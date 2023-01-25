Portillo's Make a Big Change to Protect Employees from Robberies

Photo by Leonard J. DeFrancisci/Unsplash

Portillo’s, an Oak Brook, Illinois-based restaurant chain, are famous for their Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and chocolate cake shakes. What started as a hot dog trailer in 1963, has become a 70-unit restaurant chain spanning across 9 states.

Burgers and shakes seem so wholesome — iconic symbols of Americana, but 2022 was a violent and dangerous year for fast food employees. The following is just a few of the many frightful situations they encountered across the country.

In February, police learned a gun had been drawn at a Utah McDonald’s when a customer became unglued because there was a mistake with his order. When police arrived, the suspect told his four-year-old child to fire a gun at the officers. The officer was able to push the gun aside as it was fired.

In November, a man threatened Burger King employees in Tampa, Florida with pliers while jumping over the counter and demanding free food.

In December, at a St. Louis, Missouri KFC, a drive-thru customer became enraged when told they were out of corn. He threatened the employee through the speaker box and then pulled up to the window with a handgun. The employee went out to the parking lot to continue the conversation and was shot.

Portillo’s has experienced its share of scary experiences, particularly with drive-thru employees being robbed. Michael Osanloo, Portillo CEO and President, announced at the IRC Conference earlier this month all 70 of Portillo’s locations will go cashless in the drive-thru lanes. The Portillo’s drive-thrus will accept all credit cards and the company is working on being set up to accept Google Pay and Apple Pay. Cash can still be used inside the restaurant.

“I’m sick and tired or hearing that we got robbed at so-and-so drive-thru. Somebody held up one of our kids with a gun, or somebody held up our kids with a knife.” Osanloo said. “I don’t want to put out team members in jeopardy.”

Just yesterday, a man was charged with a Portillo robbery that occurred July 20, 2022, in the Naperville area. Allegedly Soloman Marshall, 21, walked up to two female Portillo’s employees working the drive-thru and implied he had a gun. He got away with their company fanny packs containing almost $700. He reportedly patted one of them down further to make sure she didn’t have any other money on her person.

Portillo’s tested a cash-free drive-thru before implementing it company-wide on January 16, 2023. They concluded it increased employee safety and improved drive-thru times. “I don’t want to put these kids in harms way,” Osanloo said, “God forbid, somebody gets seriously hurt.”

The drive-thru makes up over 50% of Portillo’s sales. The dine-in customers represent 35% of sales. The rest comes from third party delivery, self-delivery, and catering.

Do you think all drive thru restaurants should go cash free for the sake of employee safety? I’d love to hear your opinions in the comments!