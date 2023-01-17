Fort Worth, TX

Legal Group Representing Fired CVS Health Nurse Says "Stop 'Woke' Corporate Madness"

Tracy Stengel

Photo byMarques Thomas/Unsplash

Robyn Stader is a nurse practitioner with several advanced degrees. She worked for CVS MinuteClinic in Texas for six and a half years where CVS Health accommodated her religious beliefs — until they didn’t.

In August 2021, CVS revoked all religious accommodations and fired Robyn in October 2021 for refusing to prescribe hormonal contraceptives or abortion-inducing drugs due to her Baptist faith. Now, Robyn is fighting back with a lawsuit.

Last week, her complaint was filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Fort Worth, Texas. She is represented by First Liberty, a religious freedom legal group. Robyn believes CVS is ignoring protections given to all U.S. employees outlined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act which as passed in 1964. It ensures employees cannot be discriminated against due to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. It states, “unless an employer demonstrates that he is unable to reasonably accommodate an employee’s or prospective employee’s religious observance or practice without undue hardship on the conduct of the employer’s business.

Robyn estimated about 0.2% of her patients asked her for a prescription she could not fill due to her faith. When she was asked, she would refer the patient to one of her in-store colleagues or to another clinic two miles away.

In a statement on the First Liberty website says, “CVS issued the wrong prescription by discriminating against her. At a time when America faces a health crisis, we need as many medical providers as possible. Companies should embrace — not exclude — compassionate and experienced professionals such as Robyn.”

First Liberty’s website also urges people to “Stop ‘woke’ corporate madness.” It adds, “Whether it’s in the boardroom or the break room, ‘woke’ corporate culture is a threat to religious employees.”

Robyn’s education background is extensive. According to First Liberty, she has a PhD in Education, Health Promotion and Human Performance, Medical Physiology from the University of Toledo Medical Center, and Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker University. From Texas Women’s university, Robyn earned a Masters in Nursing, Education, Family Nurse Practitioner, as well as, a MBA in Business Administration.

Through her lawsuit, Robyn is asking for CVS Health to accommodate her religious beliefs and to pay for her attorney fees. She is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages. 

Two other CVS Health employees filed similar lawsuits last year, one in Kansas, the other in Virginia.

Do you think it is right for employees to have to decide between making a living and staying true to their faith? I’d love to read your opinions in the comments!

# Health# Religion# Robyn Strader# CVS# Business

