Flash Fiction Friday: Angel in the Snow

Ruby sat on the hearth in front of the flickering flames. Christmas tree lights reflected off the tears streaming down her cheeks. Her heart hurt, on this eve of the anniversary of her son’s senseless death. She tucked her lap blanket underneath her legs as if constructing a protective cocoon

Shane handed her a glass of wine and sat beside her. He sucked in his breath when his wife laid her head on his shoulder. It was the first time she’d leaned on him in a long time.

This year, their son would not wake up on Christmas morning. They had put him in his final resting place twelve months ago. It had been a stupid, senseless death. A shock. Totally unfair.

There were no presents under the tree. Shane and Ruby had nothing left to give.

“You okay, babe?” Shane asked.

Dumb question. Neither of them would ever be okay again.

She murmured something, then said, “Remember when he was little, and he thought he was growing wings?”

Shane chuckled. “Vaguely. He did it so we’d scratch his back, right?”

“He was worse than a puppy,” Ruby said, her lips curving upward on one side. “That’s when I started calling him my little angel.” She choked on a sob. “Isn’t that ironic?”

“Easy,” Shane whispered. “Don’t get all worked up.”

“It was all my fault! I made him believe his wings were actually developing. I told him so all the time!”

“No, Ruby. You can’t blame yourself. He wasn’t little anymore when he — ” Shane’s voice quavered, sounding very unsure.

“I made him believe the impossible was possible,” Ruby said, the bitterness in her voice cut through the room, sharp enough to shred wounded hearts.

“You were a good mom. Did the best you could.” Shane’s voice was weak. He stared out the window and grew silent.

Big snowflakes cascaded down, glittering in the moonlight and then piling atop each other, forming a silver-white layer of crystals that blanketed brown grass and dead leaves. In less than a half hour, everything looked fresh and new.

“I wanted the best for him,” Ruby said, her eyes clouded over. “That’s why I insisted we move out of the city. I didn’t want him growing up fast.”

Shane pulled her closer.

“But the evil still got to him, didn’t it? We couldn’t keep him safe.”

Shane shrugged his tired shoulders. “Drugs are everywhere, babe. We couldn’t follow him around every minute of the day.”

Ruby’s’ head snapped up and she shoved him away.

Wine sloshed out of his glass and slopped onto the carpet. He stared at her, wary.

Ruby’s’ eyes were crazed. “He died at home, Shane! He jumped off our freaking roof! Landed head-first in front of the picture window! Seventeen years old and he still thought he could fly!” She let out a hysterical laugh.

Shane tossed up his hands. “We’ve got to find a way to make peace with this, Ruby. We can’t live this way anymore. We have to believe he’s in God’s arms — that he’s happy now.”

“Oh, please! God is just another fantasy I taught our son! I’m such a fool!” She flung the lap blanket off and headed to their bedroom. Behind her, she left a cloud of pain, fury, and sorrow.

The next morning, Shane awoke to Ruby screaming his name. It sounded like she was in the living room.

“Nooo,” he groaned. This is how it happened last Christmas morning, when Ruby saw their son outside the window, his head twisted around like a broken bird. She had screamed Shane’s name for help.

Now, heart pounding, Shane rushed down the hall to calm her. But she didn’t appear grief-stricken. Instead, her eyes were merry and bright.

“Look!” she said, pointing to the glass.

Shane stepped closer to the window. In the exact spot their son died, the new snow had been disturbed. He blinked and looked again.

There it was, a six-foot snow angel with a wing-span twice of what it should be. The morning sun shone upon it and the silhouette appeared to be made of a million glittering diamonds.

“What? How?” Shane searched for footprints leading up to and walking away from the image. The snow around the angel was pristine.

Ruby cupped his face in her hands. Her face was more radiant than the North Star. “Maybe … just maybe … on this Christmas Day, the impossible is possible.”