Survey Shows Half of Dogs are Overweight -- Is Yours One of Them?

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqCVV_0kJDHpk100
Photo byVanessa Serpas/Unsplash

Many people across the country are repeating the mantra, “New year, new me!” as they hit the gyms and make better food choices to shed unwanted extra pounds. But another family member may need to trim down as well — namely the one with paws. 

Obesity is the most common preventable disease in dogs. Studies show over half of dogs are overweight and that can subject them to serious health complications that could be avoided.

How to know if your dog is overweight

Sometimes it’s hard to gauge whether or not your four-legged friend is hitting the treats too hard. In fact, 9 out of 10 people think their pet’s weight is normal  — when it’s not

Does your pup look chubby due to fur or flab? Try putting your hands on the sides of their chest. You should be able to feel their ribcage easily under a small layer of fat. Think of how your knuckles feel on the back of your hand. 

A sagging stomach is another indication of obesity — and the stomach shouldn’t swing. If you look down at your dog and their body is shaped like a potato instead of an hourglass, it may be time to start thinking portion control. Their waist should be tapered, and their hips shouldn’t have a pillow of fat.

Overweight dogs have low energy and may sleep a lot. They also may exhibit labored breathing.

The American Kennel Club has information on the ideal weight range for different breeds. You also need to take into consideration the age of your dog. When in doubt, see a veterinarian. A healthy weight for one breed, may look different for another.

Health risks for overweight dogs

Obesity shortens a dog’s lifespan. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, extra fat can put a dog at a higher risk for various types of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. They are more likely to have joint problems, osteoarthritis, and kidney stones.

Everyone wants their dog to have a high quality of life for as long as possible. Don’t confuse extra treats and bigger helping as showing love. It is quite the opposite.

My dog is fat. Now what?

Our dogs are like us, in order to reach and maintain an ideal weight, exercise must become a priority. Take your dog for walks or to a safe leash-free environment whether it can run, play, and fetch balls or frisbees. The amount of daily exercise your dog needs depends on the breed. Your vet can help you decide which exercise regimen is best for your dog.

Diet is a huge factor in your dog’s weight problem, but don’t limit its food abruptly. Ease your dog into a healthier meal plan by gradually reducing its calorie consumption. Ease up on treats and table scraps. Do you portion out your dog’s food at certain times of the day or keep refilling its bowl whenever its empty?

Conclusion

As pet owners, we need to take personal responsibility for the weight of our dog. Keeping our dogs at a healthy weight can be as difficult as keeping our own weight in check. If you have trouble not rewarding your dog for being so cute every time it wags its tail or snuggles up to you, look into low-calorie treats or give them extra hugs instead of extra calories.

Let your veterinarian help you change bad habits and extend the life of your dog. Don’t be surprised if you get healthier as your pup gets healthier. That means more years of nuzzling, snuggling, and companionship!

Do you have tips to keep dogs in the optimal weight range? I’d love to read your advice in the comments!

