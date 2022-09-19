The Best Way to Exercise as an Actor

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Fitness and acting. They go hand and hand.

Let me explain.

Ever start a fitness plan, go all in and then something gets you off track?

Whether it's lack of motivation, a busy social schedule, or maybe you travel often for work and don't have any sort of routine in place.

What you need is a plan to help you navigate through the inevitable uncertainties of life.

If you're familiar with my work, you know my goal was always to help you curate a routine. Systems and HABITS that keep you locked in so you can QUIT QUITTING and keep up with becoming and staying Forever Fit.

Where my actors/dancers/performers at? Ever get in the swing of a workout/nutrition plan only to land a job across the country where there's minimal equipment and the most hectic rehearsal schedule? Raise your hand... cuz I'm pretty sure we've all been there. But what if I told you that working out and maintaining a routine is possible AND necessary. Because after all, Actors are Athletes.

Introducing The Athletic Performer.

The reason my clients are able to see such success is literally from showing up day after day. Month after month. Year after year. During rehearsals its not realistic to have an hour in the gym, in fact it's not necessary. This is show time. The focus should be learning the blocking, lines, and life of the show. But it also CAN be a time to keep your routine by continuing to just show up even for just 5 minutes every day. For example, ever feel like during cast warm ups that you might be further injuring yourself? Not for any fault of the dance captain, these warm ups are geared for a GROUP. It's not specific to you.

A warm up FOR the warm up has greatly benefited so many of my clients. By taking 5 minutes before the warm up or before performances, you can ensure that you're taking care of your body and what YOUR body specifically needs.

Forever Fitness has an entire Mobility program geared towards whatever your current needs are. Doing handstands in this show? Let's take 5 min to warm up our shoulders. Shin splints from all the jumping? I got you with the ankle mobility routine.

For example my client Kate was consistently having hip pain from a previous injury. In our one-on-one training we addressed corrective exercise and strength routines to help reduce the underlying problem of this pain. Once she got into rehearsals though she noticed a flare up again during cast warm ups. I assigned her her daily correctives via the app and viola! The hip pain was under control.

Just Show Up!

Do you show up for your scheduled rehearsals? Do you show up for your survival job?

Why do you show up?

You show up because it's going to benefit if you in the long run if you do. It's important to your career to show up on tine for rehearsal.

It's important to your career to make some money to fund your artistic endeavors.

So why don't you show up for your workout routine?

Because it's not scheduled. Because no one's keeping you accountable or asking you where you are.

The cool thing about The Athletic Performer Program within the app Forever Fitness is there's a schedule each week. Wherever you're at in your career, whether it's touring on the road, auditioning in the pre-season, or just coming off a contract, you'll know exactly what workout to do, no questions asked. There's also a feature highlighting your "day streak" to keep you going! If deeper accountability is what you need I'm here to offer that as well with my private facebook group as well as one on one support for an extra fee.

Athletes have Strength and Conditioning Coaches, Athletic Trainers, and Head Coaches keeping them accountable... why don't you?

The Best Way to Exercise as an Actor Amanda Jane Snyder

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.