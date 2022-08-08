Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

trainwithamandajane

Benefits of Strength Training for Performance Artists

by Amanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4all5N_0h9QaA5a00
Amanda lifting weightsAndreas Wu

Most Actors, Singers, and Dancers, and any other type of performance artist is so focused on their craft and their career that they don't take the time to take care of their body. As an artist, your body is your instrument. Your body is your career, it's your money maker.

Take it from me. Back in 2013/2014 I was suffering from a lower back injury that was so bad that I couldn't audition, dance or perform.

If only artists had the same resources that athletes have. Athletes have Strength and Conditioning Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Physical Therapists, Nutritionists, and more, on deck to help them to take care of their body and perform at optimal capacity.

Football players are not spending all year on the field throwing a ball... they are in the gym pushing weight, gaining strength, gaining power, and creating a foundation for when it does come time to hit the field.

It's the same for performers... why do dancers spend all of their time in the dance studio? Why, when they do work out, is it with the general population in a popularized spin class.

This must stop!

Actors are Athletes! Train like one.

So here are the benefits of Resistance Training for Performance Artists:

1. Allows for more powerful movements in jumps, leaps, and turns.

If you're spending time building power with weights in the gym, you better believe that will translate to more power across the stage!

2. Resistance Training develops strength for partnered lifts

Do you think lifting someone up and over your head is going to just happen easily and automatically? It requires a great deal of strength to lift a whole human over your head safely. Practice this with dumbbells, barbells, and other gym equipment before doing so with a human being in choreography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxRB6_0h9QaA5a00
Amanda dancingAndreas Wu

3. Reduces Fatigue

If you're able to get through a tough workout in the gym, you're definitely able to get through a 3 hour performance on the stage. Resistance training will help build strength and endurance which will build up to translating this in performance.

4. Reduces Injury

One of the key factors in maintaining a long and stable career in performance is reducing injury. Time and time again I see people retiring early because they didn't properly train for what the choreography requires OR the repetitive nature of performance puts wear and tear on their body ultimately resulting in injury. Everyone has muscle imbalances due to the nature of being human, but especially athletes who may be using the same muscles over and over again and under using other muscles. We can prevent injury by strengthening our weak and under used muscles and prepare our body for the demands of our career.

5. Improved Stability and Balance

It's not secret that stability and balance is required in order to perform certain choreography. Turns, leaps, jumps, all require a certain level of stability. The more we get strong with heavy weights, the easier it will be to translate this into the choreography.

6. Extended Career

The cumulation of all of this results in an extended career which is absolutely all we could ask for as an athlete. Being able to do what we love for a long, long time, is the goal!

Do you prioritize strength training into your routine?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L26vU_0h9QaA5a00
benefits of strength training for performance artsitsAmanda Jane Snyder

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# resistance training# strength training# build strength# weight lifting# healthy

Comments / 1

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
1355 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

Brooklyn, NY

Relieve Your Shoulder Pain

Because the shoulder is a ball and socket joint, it is capable of so much movement, which also means it’s capable of greater risk of injury. Not only that, limited shoulder mobility can prevent us from doing certain exercises properly, leading to an overcompensation in the mid/lower back which in turn may lead to injury in those areas.

Read full story
15 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground Up

A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground UpAmanda Jane Snyder. A lot of times when I share with people the importance of foot health, they respond with "ew I hate feet". Is this you?

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Foam Rolling for Specific Workouts

If you do roll out, do you roll out before your workout or after your workout? Or maybe both?. When you foam roll, is it arbitrary or is it based on something specific such as the workout you're about to perform or your own personal injury prevention?

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Pride In Fitness

Why It's Important to Celebrate Pride In the Fitness Industry. Celebrating Pride at the Local GymAmanda Jane Snyder. Are you just someone who enjoys working out but is apart of the LGBTQ community?

Read full story
17 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Strengthen Your Knees, Hips, and Ankles

strengthen your knees, hips, and anklesAmanda Jane Snyder. Injuries! A lot of us have them or have experienced them at some point or other. And as we get older, we're only going to experience them more if we don't take action to decrease our risk! Use it or lose it!

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Exercises for Healthy Knees!

Exercises for Healthy Knees! Got Knee Pain Try These Exercises!. "Oh, I can't run, I have bad knees." "Oh I can't wear those shoes, they don't have enough support and hurt my knees."

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!Amanda Jane Snyder. I certainly have suffered from this in the past, and let me tell you, IT'S THE WORST!. Back in 2014 when I was living the Actor/Singer/Dancer/ hustle life, I injured my lower back so bad that I couldn’t audition. I couldn’t even MOVE let alone audition. Basic movements were a no-go. Oh you want me to stand up and walk around? Can’t do it without debilitating pain.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Daily Exercises to Prevent Injury

do these exercises to prevent injuryAmanda Jane Snyder. The more active we are, the higher risk of injury. Exercise is extremely important for our health and longevity. The problem is, the more active we are, the higher risk of injury.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: Stop Running So Much

Raise your hand if you got on the Soul Cycle Spin Craze?. What about running in 2020 when there was nothing else to do and now you're running nonstop?. I don't know who needs to hear this but...

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse.

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse. nyc skyline from Brooklyn rooftop,Amanda Jane Snyder. You are greater than your greatest excuse. It's up to you to not let this mindset hold you back.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Exercises for Optimal Health and Performance

Living in New York City there are so many performance artists, but tap dancers are sometimes overlooked. SO although this blog will mostly be dedicated to those tap dancers out there, I encourage my non tappers to read on as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity. Your insecurity. It's showing. How are you dealing with it? Are you dealing with your insecurity or just letting it affect every single aspect of your life.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness | Should you feel sore after every workout? | Is muscle soreness a good determinant of a successful workout?. Should muscles soreness determine a good workout? Here are some myths about muscle soreness.

Read full story

Feeling Anxious? Try this.

I've been there. And TBH there are still times when I catch myself feeling so overwhelmed with life that my body goes into fight or flight mode. You see, that's how our body responds to stress. It can't always recognize the difference between stress from exercise, relationship stress, work/career stress, and running from a tiger stress.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

Or I guess a better question is do you workout the same way all year round?. Here are some benefits to changing up your routine, especially if you are an athlete or perform in athletic recreational activities at different times during the year.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Slow Metabolism? Read On

Got slow metabolism? Read on. "oh I could never eat like that, my metabolism is slow". "you're so lucky you look like that, you must have a fast metabolism". But heres the truth: your *slow* metabolism doesn’t cause you to be fat. Your fat causes your metabolism to be slow.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Glimpse of How it is Being a Vegan

A glimpse of how it is being a vegan in 2022. Go Vegan? Vegan, Keto, Paleo, with so many fad diets these days, it can be hard to understand what is optimal for health. There's so much conflicting information out there!

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Lower Back Pain? Try this unique exercise!

Got lower back pain? The majority of Americans experience some sort of lower back pain at some point in their life. It's the most common injury around. So if so many people suffer from back pain... then why haven't we come up with a result to fix it?

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Eat Oatmeal for Dinner, Here's Why

Overnight oats, avocado toast, and cereals are super popular breakfast items. And I understand why! They're healthy AND they taste good. BUT did you know that carbohydrates can release the hormone serotonin which might leave us feeling tired? Who wants to feel tired as you're JUST starting your day?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy