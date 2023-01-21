Flash Fiction Friday: This Class Reunion was Anything but Classy

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMyu3_0kLcDWbN00
Photo byLance Reis

Carl, my husband, grabbed my hand before my 30th Class Reunion invitation went in the trash. “Whoa! This could be fun!”

Carl didn’t understand. Our little town … our small class of eighty … no way!

I’d have to face Chrissy, the girl I’ve always had to compete with … the girl who always won.

Chrissy’s mother was the one who seduced my father when I was seven years old. My mother, a heartbroken housewife, let Daddy steamroll her in the divorce.

Afterwards, Chrissy would show off her designer jeans, new bicycle, and sneakers my father bought her.

By then, my jeans came from Sears Robuck’s Company, I didn’t have a bicycle, and my worn-out shoes didn’t have a “swish” on the side.

I seethed when Chrissy told me Daddy took them to Florida. “I even found a starfish,” she bragged.

When I married my first husband, Chrissy was invited, since she was essentially related. She wore a red, spaghetti strapped dress with a slit to her hip. Her plunging neckline went to the tip of her navel.

In the reception line, she gave me a perfunctory air kiss, then latched onto my new husband. She stroked his arm, clinging onto him like a barnacle as she whispered well-wishes and kissed him on the mouth with her blood-colored lips.

Who does that?

The kiss seemed to go on forever. Chrissy’s body smooshed into his like she was whipped cream to his nutty bar.

I nudged them. She flashed me a smile and gave him a we’ll-talk-later wink.

Yep. They talked later. Horizontally.

Hence my first divorce.

My second divorce resulted from a rebound from my first. My bad.

But now, I was forty-eight-years-old. I should be over any bitterness toward Chrissy and her mother. Right?

But this class reunion brought up all the resentment again. Tenfold.

I clung to my third husband. “I don’t want to go. It’s all too much.”

Carl stroked my hair. “She’s got nothing over you. We’re going to go, and you’re going to hold your head high.”

Reluctantly, I agreed. It was time I stood up to her, once and for all.

But here’s the thing. She’s all “more” than me. Taller. Blonder. Longer-legged.

After my hysterectomy, extra weight padded my short, stout body. I couldn’t touch my toes and climbing stairs gave me heart palpitations.

Chrissy had Botox, liposuction, was a Pilates instructor, and won “Mrs. Springville” last year at the town fair.

The pit of my not-nearly-taut stomach quaked at the thought of seeing her.

The night of the reunion, my husband folded me into his arms. “You’re a pint-sized dynamo.” He gave me a gentle shake. “You’re gorgeous. How can I convince you?”

My heart filled with love for this man. He was too handsome for someone like me.

Thank God for Spanx! I could barely breathe but that bodysuit took inches off my hips and waistline and lifted my girls so high I could’ve rested my chin upon them.

“Holy …” Carl was speechless when he saw me.

I twirled, heat rushing to my face.

Maybe, just maybe, I could be in Chrissy’s universe and not be kicked out like the planet Pluto, unworthy of her solar system.

At the reception hall, I pinned my graduation picture to my chest. Chrissy swooped in and introduced herself to Carl.

She entwined her arm around his, saying, “We’re family, you know. We sit together.”

I sat across from her and realized she was running her bare foot underneath Carl’s dress pants and up his calf.

I felt him tense.

I tried to act natural and engage her husband, the entrepreneur that cured cancer.

That’s not true, he didn’t cure cancer, but he was somebody important. The rage in me was building and clouding out everything.

As Chrissy’s toes reached my husband’s thigh, I thought I would explode.

Chrissy saw my discomfort and put on a sympathetic face. “Sweetie, are you okay? You look pale.”

Instead of driving my fist into her perfectly made-up face, I straightened my spine. “How’s Joey?”

She looked baffled. “Joey? You mean my eldest, Joseph?”

“Yes,” I said, smoothly, flipping back my hair. “Quite the skillful lov … I mean, lawyer.”

She straightened her swan-like neck, preening. “He’s wildly successful.”

“For sure,” I cooed. “I hired him for my last divorce.”

That was a total lie, but I liked seeing her squirm.

“And he’s certainly wild.” I fanned myself with my napkin and rolled my eyes back. “Our after-hour heart-to-hearts were what got me through it all. His house is gorgeous, but so comfy, ya know?”

She looked like she might faint. “You’ve been in his house?”

“Plenty of times!” My fingers skimmed over my neckline, and I got dreamy-eyed. “Everything he did to me was amazing!” I faked a cough. “I mean did for me.” I smiled sheepishly.

My husband caressed my face. “Thank God for that! Otherwise, we wouldn’t be together!”

I smiled, then rested my head on his shoulder.

Chrissy’s foot dropped off my husband’s leg and shriveled. Like rotten fruit off the vine.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Flash Fiction Friday# Fiction# Relationships# Society# Marriage

Comments / 1

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
8K followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Michigan State

Wolf Numbers Remain Steady in Michigan -- What Does that Mean for Their Future?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts a survey every other winter to ascertain the number of gray wolves in Michigan. The survey includes the Upper Peninsula, Drummond Island, Neebish Island, and Sugar Island. Isle Royale is not included because its wolf numbers are managed by the National Park Service.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Coyote Breeding Season in Florida has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

If you live in Florida, you live in coyote territory. Coyotes can be found in all 67 counties of Florida. Their breeding season has begun and runs January to March. During this time, the males may be more aggressive. Pet owners need to be extra vigilant in order to keep their pets safe.

Read full story
23 comments
Virginia State

Coyote Breeding Season in Virginia has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

Coyote mating season in Virginia is from January through February and pet owners need to be vigilant. Mike Fies of Virginia Department of Wildlife warned, “The males may be a little more territorial in the breeding season.”

Read full story
10 comments
Minnesota State

Coyote Breeding Season in Minnesota has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

You may have noticed you are seeing more coyotes around lately. That is because in Minnesota, the coyote mating season is from late January through February. If you haven’t seen them, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and are Minnesota’s most abundant large predator.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Michigan. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.

Read full story
23 comments

Survey Shows Half of Dogs are Overweight -- Is Yours One of Them?

Many people across the country are repeating the mantra, “New year, new me!” as they hit the gyms and make better food choices to shed unwanted extra pounds. But another family member may need to trim down as well — namely the one with paws.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Legal Group Representing Fired CVS Health Nurse Says "Stop 'Woke' Corporate Madness"

Robyn Stader is a nurse practitioner with several advanced degrees. She worked for CVS MinuteClinic in Texas for six and a half years where CVS Health accommodated her religious beliefs — until they didn’t.

Read full story
5 comments
Darby, MT

You Can Stay on the 'Yellowstone' Dutton Ranch at the Real-Life Chief Joseph Ranch

Fans of the TV family drama series, ‘Yellowstone’, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch, John Dutton, are antsy to watch the second half of Season 5. They’ll have to wait a while. Paramount Network announced the remaining six episodes of Season 5 will not air until Summer 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, MI

A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor

A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.

Read full story
1 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: Garage Sale Revenge

Ashley blinked back hot tears. Rob had left, now it was time to move on. At first, there had been denial, then a soul-crushing sadness. She should be at the acceptance stage, but no. Today, she felt neck-deep in anger and bitterness.

Read full story
2 comments

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.

Read full story
30 comments
Logan County, AR

Statue of Mary Deterred Man Who Vandalized Church and Stole Ancient Relics from Touching the Eucharist

On the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, 2023, an intoxicated man pummeled the Italian-imported marble altar of Subiaco Abbey Church in Arkansas with a standard hammer and a sledgehammer.

Read full story
116 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: An Artful Love Story

Mark strode out of court and loosened the tie squeezing like a boa constrictor. He lifted his face skyward and gulped in deep breaths of fresh air. It was as if he’d been suffocating.

Read full story
Michigan State

Ex-Con Resigns as Law Clerk for Michigan Justice Before He Began -- Who is Peter Martel?

After taking office Sunday, The Detroit News reported Justice Kyra Bolden, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, chose Peter Martel, an ex-convict as her key aide. Just hours after the announcement, The Detroit News reported Peter Martel resigned.

Read full story
42 comments

Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?

Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

Read full story
60 comments

Golden Corral is Giving Away Prizes to Celebrate Their 50 Year Anniversary

Golden Corral is celebrating its golden anniversary today and to celebrate 50 years in the restaurant industry, they are kicking off 2023 with a sweepstakes. They are giving one grand prize winner a year of free meals at Golden Corral. Fifty lucky second-prize winners will receive a $50 Golden Corral gift card, and 50 third-prize winners will receive a $25 Golden Corral gift card. In order to be eligible, you need to upload a receipt to the Rewards app between now and February 19, 2023.

Read full story

Viral Video of Employee Forced to Use a Timer to Time His Break Sparks Micromanagement Debate

A video of a young man sitting in a car with a timer is going viral. TikToker CJ @unseriously captioned his post: Didn’t know I time travelled back into apartheid. Author note: In his quote below, expletives are replaced by blanks.

Read full story
3 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: The Wrong Person in the Right Place

Tabitha sensed something was off the minute she sat down at the Thanksgiving table. Her fiancé’s parents, Max and Meredith were hosting this year. Of course, they had help. Meredith couldn’t possibly cook a feast on her own. That’s what Mrs. Jacobs was for — she’d been helping Meredith with day-to-day activities for over twenty years.

Read full story
8 comments

Co-founder of Home Depot Blames Laziness and Glorification of Socialism for U.S. Labor Shortage

Bernie Marcus.Photo byRobert Hoffstutter/Wikimedia Commons. As the labor shortage in the United States continues, many experts have opined ‘The Great Resignation’ is due to the Boomer generation retiring, a talent and experience shortage from younger generations, job burnout, and a host of other reasons.

Read full story
553 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy