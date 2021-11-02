Should Your Knees Go Over Your Toes?

by Amanda Jane Snyder

The majority of the fitness community tends to spread a lot of misinformation because of how low the bar is to enter as a certified trainer. As a result, some athletes, dancers, actors, and other individuals who rely on the fitness community for the success of their careers have their health, wellness, and careers compromised.

For example, one of the common misconceptions is that when doing some squats and lunges, your knees should not go over your toes. But you see, you have been doing it all wrong!

So many people tend to follow this instruction, including fitness professionals! Little do they know that it is actually dangerous. Sad to say, I was a victim of this too.

This thought process and misinformation have led many people, including myself, to have poor ankle mobility.

What happens when you have poor ankle mobility?

It leads to pressure on your knees, which in turn leads to pressure and overcompensation of your hips.

What does this mean?

It means it could eventually result in not being able to perform at your best, or much worse, not being able to perform at all because of injuries.

Many actually think that athletes and dancers have strong ankles, strong knees, and strong hips. But in reality, it is often not so.

Did you know that female athletes are 5 times more likely to sustain a non-contact ACL injury than their male counterparts? Part of this is due to the anatomical shape and characteristics of the female body, and the other part is due to poor body mechanics. We have years of bad habits that we have to undo. And we have to do work on it or else we will not be able to perform well.

What would happen if we continued to follow all the other wrong information?

The best advice I can give you?

Make sure your instructors are qualified! If you're not sure, ask them! Fitness professionals should continuously be learning and continuing their education in order to properly serve YOU!

Amanda Jane Snyder is a certified FRCms from which the ideas in this article stem. She is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.