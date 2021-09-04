Key to Success: Let Go of What's Not Meant For You

by Amanda Jane Snyder

Most of us have an image in our mind of how our life should go. We make a picture of how it would look like or plan on what we should do for us to achieve our goals. But life as it is, it gives you bumps along the way which makes you stumble and fall. It causes you to feel like you are such a failure and that striving to achieve your planned goals is pointless. And this is when you start to question yourself and doubt your capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2WGd_0bi5yiXk00
Amanda Jane Snyder

We tend to think that we are so unique, that we are different from the rest, and this can make us feel isolated and alone. But you should know that you are never alone because we are all one.

What do I mean by this?

I mean that we are all rooted in the same stuff. That no matter how different you may think you are from the rest of this world, there is always one thing that makes all of us the same. And that is we share the same emotional experience because we are all HUMANS.

As human beings, we get to live and interact with the world around us. We experience different kinds of stuff. We get positive emotions in things that are pleasant and negative ones from things that are not pleasing to us. That is how life is.

But as soon as we get stuck in the idea of individual pain, we get trapped in the perpetual cycle of suffering. It hinders us from achieving our full potential. It holds us back from reaching our success. And that is something that we should not let ourselves get into.

How?

First, you need to LEARN TO LET GO.

Your dream agent didn't sign you? You were not meant to be signed with them.

Your relationship ended? There is someone else who is a better fit for you.

You did not get called back for that role? That role in that production was just not meant for you.

The reason you’re in pain is because of fixed ideas that you as the individual invented and labeled as truth, and it didn’t come to fruition.

It didn’t come to fruition because the universe is conspiring for the whole. It is telling you that this is not your time yet, and this is not for you. Thus, LET GO.

But keep in mind that when the time is right, you will get what you have always wanted, even if you didn't know you wanted it. For now, just let go and be patient.

Second, you need to FEEL YOUR EMOTIONS.

Because of those fixed ideas that you have that didn’t come to fruition, you will feel a surge of different emotions. You may feel sad, mad, frustrated, disappointed, tired, and the list goes on. That’s part of being human.

When you encounter these emotions, don’t deny them or suppress them. It will only make you suffer even more. Give yourself time to feel those emotions.

Cry if you want to, shout if you need to. Let all those emotions flow. That’s how you slowly free yourself from pain.

Third, slowly MOVE ON.

Accept the fact that some things are just not meant for you. Remind yourself that you may not shine now, but the time will come that you will. Then eventually, get yourself back up and start moving forward. You wouldn’t want yourself to get stuck at your lowest, would you?

Also, start taking your past experiences as your guide in improving yourself. Use your unpleasant experiences as your motivation to become the best version of yourself. It is from our experiences and even failures that we learn what works for us and what doesn’t.

You see, the world is big and there are lots of possibilities. So don’t let yourself get stuck in one chapter of your life. Move on and learn to start anew.

Lastly, FOCUS ON THE PRESENT.

Letting go and moving on are your stepping stones for you to be able to start focusing on the present. History is history. We can’t do anything with all that has already happened. What’s the point? You are just making yourself suffer if you always hold on to your past.

Start focusing on the present. It is where you are now. It is not your past that would determine what your future will be, it is what you are doing at present that will.

Time left unproductive is wasted time. Thus, make the most at present and never stop trying to take little steps towards your goal.

If we keep all of these in mind, we can let go of the fixed ideas that we have set for our careers and our lives. It helps us slowly reach our goals and eventually the success that we have always dreamed of.

You see, there are a lot of pressures surrounding us in this world right now. Please remember that the pressure isn’t real. It is just something that we create in our minds and embed in our system. Thus, we have to change our mindset and refocus. That's how we become the best versions of who we are.

You see, there is still plenty of time and there is no need to rush.

Let go and let's live!

Amanda Jane Snyder is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Mindset Coach living in Brooklyn, NY. She has been vegan for 4 years. She specializes in Strength and Conditioning for Actors, Singers, and Dancers.

