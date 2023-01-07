Statue of Mary Deterred Man Who Vandalized Church and Stole Ancient Relics from Touching the Eucharist

The statue of Mary overlooking the Subiaco Abbey Church's veiled Tabernacle. Photo by Subiaco Abbey

On the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, 2023, an intoxicated man pummeled the Italian-imported marble altar of Subiaco Abbey Church in Arkansas with a standard hammer and a sledgehammer.

“The altar itself had a very large hole in the middle of the slab that went all of the way through the altar and the altar had large cracks and chips,” the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “This is an act of desecration to the altar.”

Inside the altar were two reliquaries, or brass boxes, containing over 1,500-year-old relics that were sealed into the altar on March 31, 1959., the day Bishop Albert L. Fletcher from the Diocese of Little Rock consecrated the altar and church. Then, the vandal headed to the Tabernacle where the Holy Eucharist is housed. He removed the crucifix on top and took off the Tabernacle veil. Then … he had a (perhaps miraculous) change of heart.

“The Sheriff reported that the man had wanted to break into the tabernacle but had looked up at the statue of Mary and decided he couldn’t do that to her,” Subiaco Abbey said in a post on Facebook.

Some of the damage done to Subiaco Abbey Church's altar. Photo by Subiaco Abbey

Visitors interrupted the man’s desecration of the altar and reported it to the abbey and the police were called. Logan County deputies arrived, but the man was gone — and so were the two reliquaries.

Father Elijah Owens, OSB, the abbot of the monastery, told Catholic News Agency each reliquary contained relics of 3 saints each, dating back to 500 A.D. One contained relics of St. Boniface, St. Tiberius, and St. Benedict of Nursia. The other held relics of St. Tiberius, St. Marcellus, and St. Justina.

According to Catholic News Agency, Subiaco Academy, the nearby school of boys in grades 7 — 12 run by the abbey, was locked down as the investigation proceeded.

After police did an investigation of the crime scene, they left. Then, the vandal returned to the scene of the crime. In a statement on the Subiaco Abbey website, they said, “One of the monks spoke to the gentleman and it became clear he was the one who had done the damage.”

Jerrid Farnam, 31, of Subiaco, Arkansas was arrested Thursday afternoon. Inside his truck, police found one of the reliquaries holding three relics and a hammer and sledgehammer coated in marble dust.

Throughout the ordeal, the Benedictine monks who call Subiaco Abbey home, continued with their daily prayers.

The Subiaco altar before it was vandalized. Photo by Subiaco Abbey

Now that the gentleman has been caught and justice will proceed, may we also offer a prayer for him,” the abbey said.

Abbot Elijah Owens and the monks at the monastery will undertake the “Public Prayer after the Desecration of a Church.” The abbey said, “In accordance with the prescriptions, the altar of the curch has been stripped bare and all customary signs of job and gladness have been put away. Due to the extensive damage to the main altar, the monks will use a portable altar until necessary provisions are made for the repairs. UIOGD!”

For those wondering, UIOGD is an acronym of the Latin phrase, “Ut In Omnibus Glorificetur Deus,” which translates as, “That in all things God may be glorified.”

Yesterday, Subiaco Abbey announced on Facebook, the other reliquary and three relics have been recovered and returned to the monastery.