by Amanda Jane Snyder

Should You Switch Up Your Workout Routine?

Or I guess a better question is do you workout the same way all year round?

Here are some benefits to changing up your routine, especially if you are an athlete or perform in athletic recreational activities at different times during the year.

The exercise regimen you choose, will depend on the season.

Most of my clientele are actor/singer/dancers, and the demands of their career varies based on the time of year. Whether it’s audition season, you just got out of a contract, or are currently performing, your activity levels vary, and therefore your workouts should vary as well.

It can be the same for general population depending on the demands of your career, or if you're involved with athletic extra curricular activities! You can also simply follow this cycle in a 6-8 week structure for maximum gains and progressive overload.

Workout Seasons

Athletes have their workouts structured based on what “season” they’re currently in for their specific sport. Each season should represent a different phase of HOW you should be working out or WHAT you should be focusing on in order to get the greatest performance in each perspective sport.

Let me explain in the context of an Actor. Because Actors are athletes after all.

off-season Amanda Jane Snyder

OFF-SEASON - just finished a contract, not many auditions.

Gym Focus: building strength and muscle through compound movements such as squats, deadlifts etc.

pre-season sport specific Amanda Jane Snyder

pre-season db snatch power Amanda Jane Snyder

PRE-SEASON- usually during audition season.

Gym Focus: performance specific exercises, power exercises, peak performance

in-season low volume Amanda Jane Snyder

IN-SEASON - In a contract or performance.

Gym Focus: low intensity/maintenance

post-season recovery Amanda Jane Snyder

POST-SEASON - immediately after contract ends.

Gym Focus: active rest such as yoga, walking, easy and fun things

This is just the foundation, if you’re in a Broadway contract that lasts 3 years you’re periodization is going to be a little different than the average *work during the summer - time off in the fall - audition season in the winter - prepare for your contract*. Some off seasons may last longer than others so prepare according to what works for YOU!

Actors and Dancers are ATHLETES. Start training like one to optimize your performance!

Hopefully this can translate to general population as well. If you’re just focused purely on exercising for health and maintenance, that’s okay too! But if we're looking for athletic improvement, try this cycle for maximum gains in your lifts and overall goals.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers but loves creating, exploring, and enjoying all things vegan and gluten free!