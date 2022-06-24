Celebrate Pride In Fitness

Why It's Important to Celebrate Pride In the Fitness Industry

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Do you celebrate Pride?

Are you a fitness professional?

Are you just someone who enjoys working out but is apart of the LGBTQ community?

All of these things are seemingly unrelated. But are they that unrelated after all?

As a cis gendered, white woman who helps all different clients everyday to reach their fitness goals, it’s important that I understand and celebrate all bodies and all people.

Gone are the days of assuming a person who was assigned male at birth, identifies as one, and moreover gone are the days of assuming that that person has the typical goals that society has deemed appropriate for a man.

Not all male assigned people at birth want to bulk up and gain muscle and size.

Not all female assigned people at birth want to lose weight and look skinny.

Gender norms in the fitness industry are outdated and antiquated. They must be challenged regardless of whether someone identifies as apart of the LGBTQ community but even more so so we can create a safe space for all people to achieve and succeed their fitness goals regardless of their gender identity, or sexual orientation.

Health and wellness is a right not a privilege. And we should treat it as such by welcoming and encouraging all people to explore the right to a healthy body.

Now we know why it’s important to celebrate Pride in the fitness industry. But how can we implement these changes to create a safe space.

How We Can Create a Safe Space

1. Don’t Assume Someone’s Goals

Just because someone presents a certain way or identifies in a specific sexual orientation, doesn’t mean we can just assume what someones goals are. If you’re a coach or a trainer and you’re unsure of what your client wants, simply ask.

2. Use All Inclusive Pronouns

When first meeting a new client or teaching class, don’t assume someone’s gender. It’s common to cheer people on. Instead of saying “Let’s Go Ladies!”, say “Great Job Everyone!”. This simple step can make everyone feel welcome.

3. Encourage Your Local Gym to Practice Diversity and Inclusion All Year Round

Celebrating Pride for one month won’t create lasting change. By implementing these tools all year round, we can continue to build a safe space for people to simply exist safely in their bodies and furthermore, feel safe to pursue their health and wellness goals.

Does your gym feel inclusive for everyone? Let me know in the comments.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms instructor, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.