How I Stick to My Food Plan

trainwithamandajane

How I Stick to My Food Plan

by Amanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0z2Y_0hsFcKyR00
How I Stick to My Food PlanAmanda Jane Snyder

How do I stick to my food plan? And what are some tips for YOU to stick to your food plan? Well, why is it so hard to eat well in the first place? Sometimes it feels like a never ending cycle of starting and restarting a nutrition plan. We WANT to do well. We WANT to eat in a way that fuels our goals; whether that be to lose weight, to build strength, to live longer... So if we know eating well aligns with our deepest desires, why is it SO hard to maintain that diet?

The questions I get asked the most are about nutrition. Time and time again people come to me asking "is THIS bad for me?", "is it okay to eat this?" "I heard somewhere that this makes you gain weight".

WAH.

The reason it's so hard is because there's so much conflicting info on nutrition.

One moment we hear coconut oil is the best thing ever, the next it's the worst.

Or what about fat? "Should we be eating low fat or full fat? But I thought fat was bad?"

Nutrition is honestly so simple and yet the wellness industry makes it so complicated.

There's so much conflicting info out there that it can be hard to determine what is right for US.

And that's just it! What works for one person might not work for another. Ultimately YOU have to find something that works for you that you can STICK to.

But the general guidelines never change. If you eat in this way it will be easy. Your body will be nutrient fueled and it will help reduce unnecessary cravings. The more we feed our body something, the more we crave it. Think about it. If you're ALWAYS giving your gut sugary-sweet treats, your gut bacteria is going to do everything it can to not let that bacteria die off. That's where the cravings come in! But if you feed it all the good stuff... you'll keep craving that stuff the nutrient rich foods that our body loves.

Amanda Jane's General Nutritional Guidelines:

1. Eat whole, nutrient dense foods.

2. Avoid processed and packaged foods.

3. Reduce white flour and white sugar as much as possible.

4. Don't go to bed on a super full tummy.

5. Try not to ingest caffeine immediately upon waking.

6. Drink lots of electrolyte rich water.

7. Don't eat too much or too little.

With those guidelines in place, make adjustments based on your own personal schedule, likes, dislikes, and what makes you feel the best. That can include vegan, keto, intermittent fasting, and whatever other popular trends are out there. If those work as apart of your LIFESTYLE, meaning you can stick to it long term... then by all means... GO FOR IT!

So how do I stick to my food plan? I trust my gut... LITERALLY and eat what comes from nature. It takes a bit of discipline at FIRST, but then once it becomes a habit, you can sustain it for a lifetime. You can become Forever Fit.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nutrition# diet# health and wellness# fitness# diet advice

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
1382 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists. Most Actors, Singers, and Dancers, and any other type of performance artist is so focused on their craft and their career that they don't take the time to take care of their body. As an artist, your body is your instrument. Your body is your career, it's your money maker.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Lose Weight and Keep It Off

I never intentionally set out to lose weight. I never wanted or cared. But I did. How?. I stopped prioritizing aesthetics and started prioritizing my health. What can I do EVERYDAY to stay healthy? How can I FEEL the best? What habits will help me get there?

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Relieve Your Shoulder Pain

Because the shoulder is a ball and socket joint, it is capable of so much movement, which also means it’s capable of greater risk of injury. Not only that, limited shoulder mobility can prevent us from doing certain exercises properly, leading to an overcompensation in the mid/lower back which in turn may lead to injury in those areas.

Read full story
15 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground Up

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground UpAmanda Jane Snyder. A lot of times when I share with people the importance of foot health, they respond with "ew I hate feet". Is this you?

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Foam Rolling for Specific Workouts

If you do roll out, do you roll out before your workout or after your workout? Or maybe both?. When you foam roll, is it arbitrary or is it based on something specific such as the workout you're about to perform or your own personal injury prevention?

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Pride In Fitness

Why It's Important to Celebrate Pride In the Fitness Industry. Celebrating Pride at the Local GymAmanda Jane Snyder. Are you just someone who enjoys working out but is apart of the LGBTQ community?

Read full story
17 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Strengthen Your Knees, Hips, and Ankles

strengthen your knees, hips, and anklesAmanda Jane Snyder. Injuries! A lot of us have them or have experienced them at some point or other. And as we get older, we're only going to experience them more if we don't take action to decrease our risk! Use it or lose it!

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Exercises for Healthy Knees!

Exercises for Healthy Knees! Got Knee Pain Try These Exercises!. "Oh, I can't run, I have bad knees." "Oh I can't wear those shoes, they don't have enough support and hurt my knees."

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!Amanda Jane Snyder. I certainly have suffered from this in the past, and let me tell you, IT'S THE WORST!. Back in 2014 when I was living the Actor/Singer/Dancer/ hustle life, I injured my lower back so bad that I couldn’t audition. I couldn’t even MOVE let alone audition. Basic movements were a no-go. Oh you want me to stand up and walk around? Can’t do it without debilitating pain.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Daily Exercises to Prevent Injury

do these exercises to prevent injuryAmanda Jane Snyder. The more active we are, the higher risk of injury. Exercise is extremely important for our health and longevity. The problem is, the more active we are, the higher risk of injury.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Stop Running So Much

Raise your hand if you got on the Soul Cycle Spin Craze?. What about running in 2020 when there was nothing else to do and now you're running nonstop?. I don't know who needs to hear this but...

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Exercises for Optimal Health and Performance

Living in New York City there are so many performance artists, but tap dancers are sometimes overlooked. SO although this blog will mostly be dedicated to those tap dancers out there, I encourage my non tappers to read on as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse.

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse. nyc skyline from Brooklyn rooftop,Amanda Jane Snyder. You are greater than your greatest excuse. It's up to you to not let this mindset hold you back.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity. Your insecurity. It's showing. How are you dealing with it? Are you dealing with your insecurity or just letting it affect every single aspect of your life.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness | Should you feel sore after every workout? | Is muscle soreness a good determinant of a successful workout?. Should muscles soreness determine a good workout? Here are some myths about muscle soreness.

Read full story

Feeling Anxious? Try this.

I've been there. And TBH there are still times when I catch myself feeling so overwhelmed with life that my body goes into fight or flight mode. You see, that's how our body responds to stress. It can't always recognize the difference between stress from exercise, relationship stress, work/career stress, and running from a tiger stress.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

Or I guess a better question is do you workout the same way all year round?. Here are some benefits to changing up your routine, especially if you are an athlete or perform in athletic recreational activities at different times during the year.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Slow Metabolism? Read On

Got slow metabolism? Read on. "oh I could never eat like that, my metabolism is slow". "you're so lucky you look like that, you must have a fast metabolism". But heres the truth: your *slow* metabolism doesn’t cause you to be fat. Your fat causes your metabolism to be slow.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Got Lower Back Pain? Try this unique exercise!

Got lower back pain? The majority of Americans experience some sort of lower back pain at some point in their life. It's the most common injury around. So if so many people suffer from back pain... then why haven't we come up with a result to fix it?

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy