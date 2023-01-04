Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?

Tracy Stengel

Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons

There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615 Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

While some may say the lady overreacted, it can get a bit confusing. Some Texas Roadhouse restaurants such as the El Cajon, California, Altoona, Iowa, and Madison Heights, Michigan locations have ‘Homemade Mac & Cheese’ on the menu. The Texas Roadhouse menu in Miami, Florida goes a step further, claiming their ‘Homemade Mac & Cheese’ is, “The cheesiest Mac in town.” Things get hazy on the Tampa, Florida Texas Roadhouse menu. Under the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, it claims the mac & cheese is homemade, but on the ‘Sides’ menu it says their Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is unavailable.

On the Texas Roadhouse Twitter account, their bio boasts, “Made-From-Scratch Food, Made-From-Scratch Tweets.” On the Texas Roadhouse Fact Sheet posted on their website, it says, “Texas Roadhouse was founded upon providing fresh quality food for a value, which is why we make our food from scratch, even the bacon bits, croutons and dressings.”

Hmm … bacon bits from scratch sounds yummy. Is that enough to forgive them for serving macaroni and cheese (or is that macaroni and cheese powder?) that comes straight from the box? You decide.

If you’re still on the fence, let them try to win you over with one of their 15 varieties of Legendary Margaritas.

Texas Roadhouse is undeniably popular. They serve 300,000 meals per day and average 5,000 guests per week. Each location employs a butcher and a baker. The steaks are all hand-cut. Bread is baked fresh every five minutes to ensure it is delivered to the table piping hot along with their homemade cinnamon butter.

It may come down to a hard lesson learned. People must read the menu closely to avoid surprises. But then again, you can’t trust everything you read. After all, Texas Roadhouse wasn’t founded in Texas. Not even close. The first Texas Roadhouse restaurant opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana. And they aren’t based in Texas either. They are based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Do you think it’s a big deal many Texas Roadhouse restaurants serve macaroni and cheese you can make yourself at home? I’d love to read your opinions in the comments!

