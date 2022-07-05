A Healthy Physical Body Starts from the Ground Up

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Do you take care of your feet?

Are you grossed out by feet?

A lot of times when I share with people the importance of foot health, they respond with "ew I hate feet". Is this you?

I invite to ask you WHY?

Feet are our sensory receptors. They're the first point of contact to the earth, and often times we neglect them because we're told that they're gross, they smell, or we prefer to wear super supportive and comfortable shoes all day.

But what if we did that to our hands?

What if we wrapped hands in hand socks and mittens all day because we thought they were gross or we were trying to protect them or make ourselves feel more comfortable with the extra warmth and cushion?

Our hands probably wouldn't function very well. They probably wouldn't move very well. They would be stiff.

That's exactly what we're doing to our feet. We're locking them in and forcing them into stiff and tight positions all day everyday. No wonder they stink! They never see the light of day or breathe fresh air!

How can we expect to be strong and injury free if we're stiffening our feet and preventing them from moving. It's modern day foot binding. We can't be strong and mobile if we're completely neglecting an entire area of our bodies.

What do you think? Do you take care of your feet?

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.