Coyote Mating Season in Texas has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgLzi_0kfeeMpi00
Photo byDavid Nieto/Unsplash

The coyote breeding season peaks in Texas around Valentine’s Day. During this time, they are more active and aggressive, making coyote-human encounters more likely. In addition to hunting for food, they are searching for a mate, and the females are searching for a suitable den.

Coyotes can be found in every county of Texas. The adaptable omnivore can thrive in rural areas or urban areas like Houston, El Paso, Austin, and San Antonio.

For the past decade, coyote attacks on domestic animals and humans are on the rise. This may be the fault of humans who feed them, which diminishes their instinctive fear of humans. While coyotes may look like a medium-sized dog, it’s important to remember they are a wild animal.

In May 2022, two-year-old Landon “Knox” Thomas of Dallas was dragged off his porch by a coyote. When his five-year-old brother called to his mother for help, she ran to the door and saw her little boy’s head in a coyote’s mouth.

Knox was hospitalized and in critical condition due to neck lacerations. He also had a hairline jaw fracture as well as bruises and scratches. Knox endured hours of surgery before recovering from the attack.

It was widely reported people in Knox’s neighborhood were feeding and petting coyotes. Days after the attack, a woman was walking her dog when a coyote crossed the street and approached them. In a press conference, Adam Henry, USDA Wildlife Agent, said the coyote closed in within 15 to 20 feet of them “before action was taken.” It is believed to be the coyote that attacked Knox.

It’s wise to discourage coyotes from your yard. Make sure trash lids are secure, don’t leave pet food outside, and be mindful that overflowing birdfeeders attract small rodents, which attract coyotes.

To protect your pets from coyotes, use a leash when taking them outside and don’t leave them unattended. A cat pole can be an effective escape route for a cat. The pole is made of 4” x 4” piece of wood that is 10 to 12 feet high. A cat can climb it, but a coyote cannot.

Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by a property fence. Coyotes can easily jump a 6-foot fence. It’s dangerous to underestimate a coyote. They can scale walls, run up to 40 mph, and swim at least a half mile.

Recently, ranchers in East Texas reported coyotes were attacking their calves. Every year, the presence of coyotes causes large economic losses for ranchers because they attack a significant number of livestock.

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when walking your dog. Small dogs can be viewed as prey and large dogs may be perceived as a threat.

There have been incidences of joggers being chased in Fort Worth. If a coyote gets too close, don’t run. Instead, look it in the eye and back away. Make noise and wave your arms.

If you come across a coyote unfazed by humans or exhibiting aggressive behavior such as stalking, growling, or chasing, report it to your local authorities. Dallas has established a Coyote Hotline to track and monitor coyotes. If you live in the Dallas area, call (469) 676–9813 to report a coyote sighting. To report an aggressive coyote, call 911.

Remember, a coyote is wild and can be unpredictable. Treat those you encounter with caution and respect.

If you have tips to deter coyotes from getting too close to you or your pets, I’d love to read your advice in the comments!

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor.

