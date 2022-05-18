Brooklyn, NY

Opinion: Stop Running So Much

Opinion: Stop Running So Much

by Amanda Jane Snyder

stop running so muchJason Lamar Photography

Stop Running So Much.

Raise your hand if you got on the Soul Cycle Spin Craze?

What about running in 2020 when there was nothing else to do and now you're running nonstop?

I don't know who needs to hear this but...

You don’t need to be doing spin...

You don’t need to be running...

Spinning is tightening your hip flexors, and running is ruining your knees.

The reason?

These injuries have nothing to do with the actual sport itself. These injuries stem from people striving to exercise in some way but don’t know how. So they turn to running or they turn to spin class. We saw this in the pandemic, there was a huge uptick in purchases from Peloton. What about the growth of the running communities? So many people turned to outdoor activities like running or cycling outside. I don't know about you, but here in NYC, those communities have expanded massively. It's great to see people exercising, especially during the pandemic when our mental health was at risk due to lack of community and exercise... but in reality, running is one of the most complicated sports to actually perform correctly and with good form. And if all you’re doing is running, if all you’re doing is spinning, your predisposed weaknesses and injuries are going to be exposed.

So what should we be doing instead?

If you're new here, welcome to the world of corrective exercise.You know how much I preach injury prevention through consistent mobility training, activation of weak muscles, and inhibiting our over active muscles. And, the importance of resistance training.

Unless running and spinning is for fun, unless it's for our mental health, then I do not recommend it as the primary form of exercise. I recommend it once or twice a week at most.

Not sure where to start with resistance training and corrective exercise?

Practice the skill of working out rather than working out to fatigue.

I see it time and again, people come to me hating working out and the reason is usually that every time they workout, they’re working out to fatigue OR the opposite, they're bored.

Corrective exercise CAN be boring.

And high intensity can be fatiguing. Does working out until fatigue sound motivating to you ? If every time you hit the gym you feel exhausted and fatigued after, would you have faith that you would stick to this new fatiguing/exhausting routine?

I doubt it because I know I wouldn’t.

Practice the skill, rather than fatigue. Practice showing up and getting it done. Create a routine. Create new habits. You got this.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers but loves creating, exploring, and enjoying all things vegan and gluten free!

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

