It's Skunk Breeding Season in New Mexico -- Keep Your Pets Safe

Photo by Bryan Padron/Unsplash

Love is in the air for skunks throughout New Mexico and in their case, love stinks! From February to April, the usually solitary animals are feeling social as they search for a mate. While these creatures are out trying to get lucky, you and your pets may not feel so fortunate if you run into one.

Skunks are found in every county of New Mexico in rural areas and urban areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Rio Rancho. In 2018, the small town of Hagerman in southeastern New Mexico made the national news when it was overrun with skunks. A town ordinance was issued requiring residents to keep their pets indoors or in their yards while the skunk removal campaign was active. Those who didn’t, risked getting a citation.

You may not have seen skunks in your neighborhood, but you've probably smelled them. A skunk’s noxious spray can be detected up to a mile and a half away. The spray consists of a sulfur-based organic molecule called thiol. Thiols can be found in onions, garlic, and rotting flesh.

During skunk breeding season, the air may have more of a stench than usual. That’s because a female will aggressively resist any unwanted suitor with a vindictive squirt in the face.

Skunks have poor eyesight, causing them to be easily startled. There are several things you can do to avoid you or your pet being on the business end of a skunk.

Keep your dog on a leash and don’t let your pets outside after dark unattended. Make sure your pets’ vaccinations are up to date. Skunks are one of the highest carriers of rabies.

Don’t feed pets outside, enclose your compost, and secure your garbage can lid. Skunks are omnivores and will eat fallen fruit or vegetables from your garden. You may notice cone-shaped holes in your grass from skunks searching for grubs, one of their favorite meals. Treating your yard for grubs will deter skunks.

If you are a beekeeper, skunks may go after your hives. To protect your bees, keep hives at least 3 feet off the ground and consider installing aluminum guards around the base.

Skunks aren’t trigger-happy. They give fair warning before letting loose by hissing, clicking their teeth, and stomping their feet. Before spraying, they bend in a “U” shape, so their head and tail are facing their target. They can accurately hit a target 16 feet away. Skunks can reload and keep firing up to six times. It takes 10–14 days to refill their glands.

Dogs often don’t heed the warning signs. The yellow musk causes severe burning in the eyes and may cause temporary blindness for several minutes. If your pet is bitten by a skunk, see a veterinarian immediately.

As with all wildlife, it’s best to keep a respectful distance. In 2020, a rabid skunk attacked a human in De Baca County and the skunk tested positive for rabies.

If your pet is sprayed, mix together a quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, ¼ cup baking soda, and 1 teaspoon of liquid dish detergent. Apply generously and wait 5 minutes. Rinse. You may need to repeat as necessary. Use the mixture right away and don’t store it — it may explode.

If you encounter a skunk, try to remain calm. Make slow, quiet movements in the opposite direction. Don’t wave your arms or attempt to shoo it away.

Young skunks, called kits, are born blind and hairless in the spring. The little stinkers don’t have the muscle control to hold in their spray so they will often dribble it when they are walking. They don’t become skilled marksmen until they are about six months old.

Fun fact: skunks are immune to snake venom. They often eat poisonous snakes like rattlesnakes.

Have you had a negative encounter with a skunk? I’d love to hear about it in the comments!