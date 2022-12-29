Co-founder of Home Depot Blames Laziness and Glorification of Socialism for U.S. Labor Shortage

Bernie Marcus. Photo by Robert Hoffstutter/Wikimedia Commons

As the labor shortage in the United States continues, many experts have opined ‘The Great Resignation’ is due to the Boomer generation retiring, a talent and experience shortage from younger generations, job burnout, and a host of other reasons.

Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and co-founder of Job Creators Network, doesn’t want to hear excuses. Today, the 93-year-old billionaire told Financial Times he believes the reason is far more nefarious. He blames the glorification of socialism by “the woke people,” the news media, Harvard graduates, MBAs, lawyers, and accountants. Add President Biden to that list. Marcus named Biden, “the worst president in the history of this country.”

As men born in the era of, ‘The Greatest Generation,’ Marcus and Arthur Blank started Home Depot in the 70s with two stores in Atlanta after they were fired from a regional hardware store. They built it into a retail powerhouse through hard work, long hours, and perseverance. It cost Marcus a heart attack, five bypass surgeries, and an aortic valve replacement. Yet, Marcus doesn’t have any regrets.

Marcus seemed disgusted with today’s society. “Nobody works,” he said, then went on to say, “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy. I’m too fat. I’m too stupid.”

“Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot. Millions of people have earned this success and had success. I’m talking manufacturers, vendors and distributors, and people that work for us.” He added, “That’s the success. That’s why capitalism works.”

This isn’t the first time Marcus has had strong words for anyone he believes is trying to erode capitalism in the United States. In a message he delivered from Job Creators Network in April 2019, he said, “I want to start by saying something politically incorrect. I love America, I do. I love America because it’s the greatest country in the world.”

Marcus continued with, “Young people, especially, have been indoctrinated into believing that free enterprise is immoral because it enriches the greedy and depresses the poor. Even the word ‘capitalism’ is not politically correct to use. But the reality is that the free-market system has created the biggest middle-class population in the world. And while some may say socialism is well-intentioned, the fact is it robs people of their independence, their dignity, and their finances, leading to government dependence, suppression of ideas, and lower standards of living for those under its thumb.”

Marcus has been a vocal republican for years. In 2019, his support for Donald Trump sparked social media outrage and a call to boycott Home Depot, despite the fact Marcus retired from Home Depot in 2002 and wasn’t speaking for the company. It remains to be seen if his latest message will spark renewed social media backlash against Home Depot.

How do you feel about Bernie Marcus’ statements? Do you agree with him? Has our society gone soft or is Mr. Marcus way off-base? I’d love to read your opinions in the comments.