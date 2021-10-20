How to Prevent Injury

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Repetitive action leads to repetitive injury. And by repetitive actions, I am referring to the repetitive nature of choreography, spin class, running, and all other things that most athletes and actors do. Aside from these, I am also talking about the repetitive habit of sitting all day, crossing our legs, hunching over a desk, carrying a bag on one side, or sitting on our hips as we wait for a bus.

While many people don’t give these repetitive actions a second thought, or don‘t recognize the repercussions of repetitive choreography or exercise, this can ultimately become harmful if not addressed.

Why?

Because repetitive actions and motions lead to overuse of some muscles, nerves, ligaments and tendons, which eventually results in painful injuries.

Which ultimately can hinder us from performing daily tasks or performing on stage at our best. Thus, it is really necessary for us to take some preventive measures to avoid such pain.

And how do we prevent ourselves from getting injuries?

The answer is CORRECTIVE EXERCISES.

Corrective exercises are a set of exercises that seek to improve muscle imbalances, movement capabilities, decrease the risk of injuries, and even help in injury recovery. These exercises, if done correctly and if tailored to an individual based on his daily activities, can greatly help improve their performance, especially in the things that they do in their day-to-day life.

Some of the corrective exercises use different equipment like elastic bands, free weights, foam rollers, and even as simple as golf or tennis balls. However, there are a lot of corrective exercises that don't.

As such, wherever I go, if it is possible, I make sure to do some of these exercises. Just like recently, I did corrective exercises while at the airport. Because why not?

Doing corrective exercises while waiting for my flight is way better than just sitting for hours doing nothing that benefits my well-being.

You see, as a Performance and Strength and Conditioning Coach, I always encourage my clients to have daily corrective exercise practice and I do it as well.

Corrective exercises have been the majority of my training these days. I also apply it in the training that my clients do. Because without these exercises, we can’t lunge, jump, run, leap, turn, or squat efficiently.

So, as advice, instead of just merely aiming for fitness goals, consider incorporating some corrective exercises into your workout routines for better performance.

It's your choice, either use corrective exercises to improve your overall fitness or lose your ability to perform efficiently because of neglect.

Use it or lose it!

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

