Take Care of Yourself FIRST

trainwithamandajane

Take Care of Yourself FIRST

by Amanda Jane Snyder

What do you prioritize? Yourself or others/work first?

Life is pretty hectic. Especially here in NYC during this time of year. Summer is finally over and all those exciting and relaxing vacations and trips to the Hamptons are coming to a close.

It's time to get back to the grind, hone in on work, and get it done all before the holidays and the new year. It's go time!

But what if I told you that taking care of yourself FIRST will ultimately help you in the long run to succeed in your goals for the fall and beyond.

We hear it all the time. The cliche idea that our doctors and therapists tell us that self care is important. And sometimes when we think of self care we thinking of vacations and spa days and long hot baths and facials. You're probably saying "Amanda, I just did that on vacation all summer I don't have time for that".

Listen I get it. I used to be the same. Always following my schedule to a T and never deviating. Leaving my apartment at 5am and not coming back til 8pm.

It's easy to fall into that mindset of the hustle. The hustle is action. It gets me closer to my career, financial, and social goals.

But how can I show up for those long days at work, connecting with colleagues, if I don't serve ME first?

The simple answer is, I can't. And neither can you. Or at least you'll burn out trying.

Do you think of exercise as a To-Do task on your calendar or do you think of it as self care?

As a personal trainer who comes from a Musical Theatre background, I mostly work with other artists. And even they see taking care of their body, their INSTRUMENT, as a To-Do task! I want to share just what can be accomplished simply by showing up for yourself everyday. It's not just about seeing changes in our body, it's about seeing changes in our overall health and well being. In our quality of life and our reasons for being alive! When we take care of ourselves, suddenly life become exciting even in the most challenging moments.

Each of my clients below had previously had a struggle with finding time to workout. It felt like a task. It felt like another thing that was weighing on them each day that they had to check off.

Mollie had a goal to get strong but what scared to go into the gym. She made excuses that she didn't have time because work takes priority.

After training together for 12 weeks Mollie now works out 2-3x a week IN THE GYM! She looks forward to going and is shocked that she actually can't wait to go! She loved her body for what feels like the first time. She feels confident and strong.

Brendan was consistently doing cardio in dance rehearsals. Rehearsal was really the only place he ever got exercise in. It felt like a waste of time to do an actual proper workout. He consistently ate out at fast food restaurants because thats what was easiest before and after rehearsals. All of his activities left him feel burnt out and unable to cook a meal or get a workout in even though he had goals of gaining muscle.

Now Brendan works out 5x a week at the gym. He has a meal prep routine and loves eating healthy for the first time. He's finally gaining muscle mass from eating enough calories for his high energy expenditure and has the most energy and enthusiasm he's had in awhile.

Isabel made the time to workout but was doing it in a way that she thought would make her more cast-able in shows. She was doing it for others. She trained like a bodybuilder because she didn't know anything else. She was afraid of fat and carbs. She didn't have time for any self care routine because her focus was on her busy family, her draining boyfriend (at the time), and long late night work hours.

Now Isabel has a morning ritual that she follows every morning including journaling, moving her body and meditating. She has a solid understanding of what's needed as a performer and how to take care of HER body in ways that highlight her career and also take care of her personal body imbalances. She has also had a body image/nutrition mindset shift! She understands how to fuel her body as a performer. And because of that she is booked and blessed! Isabel booked an entire summer stock season while working out through The Athletic Performer.

By taking care of themselves FIRST by seeing fitness as a form self care, Mollie, Brendan, and Isabel were all able to improve their lives in all areas. They now have more energy and enthusiasm to show up for others by filling their cup first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8Nyg_0iB8Nlcv00
Take Care of Yourself FIRSTAmanda Jane Snyder

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self care# exercise# self love# take care of yourself# love yourself

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
1398 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

The Best Way to Exercise as an Actor

Fitness and acting. They go hand and hand. Ever start a fitness plan, go all in and then something gets you off track?. Whether it's lack of motivation, a busy social schedule, or maybe you travel often for work and don't have any sort of routine in place.

Read full story

How I Stick to My Food Plan

How do I stick to my food plan? And what are some tips for YOU to stick to your food plan? Well, why is it so hard to eat well in the first place? Sometimes it feels like a never ending cycle of starting and restarting a nutrition plan. We WANT to do well. We WANT to eat in a way that fuels our goals; whether that be to lose weight, to build strength, to live longer... So if we know eating well aligns with our deepest desires, why is it SO hard to maintain that diet?

Read full story

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists. Most Actors, Singers, and Dancers, and any other type of performance artist is so focused on their craft and their career that they don't take the time to take care of their body. As an artist, your body is your instrument. Your body is your career, it's your money maker.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Lose Weight and Keep It Off

I never intentionally set out to lose weight. I never wanted or cared. But I did. How?. I stopped prioritizing aesthetics and started prioritizing my health. What can I do EVERYDAY to stay healthy? How can I FEEL the best? What habits will help me get there?

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Relieve Your Shoulder Pain

Because the shoulder is a ball and socket joint, it is capable of so much movement, which also means it’s capable of greater risk of injury. Not only that, limited shoulder mobility can prevent us from doing certain exercises properly, leading to an overcompensation in the mid/lower back which in turn may lead to injury in those areas.

Read full story
15 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground Up

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground UpAmanda Jane Snyder. A lot of times when I share with people the importance of foot health, they respond with "ew I hate feet". Is this you?

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Foam Rolling for Specific Workouts

If you do roll out, do you roll out before your workout or after your workout? Or maybe both?. When you foam roll, is it arbitrary or is it based on something specific such as the workout you're about to perform or your own personal injury prevention?

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Pride In Fitness

Why It's Important to Celebrate Pride In the Fitness Industry. Celebrating Pride at the Local GymAmanda Jane Snyder. Are you just someone who enjoys working out but is apart of the LGBTQ community?

Read full story
18 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Strengthen Your Knees, Hips, and Ankles

strengthen your knees, hips, and anklesAmanda Jane Snyder. Injuries! A lot of us have them or have experienced them at some point or other. And as we get older, we're only going to experience them more if we don't take action to decrease our risk! Use it or lose it!

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Exercises for Healthy Knees!

Exercises for Healthy Knees! Got Knee Pain Try These Exercises!. "Oh, I can't run, I have bad knees." "Oh I can't wear those shoes, they don't have enough support and hurt my knees."

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!Amanda Jane Snyder. I certainly have suffered from this in the past, and let me tell you, IT'S THE WORST!. Back in 2014 when I was living the Actor/Singer/Dancer/ hustle life, I injured my lower back so bad that I couldn’t audition. I couldn’t even MOVE let alone audition. Basic movements were a no-go. Oh you want me to stand up and walk around? Can’t do it without debilitating pain.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Daily Exercises to Prevent Injury

do these exercises to prevent injuryAmanda Jane Snyder. The more active we are, the higher risk of injury. Exercise is extremely important for our health and longevity. The problem is, the more active we are, the higher risk of injury.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Stop Running So Much

Raise your hand if you got on the Soul Cycle Spin Craze?. What about running in 2020 when there was nothing else to do and now you're running nonstop?. I don't know who needs to hear this but...

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Exercises for Optimal Health and Performance

Living in New York City there are so many performance artists, but tap dancers are sometimes overlooked. SO although this blog will mostly be dedicated to those tap dancers out there, I encourage my non tappers to read on as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse.

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse. nyc skyline from Brooklyn rooftop,Amanda Jane Snyder. You are greater than your greatest excuse. It's up to you to not let this mindset hold you back.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity. Your insecurity. It's showing. How are you dealing with it? Are you dealing with your insecurity or just letting it affect every single aspect of your life.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness | Should you feel sore after every workout? | Is muscle soreness a good determinant of a successful workout?. Should muscles soreness determine a good workout? Here are some myths about muscle soreness.

Read full story

Feeling Anxious? Try this.

I've been there. And TBH there are still times when I catch myself feeling so overwhelmed with life that my body goes into fight or flight mode. You see, that's how our body responds to stress. It can't always recognize the difference between stress from exercise, relationship stress, work/career stress, and running from a tiger stress.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

Or I guess a better question is do you workout the same way all year round?. Here are some benefits to changing up your routine, especially if you are an athlete or perform in athletic recreational activities at different times during the year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy