would make her more cast-able in shows. She was doing it for others. She trained like a bodybuilder because she didn't know anything else. She was afraid of fat and carbs. She didn't have time for any self care routine because her focus was on her busy family, her draining boyfriend (at the time), and long late night work hours.

Now Isabel has a morning ritual that she follows every morning including journaling, moving her body and meditating. She has a solid understanding of what's needed as a performer and how to take care of HER body in ways that highlight her career and also take care of her personal body imbalances. She has also had a body image/nutrition mindset shift! She understands how to fuel her body as a performer. And because of that she is booked and blessed! Isabel booked an entire summer stock season while working out through The Athletic Performer.

By taking care of themselves FIRST by seeing fitness as a form self care, Mollie, Brendan, and Isabel were all able to improve their lives in all areas. They now have more energy and enthusiasm to show up for others by filling their cup first.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.