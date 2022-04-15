Brooklyn, NY

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

trainwithamandajane

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

Or I guess a better question is do you workout the same way all year round?

Here are some benefits to changing up your routine, especially if you are an athlete or perform in athletic recreational activities at different times during the year.

The exercise regimen you choose, will depend on the season.

Most of my clientele are actor/singer/dancers, and the demands of their career varies based on the time of year. Whether it’s audition season, you just got out of a contract, or are currently performing, your activity levels vary, and therefore your workouts should vary as well.

It can be the same for general population depending on the demands of your career, or if you're involved with athletic extra curricular activities! You can also simply follow this cycle in a 6-8 week structure for maximum gains and progressive overload.

Workout Seasons

Athletes have their workouts structured based on what “season” they’re currently in for their specific sport. Each season should represent a different phase of HOW you should be working out or WHAT you should be focusing on in order to get the greatest performance in each perspective sport.

Let me explain in the context of an Actor. Because Actors are athletes after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9cts_0f9p0uzI00
off-seasonAmanda Jane Snyder

OFF-SEASON - just finished a contract, not many auditions.

Gym Focus: building strength and muscle through compound movements such as squats, deadlifts etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxc1w_0f9p0uzI00
pre-season sport specificAmanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mupjo_0f9p0uzI00
pre-season db snatch powerAmanda Jane Snyder

PRE-SEASON- usually during audition season.

Gym Focus: performance specific exercises, power exercises, peak performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0lG3_0f9p0uzI00
in-season low volumeAmanda Jane Snyder

IN-SEASON - In a contract or performance.

Gym Focus: low intensity/maintenance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ln7j_0f9p0uzI00
post-season recoveryAmanda Jane Snyder

POST-SEASON - immediately after contract ends.

Gym Focus: active rest such as yoga, walking, easy and fun things

This is just the foundation, if you’re in a Broadway contract that lasts 3 years you’re periodization is going to be a little different than the average *work during the summer - time off in the fall - audition season in the winter - prepare for your contract*. Some off seasons may last longer than others so prepare according to what works for YOU!

Actors and Dancers are ATHLETES. Start training like one to optimize your performance!

Hopefully this can translate to general population as well. If you’re just focused purely on exercising for health and maintenance, that’s okay too! But if we're looking for athletic improvement, try this cycle for maximum gains in your lifts and overall goals.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers but loves creating, exploring, and enjoying all things vegan and gluten free!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# exercise# fitness# fitness advice# sports performance# exercise periodization

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
475 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

Brooklyn, NY

Got Slow Metabolism? Read On

Got slow metabolism? Read on. "oh I could never eat like that, my metabolism is slow". "you're so lucky you look like that, you must have a fast metabolism". But heres the truth: your *slow* metabolism doesn’t cause you to be fat. Your fat causes your metabolism to be slow.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Glimpse of How it is Being a Vegan

A glimpse of how it is being a vegan in 2022. Go Vegan? Vegan, Keto, Paleo, with so many fad diets these days, it can be hard to understand what is optimal for health. There's so much conflicting information out there!

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Got Lower Back Pain? Try this unique exercise!

Got lower back pain? The majority of Americans experience some sort of lower back pain at some point in their life. It's the most common injury around. So if so many people suffer from back pain... then why haven't we come up with a result to fix it?

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Eat Oatmeal for Dinner, Here's Why

Overnight oats, avocado toast, and cereals are super popular breakfast items. And I understand why! They're healthy AND they taste good. BUT did you know that carbohydrates can release the hormone serotonin which might leave us feeling tired? Who wants to feel tired as you're JUST starting your day?

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

My Favorite Keto and Vegan Friendly Breakfast Recipes

My Favorite Keto and Vegan Friendly Breakfast RecipesAmanda Jane Snyder. My favorite Keto and Vegan Friendly Breakfast Recipes. This article includes affiliate links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

How to Improve Flat Feet|Should you wear insoles?

Growing up in dance class I always got compliments for how "lucky" I was for my high arches and beautiful pointe. But I'd like to argue while, yes the shape of our feet DOES have to do with our genetics, we can also improve flat feet by strengthening our arches.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Dancers: How to improve your turnout!

It's no secret that every dancer is always striving for good turnout. If you've ever been in a ballet class, then you know teachers praise those with good turnout, and slap (literally) the legs of those who could improve.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Preventing Injury is Not Possible

Preventing injury is not possible. Yes, the person who preaches injury prevention is saying it’s not possible. We can’t control EVERY single thing that comes our way. We can’t change our past or reverse time and prevent past injuries from happening.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

How to eat vegan and gluten free in Costa Rica

Let's take a quick little trip out of Brooklyn, NY and into La Fortuna, Costa Rica, where I, as a vegan and gluten free person will show you what I ate and how I enjoyed the local cuisine of Costa Rica.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Should Your Knees Go Over Your Toes?

The majority of the fitness community tends to spread a lot of misinformation because of how low the bar is to enter as a certified trainer. As a result, some athletes, dancers, actors, and other individuals who rely on the fitness community for the success of their careers have their health, wellness, and careers compromised.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Technique Better than Passive Stretching

If you walk into any modern gym or dance room prior to class, the first thing you will see is people stretching as a warm-up. There are entire sections of gyms dedicated solely to stretching. Heck, these days there are even specific classes designed JUST for you to be passively stretched by a stretch therapist.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How to Prevent Injury

Repetitive action leads to repetitive injury. And by repetitive actions, I am referring to the repetitive nature of choreography, spin class, running, and all other things that most athletes and actors do. Aside from these, I am also talking about the repetitive habit of sitting all day, crossing our legs, hunching over a desk, carrying a bag on one side, or sitting on our hips as we wait for a bus.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The Best Strength Conditioning Exercises for Actors and Dancers

One of the biggest mistakes that many actors and dancers are taking in their health and wellness journey is exercising as if they are just part of the general population. Most of them take spin classes and HIIT classes, do yoga, or go to the gym and lift some weights here and there.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Be Healthy and Fit by Creating Sustainable Habits

Health and wellness are not the same as weight loss. Most people think that these are the same, that losing weight means being healthy. But you see, this is actually not true. One of the common misconceptions that most people have is that weight loss and having a nice physique is the basis of being healthy. Because of this, they make losing weight their goal instead of being healthy and fit. However, you can look skinny and fit still not be healthy at all.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Live a Happy Life by Learning from Your Failures

A lot of people associate happiness with success. Because of this, every time they fail at something, they always feel unhappy. And right away they consider themselves a total failure, which shouldn’t be the case.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

4 Things that You Can Do to Stop Seeking Validation on Social Media

Oftentimes, we crave others' attention and adoration, especially during these times when we seldom see people face-to-face due to certain restrictions. So, what we do is we try to show off at times. We try to be vulnerable to other people to boost our self-esteem and connect with other people.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Key to Success: Let Go of What's Not Meant For You

Most of us have an image in our mind of how our life should go. We make a picture of how it would look like or plan on what we should do for us to achieve our goals. But life as it is, it gives you bumps along the way which makes you stumble and fall. It causes you to feel like you are such a failure and that striving to achieve your planned goals is pointless. And this is when you start to question yourself and doubt your capabilities.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

7 Tips on How to Commit and Recommit to Your Goals

Setting new goals is a natural part of being human. We want to strive to be great! Whether it be goals that we set for our careers, family, or relationships, we get so thrilled when we start setting our goals. It feels exciting and motivating.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How to Cope with Life's Uncertainties

Life is uncertain. Uncertainties lie in almost every aspect of everybody's life. It is inevitable and especially unexpected. Uncertainty creates fear in our minds. It prevents one from taking risks due to the possibility that things might not work out. Thus, it prevents one from auditioning for that role, quitting the job they hate, joining a new gym, starting a relationship, and the list goes on.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy