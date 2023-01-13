Flash Fiction Friday: Garage Sale Revenge

Tracy Stengel

Photo byVelizar Ivanov/Unsplash

Ashley blinked back hot tears. Rob had left, now it was time to move on. At first, there had been denial, then a soul-crushing sadness. She should be at the acceptance stage, but no. Today, she felt neck-deep in anger and bitterness.

Ashley packed up the golf clubs and slapped on a mailing label. She’d gotten a good price. They were PINGs and the leather bag was signed by Rory McIlroy. She wrestled the package to her porch next to the pile awaiting pick-up.

Just in time, she thought, watching the big, brown truck turned into her driveway, wheel axles squealing. She waved to the uniformed man as she heaved open the garage door. The tables were set up in rows. She brought miscellaneous items out into the driveway to draw in potential customers cruising by.

The kayak wasn’t heavy, just awkward. She popped the hunting blind up next to the portable basketball hoop. The fishing poles were laid flat next to the tackle boxes.

Luckily, the neighbor bought the paddleboard last week. No need to have two.

It was only 9:30 and already early birds were strolling up the drive. No matter. She was ready.

She pasted on a smile and made her voice sound chipper. “Hi there! Everything is marked, but I will consider any reasonable offers.”

One woman veered toward the clothing.

Ashley called out to her, “All I have is men’s clothing.”

“I’m looking for my grandson,” the lady said, picking up a pair of cowboy boots.

“They’re ostrich. Practically brand new and bargain priced. As for the clothing, take whatever you want. No charge.” Ashley was feeling generous.

Rob loved material things and only bought the best. The big-ticket items had gone fast on Craig’s List and eBay.

Ashley felt intangible things were more precious. Stuff like love, trust, and honesty.

By noon, most of the items were gone. She’d announced on Facebook she was conducting an everything-must-go sale. She listed several “teasers” like Ray-Ban sunglasses, a meat smoker, and the drone. Those were the first things to go.

At this rate, she’d be able to shut the sale down early, get cleaned up, and meet the girls for happy hour. She called that a win-win.

Her skin prickled at the distinctive rumbling of a V8 engine. A blue metallic sportscar roared up the drive and screeched to a stop.

Rob jumped out of the car, red faced and scowling.

“Hey, Rob, what’s up?” Her tone was breezy.

Rob spread out his arms. “What in the actual –”

“What?” Ashley said, crossing her arms and tapping her foot. “I told you to get your stuff out of here months ago. You’re a little late.”

“How dare you!” His eyes turned into slits.

Ashley lit a cigarette, knowing he loathed the habit. “This ain’t no storage unit.” She held up a hand when he tried to interrupt. “It’s not my fault you’re a lying, cheating dirtbag. You just couldn’t resist that little tramp from your office.”

Rob massaged his neck. “I told you it was an accident!”

“An accident?” She snorted. “What happened? Did she trip over her high heels and knock both your clothes off?”

Rob mumbled some curse words. “You had no right to sell my stuff. No right!”

“I didn’t sell all of it! There’s a few T-shirts left, a couple ball caps, and mismatched socks.”

“You owe me, Ash!” He clenched his fists. “I paid your house payment for two years! I want every penny back. It’s not enough, but it’ll be a good start,” he growled.

Ashley blew a cloud of smoke in his face. “Nooo, I don’t see that happening. It’s my house. Consider that money your rent payment.”

“Oh yeah? I’ll see you in court! While I’m here, I’ll take the engagement ring back.” He held out his hand.

Ashley twisted the pendant on her necklace. “Uh, that’s not happening either. If you recall, you gave it to me for Christmas. According to the lawyer I’m dating now, that makes it a gift — therefore mine to keep.”

The two-carat diamond pendant sparkled in the sunlight.

“You melted it down? You’re dating a lawyer?” He started breathing hard.

Ashley stepped closer. “Are you hyperventilating? Should I call 9–1–1? Get a brown paper bag?”

“I’m not leaving without my skis,” Rob wheezed.

“Hmm … all your ski equipment was bought by your friend, Jake. Ya know, the one you always said you were out with when you were actually with her?”

Rob’s face turned grey.

Ashley smiled. “Oh! And I found that wad of cash stashed in your helmet bag. You were always hiding something, weren’t you, Rob?” She made a tsk-tsk sound.

“I can’t believe you did this to me!” Rob hollered as she sauntered toward the front door.

“Ditto,” she called, over her shoulder.

“I’m sorry! We can still work this out!” Rob cried.

She stepped inside and spun around, watching him run towards her. She let him get close, then whispered, “Not a chance!”

He opened his mouth to speak.

The door shut in his face.

She needed to take a shower. It was almost happy hour, and the girls were waiting.

