Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Amanda lifting weights Andreas Wu

Most Actors, Singers, and Dancers, and any other type of performance artist is so focused on their craft and their career that they don't take the time to take care of their body. As an artist, your body is your instrument. Your body is your career, it's your money maker.

Take it from me. Back in 2013/2014 I was suffering from a lower back injury that was so bad that I couldn't audition, dance or perform.

If only artists had the same resources that athletes have. Athletes have Strength and Conditioning Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Physical Therapists, Nutritionists, and more, on deck to help them to take care of their body and perform at optimal capacity.

Football players are not spending all year on the field throwing a ball... they are in the gym pushing weight, gaining strength, gaining power, and creating a foundation for when it does come time to hit the field.

It's the same for performers... why do dancers spend all of their time in the dance studio? Why, when they do work out, is it with the general population in a popularized spin class.

This must stop!

Actors are Athletes! Train like one.

So here are the benefits of Resistance Training for Performance Artists:

1. Allows for more powerful movements in jumps, leaps, and turns.

If you're spending time building power with weights in the gym, you better believe that will translate to more power across the stage!

2. Resistance Training develops strength for partnered lifts

Do you think lifting someone up and over your head is going to just happen easily and automatically? It requires a great deal of strength to lift a whole human over your head safely. Practice this with dumbbells, barbells, and other gym equipment before doing so with a human being in choreography.

Amanda dancing Andreas Wu

3. Reduces Fatigue

If you're able to get through a tough workout in the gym, you're definitely able to get through a 3 hour performance on the stage. Resistance training will help build strength and endurance which will build up to translating this in performance.

4. Reduces Injury

One of the key factors in maintaining a long and stable career in performance is reducing injury. Time and time again I see people retiring early because they didn't properly train for what the choreography requires OR the repetitive nature of performance puts wear and tear on their body ultimately resulting in injury. Everyone has muscle imbalances due to the nature of being human, but especially athletes who may be using the same muscles over and over again and under using other muscles. We can prevent injury by strengthening our weak and under used muscles and prepare our body for the demands of our career.

5. Improved Stability and Balance

It's not secret that stability and balance is required in order to perform certain choreography. Turns, leaps, jumps, all require a certain level of stability. The more we get strong with heavy weights, the easier it will be to translate this into the choreography.

6. Extended Career

The cumulation of all of this results in an extended career which is absolutely all we could ask for as an athlete. Being able to do what we love for a long, long time, is the goal!

Do you prioritize strength training into your routine?

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.