Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ov98_0kCSq9sF00
Photo byJuan Ramos/Unsplash

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.

Business Insider asked three career experts to name the worst majors for students hoping to achieve a stable career with generous pay. Brianna Doe is a marketing manager at Inventables. She is also a certified career coach and mentor for Arizona State University. Kelly Donovan is a career coach and the principal of Kelly Donovan & Associates, a nation-wide company helping people land a good job in a short amount of time. Ronnie Green is a retired career counselor for Jewish Community Services.

The experts advised against five degrees for those not planning on attending graduate school:

History — Doe suggested students have a plan of what exactly they intend to do with a history degree beforehand. For instance, if you want to be a librarian, professor, or lawyer, you will need to plan on graduate school.

Anthropology — If a student wants to be an anthropologist, they will probably need to have a graduate degree. Donovan said, “Most private-sector employers don’t have a demand for candidates with specialized anthropology knowledge.”

Philosophy — Doe doesn’t feel a degree in philosophy is of much use unless you plan on working in academia. She believes it is better to pair it with a graduate degree in order to make it easier to market yourself.

Psychology — Most high paying careers in the psychology field require a graduate degree. Donovan said, “You could still use your knowledge of human behavior to build a strong career in a field like sales, but you could also just earn a business degree and take a few psychology classes as electives.

English — Green said, “Majoring in English can be a smart move if you plan to be a teacher or writer, but it’s hard to carve out a lifelong career from this major without going to graduate school.”

The experts warned against five degrees because they don’t come with transferable skills and/or a degree may not be necessary to succeed in the field:

Acting or Theater Arts — You don’t need a degree to get an acting role. Doe cautioned that she mentored many new graduates who struggled to land jobs outside of the theater.

Film — Donovan said, “Racking up massive student-loan debt for a film degree is risky.” She recommended to consider getting the degree after you have already worked in the field.

Interior Design — Unless you plan on being an interior designer, Doe said, “You’re not going to get your return on investment.” She suggested getting a graphic-design degree instead. ut

Photography — You don’t need a degree to work in the field of photography. Donovan said, “You could take a few photography classes on an ad-hoc basis rather than going into debt pursuing a degree for four years.”

Civilization Studies — Unless you want to work in archaeology, Doe said, “There’s not much you could do with a major in civilization studies when trying to land a job because it is such a specific area of study.”

The final two degrees the experts named is perhaps the most surprising:

Communications — Most of the people who sought out career counselling from Green had a communications degree, which is hard to build a career on. Doe concurred. She said, “I’ve run into hiring managers, colleagues, and friends who really struggle to communicate the value of that degree.”

Marketing — There are a lot of career choices in marketing, but the field is constantly changing. Doe said, “You can’t even really read a book about marketing and expect it to be completely irrelevant by the time you’re done.”

Do you agree with the experts? Are you happy with your degree or lack of one? I’d love to read your opinions in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Education# Money# Business# Career# Society

Comments / 30

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
7K followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Flash Fiction Friday: This Class Reunion was Anything but Classy

Carl, my husband, grabbed my hand before my 30th Class Reunion invitation went in the trash. “Whoa! This could be fun!”. Carl didn’t understand. Our little town … our small class of eighty … no way!

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe

If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Michigan. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.

Read full story
21 comments

Survey Shows Half of Dogs are Overweight -- Is Yours One of Them?

Many people across the country are repeating the mantra, “New year, new me!” as they hit the gyms and make better food choices to shed unwanted extra pounds. But another family member may need to trim down as well — namely the one with paws.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Legal Group Representing Fired CVS Health Nurse Says "Stop 'Woke' Corporate Madness"

Robyn Stader is a nurse practitioner with several advanced degrees. She worked for CVS MinuteClinic in Texas for six and a half years where CVS Health accommodated her religious beliefs — until they didn’t.

Read full story
5 comments
Darby, MT

You Can Stay on the 'Yellowstone' Dutton Ranch at the Real-Life Chief Joseph Ranch

Fans of the TV family drama series, ‘Yellowstone’, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch, John Dutton, are antsy to watch the second half of Season 5. They’ll have to wait a while. Paramount Network announced the remaining six episodes of Season 5 will not air until Summer 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, MI

A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor

A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.

Read full story
1 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: Garage Sale Revenge

Ashley blinked back hot tears. Rob had left, now it was time to move on. At first, there had been denial, then a soul-crushing sadness. She should be at the acceptance stage, but no. Today, she felt neck-deep in anger and bitterness.

Read full story
2 comments
Logan County, AR

Statue of Mary Deterred Man Who Vandalized Church and Stole Ancient Relics from Touching the Eucharist

On the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, 2023, an intoxicated man pummeled the Italian-imported marble altar of Subiaco Abbey Church in Arkansas with a standard hammer and a sledgehammer.

Read full story
116 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: An Artful Love Story

Mark strode out of court and loosened the tie squeezing like a boa constrictor. He lifted his face skyward and gulped in deep breaths of fresh air. It was as if he’d been suffocating.

Read full story
Michigan State

Ex-Con Resigns as Law Clerk for Michigan Justice Before He Began -- Who is Peter Martel?

After taking office Sunday, The Detroit News reported Justice Kyra Bolden, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, chose Peter Martel, an ex-convict as her key aide. Just hours after the announcement, The Detroit News reported Peter Martel resigned.

Read full story
42 comments

Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?

Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

Read full story
50 comments

Golden Corral is Giving Away Prizes to Celebrate Their 50 Year Anniversary

Golden Corral is celebrating its golden anniversary today and to celebrate 50 years in the restaurant industry, they are kicking off 2023 with a sweepstakes. They are giving one grand prize winner a year of free meals at Golden Corral. Fifty lucky second-prize winners will receive a $50 Golden Corral gift card, and 50 third-prize winners will receive a $25 Golden Corral gift card. In order to be eligible, you need to upload a receipt to the Rewards app between now and February 19, 2023.

Read full story

Viral Video of Employee Forced to Use a Timer to Time His Break Sparks Micromanagement Debate

A video of a young man sitting in a car with a timer is going viral. TikToker CJ @unseriously captioned his post: Didn’t know I time travelled back into apartheid. Author note: In his quote below, expletives are replaced by blanks.

Read full story
3 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: The Wrong Person in the Right Place

Tabitha sensed something was off the minute she sat down at the Thanksgiving table. Her fiancé’s parents, Max and Meredith were hosting this year. Of course, they had help. Meredith couldn’t possibly cook a feast on her own. That’s what Mrs. Jacobs was for — she’d been helping Meredith with day-to-day activities for over twenty years.

Read full story
8 comments

Co-founder of Home Depot Blames Laziness and Glorification of Socialism for U.S. Labor Shortage

Bernie Marcus.Photo byRobert Hoffstutter/Wikimedia Commons. As the labor shortage in the United States continues, many experts have opined ‘The Great Resignation’ is due to the Boomer generation retiring, a talent and experience shortage from younger generations, job burnout, and a host of other reasons.

Read full story
553 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: Angel in the Snow

Ruby sat on the hearth in front of the flickering flames. Christmas tree lights reflected off the tears streaming down her cheeks. Her heart hurt, on this eve of the anniversary of her son’s senseless death. She tucked her lap blanket underneath her legs as if constructing a protective cocoon.

Read full story
Michigan State

Snowman Expert Gives Tips on Building a Fun and Creative Snowman

Snow is predicted in much of Michigan this weekend. Don’t let it make you feel frosty, get out and enjoy it! Go sledding, skiing, or build a snowman. If you choose the latter, try kicking your creativity up a notch and make it fun for the whole family!

Read full story
1 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her Disappearance

It’s hard to be a parent. It’s harder when your son is a suspect in the disappearance of his wife. John Warner is the father-in-law of Dee Ann Warner who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home since April 25, 2021. John Warner’s son, Dale Warner, is Dee’s husband, and has been under intense scrutiny from media and the community.

Read full story
65 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy