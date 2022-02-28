Brooklyn, NY

How to eat vegan and gluten free in Costa Rica

trainwithamandajane

By Amanda Jane Snyder

Let's take a quick little trip out of Brooklyn, NY and into La Fortuna, Costa Rica, where I, as a vegan and gluten free person will show you what I ate and how I enjoyed the local cuisine of Costa Rica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJuVv_0eRIv3Kb00
Amanda Jane Snyder

Breakfast Day 1:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KomJA_0eRIv3Kb00
fresh fruit and black coffeeAmanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZqW1_0eRIv3Kb00
rice and beans with plantainsAmanda Jane Snyder

Costa Rica is known for it's chocolate and it's coffee, so my best friend Dave and I took a chocolate and coffee tour where we made our own chocolate, saw how the beans were grown, tasted some fresh cacao, and watched how the locals brew their own coffee! When making my own chocolate, I did not add any milk or sugar! I like my chocolate bitter and vegan of course! Most commercial chocolate is loaded with so many additives that we lose the original goodness and many of the health benefits as well! I feel the same way about coffee! I'm truly able to taste the flavors of the coffee when I drink it black. And Costa Rican coffee sure is yummy!

How do YOU take your chocolate and coffee?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpA89_0eRIv3Kb00
making our own chocolate!Amanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8fO3_0eRIv3Kb00
tasting the fresh cacao fruitAmanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRPoy_0eRIv3Kb00
freshly brewed costa rican coffeeAmanda Jane Snyder

Next we had lunch at a local restaurant which was a traditional Costa Rican Casada dish. I got the vegetarian version which consisted of rice and beans, salad, roasted veggies, plantains, and a homemade corn tortilla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXO6F_0eRIv3Kb00
vegetarian casadaAmanda Jane Snyder

Next, we went on a hanging bridges tour hike which was willed with so many different wild life! Our tour guide was so knowledgable!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9uOE_0eRIv3Kb00
hanging bridges tour, la fortuna costa ricaAmanda Jane Snyder

It was cool that Costa Rica was very gluten free friendly! Our hotel had a lot of gluten free options, but it was harder for them to accommodate gluten free and vegan if it wasn't rice and beans. After a day filled with rice and beans I decided to get the gluten free pasta for dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8T4u_0eRIv3Kb00
dinner at hotel: gluten free spaghetti with tomato sauceAmanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wZN5_0eRIv3Kb00
rice and beans with smashed plantainsAmanda Jane Snyder

Breakfast was more fresh fruit and another version of plantains. They seemed to have some variation of plantains every morning which was exciting! These smashed plantains were SO good!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gz7ZG_0eRIv3Kb00
hike to rio celeste!Amanda Jane Snyder

Lunch was included in most of the tours which was really nice. Usually that meant more casada. I of course got the vegan version again.

The chocolate tour got me super curious about the fresh cacao fruit. After the rio celeste tour I purchased a cacao on the side of the road to enjoy the fruit in it's fresh form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWxzH_0eRIv3Kb00
fresh cacaoAmanda Jane Snyder

The white outside is a tangy sweet taste similar to pineapple and mango, and the inside is very bitter! The inside is what eventually becomes the chocolate that we know and love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKI76_0eRIv3Kb00
bitter cacaoAmanda Jane Snyder

The restaurant we ate at for dinner wad very accommodating. They removed the cheese and added a bunch of mixed veggies to our nachos. They didn't seem to fully understand my gluten allergy though considering they still gave me a flour tortilla for my cassava patty. I ate around the tortilla, luckily I'm not celiac, just gluten free. They also gave me mayo so I had to ask for regular ketchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gSwd_0eRIv3Kb00
vegan nachosAmanda Jane Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uq9xL_0eRIv3Kb00
cassava patty with friesAmanda Jane Snyder

Everything did seem to get super repetitive after awhile. Although the fresh food was delicious, there really weren't that many options outside of vegan casada. One lunch afternoon I ordered vegan tacos and they just put kale on corn tortillas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjIMZ_0eRIv3Kb00
breakfastAmanda Jane Snyder

Overall, I'd say the dietary experience in Costa Rica was a 3 out of 5. They were accommodating and their native cuisine was easy to make vegan/gluten free. BUT it did get repetitive after awhile of eating rice, beans, and plantains everyday. I loved the fresh fruit and the experience of tasting cacao and high quality coffee.

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan since 2016. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers but loves creating, exploring, and enjoying all things vegan and gluten free!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vegan# gluten free# vegan and gluten free# costa rica# vegan and gluten free travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Lifestyle/Mindset Coach! In the midst of the ever-changing fitness industry chock full of fad diets, Amanda uses her program ForeverFit to help clients find true success through habit change, routine, and making health and fitness apart of their LIFESTYLE! Amanda is powered by plants!

Brooklyn, NY
243 followers

More from trainwithamandajane

Brooklyn, NY

Should Your Knees Go Over Your Toes?

The majority of the fitness community tends to spread a lot of misinformation because of how low the bar is to enter as a certified trainer. As a result, some athletes, dancers, actors, and other individuals who rely on the fitness community for the success of their careers have their health, wellness, and careers compromised.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

A Technique Better than Passive Stretching

If you walk into any modern gym or dance room prior to class, the first thing you will see is people stretching as a warm-up. There are entire sections of gyms dedicated solely to stretching. Heck, these days there are even specific classes designed JUST for you to be passively stretched by a stretch therapist.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How to Prevent Injury

Repetitive action leads to repetitive injury. And by repetitive actions, I am referring to the repetitive nature of choreography, spin class, running, and all other things that most athletes and actors do. Aside from these, I am also talking about the repetitive habit of sitting all day, crossing our legs, hunching over a desk, carrying a bag on one side, or sitting on our hips as we wait for a bus.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The Best Strength Conditioning Exercises for Actors and Dancers

One of the biggest mistakes that many actors and dancers are taking in their health and wellness journey is exercising as if they are just part of the general population. Most of them take spin classes and HIIT classes, do yoga, or go to the gym and lift some weights here and there.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Be Healthy and Fit by Creating Sustainable Habits

Health and wellness are not the same as weight loss. Most people think that these are the same, that losing weight means being healthy. But you see, this is actually not true. One of the common misconceptions that most people have is that weight loss and having a nice physique is the basis of being healthy. Because of this, they make losing weight their goal instead of being healthy and fit. However, you can look skinny and fit still not be healthy at all.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Live a Happy Life by Learning from Your Failures

A lot of people associate happiness with success. Because of this, every time they fail at something, they always feel unhappy. And right away they consider themselves a total failure, which shouldn’t be the case.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

4 Things that You Can Do to Stop Seeking Validation on Social Media

Oftentimes, we crave others' attention and adoration, especially during these times when we seldom see people face-to-face due to certain restrictions. So, what we do is we try to show off at times. We try to be vulnerable to other people to boost our self-esteem and connect with other people.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Key to Success: Let Go of What's Not Meant For You

Most of us have an image in our mind of how our life should go. We make a picture of how it would look like or plan on what we should do for us to achieve our goals. But life as it is, it gives you bumps along the way which makes you stumble and fall. It causes you to feel like you are such a failure and that striving to achieve your planned goals is pointless. And this is when you start to question yourself and doubt your capabilities.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

7 Tips on How to Commit and Recommit to Your Goals

Setting new goals is a natural part of being human. We want to strive to be great! Whether it be goals that we set for our careers, family, or relationships, we get so thrilled when we start setting our goals. It feels exciting and motivating.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How to Cope with Life's Uncertainties

Life is uncertain. Uncertainties lie in almost every aspect of everybody's life. It is inevitable and especially unexpected. Uncertainty creates fear in our minds. It prevents one from taking risks due to the possibility that things might not work out. Thus, it prevents one from auditioning for that role, quitting the job they hate, joining a new gym, starting a relationship, and the list goes on.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Consistency Leads to Success

How we spend our days is how we spend our lives. You see, every day most of us follow a certain routine that we do from the time that we wake up until the time that we go back to our beds at the end of the day. This routine makes up our life and in turn our identity.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How to Achieve Your Goals as an Artist

We all set goals for ourselves. Most people set their goals for the New Year, looking forward to achieving them by the end of the year. But if you come to think of it, setting your goals is the easy part, the process of achieving it is way harder than you think it is.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How To Succeed? Quit Quitting.

During these trying times, a lot of us are struggling and on the verge of already quitting. Some lost their jobs or businesses, others lost several opportunities, and even worse, others even lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19 virus.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Subway or Ourway? Free subs, with no catch

On Tuesday July 13, as the Subway sandwich company gave away 1 million free sandwiches, Good Catch Foods was also giving away free sandwiches. What's the catch?. There is no catch! Literally.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Core Strengthening: A Must for Singers

I have always loved singing. It's actually part of me, being a theatre actor, seeing as I have a degree in Musical Theatre Performance. And ever since I have been in this industry, I have known a lot of singers. Each one of them has different ways of preserving and preparing their voices for shows.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Why you need to prepare for NYC theaters' re-opening!

I have always been into theatre arts. In fact, I have a degree in it! But just like any artist, I have struggled to reach my dreams. It even reached a point when I already doubted my capability. What's even worse was that I got injured and had difficulty moving and fulfilling my dream to be cast roles, the ones I had worked so hard to be in. Those were the times when I realized I need to do something and make some changes in my lifestyle.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Why You’ve Never Been Able to Shed Weight

because you've always been told you will be happier if you do. because you've always been told you will be more successful if you. because you've always been told you will find love if you do.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Fruit-Only Diet: Not a Sustainable Weight Loss Plan

Due to the pandemic, people were urged to just stay in their homes and do their thing there. But oftentimes, most people tend to become lazy at home which results in unhealthy habits, especially when it comes to eating.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Enjoy Hot Girl Summer and be Taken Seriously in Summer 2021

Enjoy Hot Girl Summer and be Taken Seriously in Summer 2021. Summer 2021 is HERE! Vaccines have been injected, weather is warming up, and after being cooped up all of 2020, most people have one thing on their minds. It's time for HGS (Hot Girl Summer).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy