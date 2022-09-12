How I Stick to My Food Plan

How do I stick to my food plan? And what are some tips for YOU to stick to your food plan? Well, why is it so hard to eat well in the first place? Sometimes it feels like a never ending cycle of starting and restarting a nutrition plan. We WANT to do well. We WANT to eat in a way that fuels our goals; whether that be to lose weight, to build strength, to live longer... So if we know eating well aligns with our deepest desires, why is it SO hard to maintain that diet?

The questions I get asked the most are about nutrition. Time and time again people come to me asking "is THIS bad for me?", "is it okay to eat this?" "I heard somewhere that this makes you gain weight".

WAH.

The reason it's so hard is because there's so much conflicting info on nutrition.

One moment we hear coconut oil is the best thing ever, the next it's the worst.

Or what about fat? "Should we be eating low fat or full fat? But I thought fat was bad?"

Nutrition is honestly so simple and yet the wellness industry makes it so complicated.

There's so much conflicting info out there that it can be hard to determine what is right for US.

And that's just it! What works for one person might not work for another. Ultimately YOU have to find something that works for you that you can STICK to.

But the general guidelines never change. If you eat in this way it will be easy. Your body will be nutrient fueled and it will help reduce unnecessary cravings. The more we feed our body something, the more we crave it. Think about it. If you're ALWAYS giving your gut sugary-sweet treats, your gut bacteria is going to do everything it can to not let that bacteria die off. That's where the cravings come in! But if you feed it all the good stuff... you'll keep craving that stuff the nutrient rich foods that our body loves.

Amanda Jane's General Nutritional Guidelines:

1. Eat whole, nutrient dense foods.

2. Avoid processed and packaged foods.

3. Reduce white flour and white sugar as much as possible.

4. Don't go to bed on a super full tummy.

5. Try not to ingest caffeine immediately upon waking.

6. Drink lots of electrolyte rich water.

7. Don't eat too much or too little.

With those guidelines in place, make adjustments based on your own personal schedule, likes, dislikes, and what makes you feel the best. That can include vegan, keto, intermittent fasting, and whatever other popular trends are out there. If those work as apart of your LIFESTYLE, meaning you can stick to it long term... then by all means... GO FOR IT!

So how do I stick to my food plan? I trust my gut... LITERALLY and eat what comes from nature. It takes a bit of discipline at FIRST, but then once it becomes a habit, you can sustain it for a lifetime. You can become Forever Fit.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.