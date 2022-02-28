How to eat vegan and gluten free in Costa Rica

By Amanda Jane Snyder

Let's take a quick little trip out of Brooklyn, NY and into La Fortuna, Costa Rica, where I, as a vegan and gluten free person will show you what I ate and how I enjoyed the local cuisine of Costa Rica.

Breakfast Day 1:

fresh fruit and black coffee Amanda Jane Snyder

rice and beans with plantains Amanda Jane Snyder

Costa Rica is known for it's chocolate and it's coffee, so my best friend Dave and I took a chocolate and coffee tour where we made our own chocolate, saw how the beans were grown, tasted some fresh cacao, and watched how the locals brew their own coffee! When making my own chocolate, I did not add any milk or sugar! I like my chocolate bitter and vegan of course! Most commercial chocolate is loaded with so many additives that we lose the original goodness and many of the health benefits as well! I feel the same way about coffee! I'm truly able to taste the flavors of the coffee when I drink it black. And Costa Rican coffee sure is yummy!

How do YOU take your chocolate and coffee?

making our own chocolate! Amanda Jane Snyder

tasting the fresh cacao fruit Amanda Jane Snyder

freshly brewed costa rican coffee Amanda Jane Snyder

Next we had lunch at a local restaurant which was a traditional Costa Rican Casada dish. I got the vegetarian version which consisted of rice and beans, salad, roasted veggies, plantains, and a homemade corn tortilla.

vegetarian casada Amanda Jane Snyder

Next, we went on a hanging bridges tour hike which was willed with so many different wild life! Our tour guide was so knowledgable!

hanging bridges tour, la fortuna costa rica Amanda Jane Snyder

It was cool that Costa Rica was very gluten free friendly! Our hotel had a lot of gluten free options, but it was harder for them to accommodate gluten free and vegan if it wasn't rice and beans. After a day filled with rice and beans I decided to get the gluten free pasta for dinner.

dinner at hotel: gluten free spaghetti with tomato sauce Amanda Jane Snyder

rice and beans with smashed plantains Amanda Jane Snyder

Breakfast was more fresh fruit and another version of plantains. They seemed to have some variation of plantains every morning which was exciting! These smashed plantains were SO good!

hike to rio celeste! Amanda Jane Snyder

Lunch was included in most of the tours which was really nice. Usually that meant more casada. I of course got the vegan version again.

The chocolate tour got me super curious about the fresh cacao fruit. After the rio celeste tour I purchased a cacao on the side of the road to enjoy the fruit in it's fresh form.

fresh cacao Amanda Jane Snyder

The white outside is a tangy sweet taste similar to pineapple and mango, and the inside is very bitter! The inside is what eventually becomes the chocolate that we know and love.

bitter cacao Amanda Jane Snyder

The restaurant we ate at for dinner wad very accommodating. They removed the cheese and added a bunch of mixed veggies to our nachos. They didn't seem to fully understand my gluten allergy though considering they still gave me a flour tortilla for my cassava patty. I ate around the tortilla, luckily I'm not celiac, just gluten free. They also gave me mayo so I had to ask for regular ketchup.

vegan nachos Amanda Jane Snyder

cassava patty with fries Amanda Jane Snyder

Everything did seem to get super repetitive after awhile. Although the fresh food was delicious, there really weren't that many options outside of vegan casada. One lunch afternoon I ordered vegan tacos and they just put kale on corn tortillas.

breakfast Amanda Jane Snyder

Overall, I'd say the dietary experience in Costa Rica was a 3 out of 5. They were accommodating and their native cuisine was easy to make vegan/gluten free. BUT it did get repetitive after awhile of eating rice, beans, and plantains everyday. I loved the fresh fruit and the experience of tasting cacao and high quality coffee.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers but loves creating, exploring, and enjoying all things vegan and gluten free!