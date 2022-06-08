Brooklyn, NY

Exercises for Healthy Knees!

trainwithamandajane

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Exercises for Healthy Knees! Got Knee Pain Try These Exercises!

"Oh, I can't run, I have bad knees."

"Oh I can't wear those shoes, they don't have enough support and hurt my knees."

"I tried squatting and it just hurts my knees."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgkCB_0g21xbU400
Got Knee Pain? Try These Exercises!Amanda Jane Snyder

Have you ever heard this or said these things yourself?

If you're new here, welcome! If you've been following my for awhile you know what I might have to say... knee pain is often a SYMPTOM of an underlying root problem. Not the actual problem. A few things may be going on here.

1. You may be weak in certain areas and over compensating which ultimately is causing knee pain.

2. You may be lacking mobility in certain areas and over compensating which ultimately is causing knee pain.

Why do your knees hurt when you run? Weakness or lack of mobility.

Why do certain shoes affect your knees? Weak feet.

Why do your knees hurt in a squat? Weakness of lack of mobility.

Of course, in certain situations, the weakness and tightness may be different depending on each situation. But more often than not, people who have constant pain in their knees are dealing with any or all of the following: weak glute medius, over active inner thigh muscles, weak quads, weak feet, tight and weak anterior tibialis.

Ultimately it's up to you to get a proper fitness assessment to understand your unique body better.

Until then, try this workout routine on your next leg day.

1. WARM UP

Patella/Knee CARs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okDRs_0g21xbU400
Patella CARsAmanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPyjw_0g21xbU400
Knee CARsAmanda Jane Snyder

CARs stands for Controlled Articulate Rotations. We want to make the biggest circles we can possibly make in order to create space in these joint capsules. I recommend doing these DAILY. Especially if you're already experiencing knee pain. You might experience some clicking happening in these joints, if you do, start with smaller circles and gradually make them bigger. For more direction on how to do CARs, follow along here.

2. Anterior Tibialis Raises

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIyNP_0g21xbU400
Anterior Tibialis RaisesAmanda Jane Snyder

The anterior tib is involved in deceleration as we walk, jump, hop, leap. It protects the knee! If it's weak, no wonder we have knee problems. 1-2 sets of 25 reps.

3. Heels Elevated Squat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WaRS_0g21xbU400
Heels Elevated SquatAmanda Jane Snyder

This exercise allows for a deeper squat. It allows for greater range of motion in the knees rather than relying on the hips to get deep in the squat. Our knees are better able to get over the toes which strengthens are anterior tib and increases ankle mobility. Heels elevated also puts greater emphasis on the quads rather than the hamstrings or glutes. Strong quads and strong anterior tibialis is KEY for healthy knees. Try 3 sets of 10 and see how long you can hold at the bottom.

4. Weighted Single Leg Plié

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOCmk_0g21xbU400
Single Leg PliéAmanda Jane Snyder

This exercise specifically strengthens your Vastus Medialis Oblique (VMO) which is apart of your quad! It sits right on the inside of your thigh. It also helps improve balance and stability, and creates an opportunity to activate your glute med by not legging your knee cave in. Try 3 sets of 15 each leg.

5. Knees Over Toes Lunge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KVIl_0g21xbU400
Knees Over Toes LungeAmanda Jane Snyder

This exercises increases the mobility and range of motion in your knee as well as ankle mobility. Try 3 sets of 10.

6. Leg Extension Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247UQH_0g21xbU400
Leg Extension MachineAmanda Jane Snyder

Strengthen your quads with this machine specifically designed to target the quads. Try 3 sets of 10.

Try these exercises consistently and see if your knee pain improves!

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms from which some of the ideas in this article stem. She is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# knee pain# knee exercies# personal training# corrective exercise# exercises for knees

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
747 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

Brooklyn, NY

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!

Got Sciatica? Try these unique exercises!Amanda Jane Snyder. I certainly have suffered from this in the past, and let me tell you, IT'S THE WORST!. Back in 2014 when I was living the Actor/Singer/Dancer/ hustle life, I injured my lower back so bad that I couldn’t audition. I couldn’t even MOVE let alone audition. Basic movements were a no-go. Oh you want me to stand up and walk around? Can’t do it without debilitating pain.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Daily Exercises to Prevent Injury

do these exercises to prevent injuryAmanda Jane Snyder. The more active we are, the higher risk of injury. Exercise is extremely important for our health and longevity. The problem is, the more active we are, the higher risk of injury.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: Stop Running So Much

Raise your hand if you got on the Soul Cycle Spin Craze?. What about running in 2020 when there was nothing else to do and now you're running nonstop?. I don't know who needs to hear this but...

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse.

Opinion: You are Greater Than Your Greatest Excuse. nyc skyline from Brooklyn rooftop,Amanda Jane Snyder. You are greater than your greatest excuse. It's up to you to not let this mindset hold you back.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Exercises for Optimal Health and Performance

Living in New York City there are so many performance artists, but tap dancers are sometimes overlooked. SO although this blog will mostly be dedicated to those tap dancers out there, I encourage my non tappers to read on as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity

Opinion: How to Deal with Insecurity. Your insecurity. It's showing. How are you dealing with it? Are you dealing with your insecurity or just letting it affect every single aspect of your life.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness

Myths about Post Workout Muscle Soreness | Should you feel sore after every workout? | Is muscle soreness a good determinant of a successful workout?. Should muscles soreness determine a good workout? Here are some myths about muscle soreness.

Read full story

Feeling Anxious? Try this.

I've been there. And TBH there are still times when I catch myself feeling so overwhelmed with life that my body goes into fight or flight mode. You see, that's how our body responds to stress. It can't always recognize the difference between stress from exercise, relationship stress, work/career stress, and running from a tiger stress.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

Or I guess a better question is do you workout the same way all year round?. Here are some benefits to changing up your routine, especially if you are an athlete or perform in athletic recreational activities at different times during the year.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Slow Metabolism? Read On

Got slow metabolism? Read on. "oh I could never eat like that, my metabolism is slow". "you're so lucky you look like that, you must have a fast metabolism". But heres the truth: your *slow* metabolism doesn’t cause you to be fat. Your fat causes your metabolism to be slow.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Glimpse of How it is Being a Vegan

A glimpse of how it is being a vegan in 2022. Go Vegan? Vegan, Keto, Paleo, with so many fad diets these days, it can be hard to understand what is optimal for health. There's so much conflicting information out there!

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Lower Back Pain? Try this unique exercise!

Got lower back pain? The majority of Americans experience some sort of lower back pain at some point in their life. It's the most common injury around. So if so many people suffer from back pain... then why haven't we come up with a result to fix it?

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Eat Oatmeal for Dinner, Here's Why

Overnight oats, avocado toast, and cereals are super popular breakfast items. And I understand why! They're healthy AND they taste good. BUT did you know that carbohydrates can release the hormone serotonin which might leave us feeling tired? Who wants to feel tired as you're JUST starting your day?

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

My Favorite Keto and Vegan Friendly Breakfast Recipes

My Favorite Keto and Vegan Friendly Breakfast RecipesAmanda Jane Snyder. My favorite Keto and Vegan Friendly Breakfast Recipes. This article includes affiliate links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

How to Improve Flat Feet|Should you wear insoles?

Growing up in dance class I always got compliments for how "lucky" I was for my high arches and beautiful pointe. But I'd like to argue while, yes the shape of our feet DOES have to do with our genetics, we can also improve flat feet by strengthening our arches.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Dancers: How to improve your turnout!

It's no secret that every dancer is always striving for good turnout. If you've ever been in a ballet class, then you know teachers praise those with good turnout, and slap (literally) the legs of those who could improve.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Preventing Injury is Not Possible

Preventing injury is not possible. Yes, the person who preaches injury prevention is saying it’s not possible. We can’t control EVERY single thing that comes our way. We can’t change our past or reverse time and prevent past injuries from happening.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

How to eat vegan and gluten free in Costa Rica

Let's take a quick little trip out of Brooklyn, NY and into La Fortuna, Costa Rica, where I, as a vegan and gluten free person will show you what I ate and how I enjoyed the local cuisine of Costa Rica.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Should Your Knees Go Over Your Toes?

The majority of the fitness community tends to spread a lot of misinformation because of how low the bar is to enter as a certified trainer. As a result, some athletes, dancers, actors, and other individuals who rely on the fitness community for the success of their careers have their health, wellness, and careers compromised.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy