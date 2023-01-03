Viral Video of Employee Forced to Use a Timer to Time His Break Sparks Micromanagement Debate

Photo by Yogendra Singh/Unsplash

A video of a young man sitting in a car with a timer is going viral. TikToker CJ @unseriously captioned his post: Didn’t know I time travelled back into apartheid.

Author note: In his quote below, expletives are replaced by blanks.

CJ @unseriously said, “The ____? You can’t let me have 11 minutes? This the most ghetto ____ I’ve ever seen in my life. Tell me why I’m on my 10-minute break and my supervisor hands me a timer to time the 10-minute break.”

The video struck a nerve with people tired of being micromanaged, which Merriam-Webster defines as, “to manage especially with excessive control or attention to details." To date, the video has over 500K views, and many viewers are chiming in with their own experiences of being micromanaged.

Many recognized the timer as belonging to a popular coffee company. One commenter said, “Tell me you work at Starbucks without telling me you work at Starbucks.”

Another said, “When they gave me that at Starbucks, I felt like they wanted to get rid of me.”

One person included a face-palm emoji at the end of the comment, “Nothing more relaxing than watching your break fade away on a timer.”

Perhaps the wisest comment was, “When you get another 10 minutes, find a better job.”

There was also controversy in the comments as to when a break should actually start. Should it start once an employee gets to the break room or when they leave their workstation? What if it takes two minutes to get to the break room? One response said, “My break starts after my food is microwaved and I can sit down to eat it.”

@unseriously didnt know i time traveled back into apartheid 😭😭 ♬ original sound - cj

Erin Eatough, PhD., said in BetterUp.com, “Managers and supervisors who constantly look over their employees’ shoulders don’t build confidence in the workplace. Instead of empowering their team through effective feedback, these bosses like to keep their fingers in every piece of the workplace pie.”

Erin Eatough continues with, “Another damaging leadership trait of micromanagers is difficulty entrusting work to other team members. They don’t trust you to do the task right. This is not conducive to building trust in the workplace or making employees feel valued as members of the team.”

Aimee Brougham-Chandler wrote in an article for Breathehr.com, “Micromanagement is one of the worst, most damaging and morale sapping ways of managing people. It can seriously affect productivity, employee retention, and ultimately, damage people’s health.”

Have you ever been micromanaged? I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments. Also, when do you think a break start and stop? What can employers and employees do to negotiate a fair break policy that retains the dignity of the employee while not taking advantage of the employer?