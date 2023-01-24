Wolf Numbers Remain Steady in Michigan -- What Does that Mean for Their Future?

Photo by Yannick Menard/Unsplash

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts a survey every other winter to ascertain the number of gray wolves in Michigan. The survey includes the Upper Peninsula, Drummond Island, Neebish Island, and Sugar Island. Isle Royale is not included because its wolf numbers are managed by the National Park Service.

Last week, the DNR released their findings of the latest survey done in early 2022. Approximately 631 wolves live in the Upper Peninsula, give or take 49. There are 136 packs with an average pack size of 4 to 5 wolves.

Are there any wolves in the Lower Peninsula? Not so much. Cody Norton, DNR Wolf Specialist, said, “Wolf presence has only been confirmed twice genetically in the Lower Peninsula in recent times — 2004 and 2014.”

At one time, wolves roamed the entire state of Michigan. Then, European settlers became the wolves’ demise. Michigan wolves were systematically wiped out between 1838–1960, most of them were poisoned.

In 1974, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put gray wolves under the protection of the Endangered Species Act. It wasn’t until 1991 that a confirmed wolf pack was found to be reproducing in Michigan.

Michigan biologists began collaring wolves in 1992 to learn more about them. Today, about 30 of the wolves in the Upper Peninsula are collared. The newer collars can collect up to 3 years of data before they stop working. Every spring, new wolves are collared by the DNR.

Through the years, Michigan wolves have bounced on and off the Endangered Species List. There have been several legal arguments debating whether they are thriving enough to warrant the loss of protection. Currently, Michigan gray wolves are protected. Many cattle and other livestock ranchers, as well as, sportsmen would like to see wolves lose that protection. The Michigan DNR has not stated a particular number of wolves the Upper Peninsula can support.

Michigan gray wolves, also referred to as timber or eastern wolves, prey on elk, deer, beaver, and moose. They can run 34 to 43.5 mph and are capable of chasing prey up to 3 miles for as long as 20 minutes. They hunt alone or in packs.

Wolves also prey on livestock and the results can be devastating. In 2016, Moraine Park Farms, owned by Tom and Tracy Dykstra, lost 35 head of cattle to wolves. That year in April and May alone, the Dykstras lost 16 calves. This was a big hit to one of the largest cattle ranches in the Upper Peninsula. The ranch received about $50,000 in compensation from an agriculture program initiated in 2012 to use taxpayer dollars to reimburse farmers for livestock killed or missing because of wolves, coyotes, and cougars.

After the wolves plundered and pillaged Moraine Park Farms, a bumper sticker became popular in the area. It depicted fake bullet holes and read, “Michigan Wolves: Smoke a Pack a Day.”

Love them or loathe them, gray wolf numbers remain stable in Michigan. Do you think they should still be protected under the Endangered Species Act? I’d love to hear your opinions in the comments!