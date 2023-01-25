Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

Photo by Dylan Mullins/Unsplash

Coyotes are on the prowl across the state of New York — not only for food — but for love. The coyote breeding season runs from late January to March in New York. As they search for a mate, they are more active, making coyote sightings more prevalent.

If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal. Coyotes are found in every corner of New York, including parts of New York City, Staten Island, and Long Island.

Coyotes use 11 different vocalizations including growls, huffs, whines, yips, and howls. They are more vocal this time of year as males and females fill the night air with calls and responses. Two serenading coyotes can sound like a large group because of the range of sounds they make. Each coyote has its own distinctive voice that can be heard as far as 3 miles away.

During breeding season, coyotes are on the move. They can explore ten miles of a rural area in one day, which is like walking from Wall Street to the top of Central Park. Coyotes can scale walls, run up to 43 mph, and swim a half mile or more.

Traditionally, coyotes roamed rural fields and forests, but as houses, buildings, and roads began to encroach their natural habitat, they have become common in suburban and urban areas. These highly adaptable animals have learned to survive in almost any habitat.

During breeding season, they become emboldened. While coyote attacks on humans are rare, coyote attacks on pets are not. Small dogs and cats are seen as prey and larger dogs may be perceived as a threat. If you feel coyotes are looking for love in all the wrong places — namely near your house or dwelling space, there are several things you can do to discourage them and protect your pets.

Coyotes are opportunistic with a keen sense of smell. While they prefer to eat small animals like mice, chipmucks, frogs, and birds, they also eat vegetables, and plants. To avoid turning your full garbage can into a coyote smorgasbord, consider keeping your trash cans indoors and not bringing them out to the curb until the day of pick-up. If that is impossible, a bungee cord over the lid could act as a deterrent.

Bird feeders attract small rodents and birds which may be a perfect area for a coyote to linger. Coyotes aren’t above eating birdseed and can wreak havoc on your feeding station. They are most active around sunrise and sunset but can be hunting or scavenging day or night.

To protect your pets from coyotes, use a leash when taking them outside and don’t leave them unattended. Coyotes often mate for life. The male will not hesitate to protect its mate if it perceives a threat. Don’t let yourself be lulled into a false sense of security by thinking your pet is safe in your fenced-in backyard. A coyote can leap over a 8-foot fence with ease and have been seen using their back legs to climb up fences.

Coyotes are shy, but curious. It’s important for them (and us) to be instinctually wary of humans. That’s why it is vital people never try to feed, pet, or tame them. If a coyote gets too close, don’t run. That will trigger their instinct to chase. Instead, look it in the eye and back away. Make noise and wave your arms. Try to make yourself look as big as possible.

If you come across a coyote unfazed by humans or exhibiting aggressive behavior such as stalking, growling, or chasing, report it to your local authorities or your regional DEC Wildlife Office. Remember, a coyote is wild and can be unpredictable. Treat those you encounter with caution and respect.

If you have tips to deter coyotes from getting too close to you or your pets, I’d love to read your advice in the comments!