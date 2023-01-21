Flash Fiction Friday: This Class Reunion was Anything but Classy

Photo by Lance Reis

Carl, my husband, grabbed my hand before my 30th Class Reunion invitation went in the trash. “Whoa! This could be fun!”

Carl didn’t understand. Our little town … our small class of eighty … no way!

I’d have to face Chrissy, the girl I’ve always had to compete with … the girl who always won.

Chrissy’s mother was the one who seduced my father when I was seven years old. My mother, a heartbroken housewife, let Daddy steamroll her in the divorce.

Afterwards, Chrissy would show off her designer jeans, new bicycle, and sneakers my father bought her.

By then, my jeans came from Sears Robuck’s Company, I didn’t have a bicycle, and my worn-out shoes didn’t have a “swish” on the side.

I seethed when Chrissy told me Daddy took them to Florida. “I even found a starfish,” she bragged.

When I married my first husband, Chrissy was invited, since she was essentially related. She wore a red, spaghetti strapped dress with a slit to her hip. Her plunging neckline went to the tip of her navel.

In the reception line, she gave me a perfunctory air kiss, then latched onto my new husband. She stroked his arm, clinging onto him like a barnacle as she whispered well-wishes and kissed him on the mouth with her blood-colored lips.

Who does that?

The kiss seemed to go on forever. Chrissy’s body smooshed into his like she was whipped cream to his nutty bar.

I nudged them. She flashed me a smile and gave him a we’ll-talk-later wink.

Yep. They talked later. Horizontally.

Hence my first divorce.

My second divorce resulted from a rebound from my first. My bad.

But now, I was forty-eight-years-old. I should be over any bitterness toward Chrissy and her mother. Right?

But this class reunion brought up all the resentment again. Tenfold.

I clung to my third husband. “I don’t want to go. It’s all too much.”

Carl stroked my hair. “She’s got nothing over you. We’re going to go, and you’re going to hold your head high.”

Reluctantly, I agreed. It was time I stood up to her, once and for all.

But here’s the thing. She’s all “more” than me. Taller. Blonder. Longer-legged.

After my hysterectomy, extra weight padded my short, stout body. I couldn’t touch my toes and climbing stairs gave me heart palpitations.

Chrissy had Botox, liposuction, was a Pilates instructor, and won “Mrs. Springville” last year at the town fair.

The pit of my not-nearly-taut stomach quaked at the thought of seeing her.

The night of the reunion, my husband folded me into his arms. “You’re a pint-sized dynamo.” He gave me a gentle shake. “You’re gorgeous. How can I convince you?”

My heart filled with love for this man. He was too handsome for someone like me.

Thank God for Spanx! I could barely breathe but that bodysuit took inches off my hips and waistline and lifted my girls so high I could’ve rested my chin upon them.

“Holy …” Carl was speechless when he saw me.

I twirled, heat rushing to my face.

Maybe, just maybe, I could be in Chrissy’s universe and not be kicked out like the planet Pluto, unworthy of her solar system.

At the reception hall, I pinned my graduation picture to my chest. Chrissy swooped in and introduced herself to Carl.

She entwined her arm around his, saying, “We’re family, you know. We sit together.”

I sat across from her and realized she was running her bare foot underneath Carl’s dress pants and up his calf.

I felt him tense.

I tried to act natural and engage her husband, the entrepreneur that cured cancer.

That’s not true, he didn’t cure cancer, but he was somebody important. The rage in me was building and clouding out everything.

As Chrissy’s toes reached my husband’s thigh, I thought I would explode.

Chrissy saw my discomfort and put on a sympathetic face. “Sweetie, are you okay? You look pale.”

Instead of driving my fist into her perfectly made-up face, I straightened my spine. “How’s Joey?”

She looked baffled. “Joey? You mean my eldest, Joseph?”

“Yes,” I said, smoothly, flipping back my hair. “Quite the skillful lov … I mean, lawyer.”

She straightened her swan-like neck, preening. “He’s wildly successful.”

“For sure,” I cooed. “I hired him for my last divorce.”

That was a total lie, but I liked seeing her squirm.

“And he’s certainly wild.” I fanned myself with my napkin and rolled my eyes back. “Our after-hour heart-to-hearts were what got me through it all. His house is gorgeous, but so comfy, ya know?”

She looked like she might faint. “You’ve been in his house?”

“Plenty of times!” My fingers skimmed over my neckline, and I got dreamy-eyed. “Everything he did to me was amazing!” I faked a cough. “I mean did for me.” I smiled sheepishly.

My husband caressed my face. “Thank God for that! Otherwise, we wouldn’t be together!”

I smiled, then rested my head on his shoulder.

Chrissy’s foot dropped off my husband’s leg and shriveled. Like rotten fruit off the vine.