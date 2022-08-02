Lose Weight and Keep It Off

How I lost 15lbs

by Amanda Jane Snyder

I never intentionally set out to lose weight. I never wanted or cared. But I did. How?

I stopped prioritizing aesthetics and started prioritizing my health.

What can I do EVERYDAY to stay healthy? How can I FEEL the best? What habits will help me get there?

These are the questions I continued to ask myself day in and day out.

And as I asked myself these questions I started to implement the changes.

The first photo was taken in 2018. The second photo was taken a few days ago, 2022.

Yup they are 4 years apart.

I'm sure if I told someone who wanted to lose 15 pounds that it would take then 4 years to achieve that goal... maybe they would quit. Maybe they wouldn't want to continue. Maybe they would never start.

But the reality is... that's how long it took for me to really make substantial change. I had some habits that needed an adjustment and it certainly did not happen over night.

It took time. It took slow and steady effort. It took trying, failing, and re-trying again and again and again until now I don't think about those habits anymore. Those changes I made? They're just there. They're just apart of my life.

And I'm still continuing to make changes to this day. I'm still continuing to collect data and see what works for me. Because the me 4 years ago is not the me today.

Have patience with yourself... and keep going.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.