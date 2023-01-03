Golden Corral is Giving Away Prizes to Celebrate Their 50 Year Anniversary

Photo by Ildar Sagdejev/Wikimedia Commons

Golden Corral is celebrating its golden anniversary today and to celebrate 50 years in the restaurant industry, they are kicking off 2023 with a sweepstakes. They are giving one grand prize winner a year of free meals at Golden Corral. Fifty lucky second-prize winners will receive a $50 Golden Corral gift card, and 50 third-prize winners will receive a $25 Golden Corral gift card. In order to be eligible, you need to upload a receipt to the Rewards app between now and February 19, 2023.

But there is more …throughout the year, Golden Corral will be announcing more exciting ways to win more fun prizes. It is a ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped them reach this milestone and made them one of America’s best buffet restaurants.

In a recent press release, Chief Executive Officer Lance Trenary said, “Golden Corral is able to reach our golden anniversary because of the passion our restaurant teams have for what we do daily and the commitment of our franchisees. Their tenacity, along with the relationship we’ve created with our loyal guests and communities, has created this success story.”

Since Golden Corral opened their first steakhouse in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973, they have been striving to make dining affordable for all families. Now there are 397 Colden Corral restaurants in 41 United States and territories. The great state of Texas hosts 55 Golden Corrals — more than any other state.

One of the secrets to their success is the way Golden Corral gives back to the community. They are family friendly. There are discounts for kids Monday — Thursday and children under 3 eat free. They are also strong supporters of the U.S. Military and Disabled American Veterans (DAV.) Golden Corral has given over 5 million free meals to active-duty military and veterans. They have also donated more than $12 million to Disabled American Veterans.

Their non-profit, Camp Corral, serves veterans and their families. Since 2016, almost 18,000 military children have benefitted from Camp Corral. The mission statement of Camp Corral is to transform the lives of children of wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes by providing camp, advocacy, and enrichment programs.

The vision statement on the Camp Corral website is, “One hundred percent of children that Camp Corral serves has a parent who is wounded, ill, or fallen as a result of their military service to our nation. Twenty-four percent of these children have more that one parent who has served, and more than 50% shared that no one understands what it is like being a military child. Having a wounded, ill, or fallen parent comes with unique challenges, like being a caregiver or traveling long distances for VA appointments. These children face hardships and make sacrifices beyond their years. They deserve specialized programs which provide them with the opportunities to build emotional resilience and transformational skills to live their best lives possible.”

Did you know about all the great things Golden Corral does for the communities they serve? Are you going to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary? I’d love to read your thoughts in the comments!