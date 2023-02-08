Coyote Mating Season in Pennsylvania has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

Tracy Stengel

Coyote Mating Season in Pennsylvania has Begun — Keep Your Pets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zh8jy_0kgsHqcq00
Photo byY S/Unsplash

You may not realize it, but if you live in Pennsylvania, coyotes are nearby. They have been documented in every county in the state. Coyotes have an incredible ability to adapt in almost any habitat, from rural areas to urban areas like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Allentown.

The coyote mating season begins towards the end of January and lasts into March. Now, they are more active and increasing their range because they not only are looking for their next meal, but for a mate and a suitable denning site. During this time, they may be more aggressive.

Coyotes are opportunistic omnivores and will eat just about anything. It’s important to be extra cautious with your pets when coyotes are in your area. Small dogs and cats can be viewed as prey and bigger dogs can be perceived as rivals.

To avoid a negative encounter with a coyote, it is best not to make them feel welcome in your yard. Secure the lids on garbage cans, don’t leave pet food outdoors, and avoid overflowing birdfeeders that attract small rodents — which attract coyotes.

To protect your pets from coyotes, use a leash when taking them outside and don’t leave them unattended. Don’t let a fence lull you into a false sense of security. Coyotes have been seen easily leaping over a six-foot fence, they can climb a chain link fence using their hind legs, and can scale walls.

Coyote attacks on humans are rare, but they are becoming more frequent in areas where coyotes are being fed — intentionally or unintentionally. When coyotes associate the presence of humans with food, they lose their instinctual fear of humans. Examples of unintentionally feeding coyotes include fallen fruit from trees, garbage, or open compost piles. Neighborhoods, parks, and campgrounds are places where coyotes become habituated to humans.

At this time of year in 2020, a rabid coyote attacked a dog in York County. When the dog’s owner stepped in, he was scratched before chasing the coyote off. Later that day, the same coyote approached Paul McCue when he was in his garage unplugging his electric car.

“All of a sudden, I felt something pushing into the back of my legs,” McCue told Fox 43. “Then it started biting and scratching me.”

The next day, the coyote stuck again. John Seitz was cutting wood in his yard when the coyote ran up his driveway and headed straight for him. Seitz jumped in his truck and headed down the road to warn his brother. The coyote followed him and headed to the front door. Then, Seitz ended up taking the coyote out.

In December 2018, Marcia Foster, 45, was out for a run with her friend, Sheri. “Before I knew it, I was thrown down to the ground and I felt something grab my calf and I looked back and there was a coyote on my leg,” Foster told Fox 4 News.

When Foster tried to get up, the coyote lunged again and began playing tug-of-war with her leg. Sheri jumped into help, but the coyote was relentless. Then, Michael Harvey, a motorist, pulled over and helped scare it off.

“The look in his eyes, it was intently looking at me like it wanted its meal and I was its prey,” Foster said.

Coyotes are shy, but curious. It’s important for them (and us) to be instinctually wary of humans. That’s why it is vital people never try to feed, pet, or tame them. If a coyote gets too close, don’t run. Instead, look it in the eye and back away. Make noise and wave your arms.

If you come across a coyote unfazed by humans or exhibiting aggressive behavior such as stalking, growling, or chasing, call 911. Remember, a coyote is wild and can be unpredictable. Treat those you encounter with caution and respect.

If you have tips to deter coyotes from getting too close to you or your pets, I’d love to read your advice in the comments!

