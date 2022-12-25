Flash Fiction Friday: Angel in the Snow

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6Bq8_0jspGMwD00
Photo byTim Tiedemann

Ruby sat on the hearth in front of the flickering flames. Christmas tree lights reflected off the tears streaming down her cheeks. Her heart hurt, on this eve of the anniversary of her son’s senseless death. She tucked her lap blanket underneath her legs as if constructing a protective cocoon

Shane handed her a glass of wine and sat beside her. He sucked in his breath when his wife laid her head on his shoulder. It was the first time she’d leaned on him in a long time.

This year, their son would not wake up on Christmas morning. They had put him in his final resting place twelve months ago. It had been a stupid, senseless death. A shock. Totally unfair.

There were no presents under the tree. Shane and Ruby had nothing left to give.

“You okay, babe?” Shane asked.

Dumb question. Neither of them would ever be okay again.

She murmured something, then said, “Remember when he was little, and he thought he was growing wings?”

Shane chuckled. “Vaguely. He did it so we’d scratch his back, right?”

“He was worse than a puppy,” Ruby said, her lips curving upward on one side. “That’s when I started calling him my little angel.” She choked on a sob. “Isn’t that ironic?”

“Easy,” Shane whispered. “Don’t get all worked up.”

“It was all my fault! I made him believe his wings were actually developing. I told him so all the time!”

“No, Ruby. You can’t blame yourself. He wasn’t little anymore when he — ” Shane’s voice quavered, sounding very unsure.

“I made him believe the impossible was possible,” Ruby said, the bitterness in her voice cut through the room, sharp enough to shred wounded hearts.

“You were a good mom. Did the best you could.” Shane’s voice was weak. He stared out the window and grew silent.

Big snowflakes cascaded down, glittering in the moonlight and then piling atop each other, forming a silver-white layer of crystals that blanketed brown grass and dead leaves. In less than a half hour, everything looked fresh and new.

“I wanted the best for him,” Ruby said, her eyes clouded over. “That’s why I insisted we move out of the city. I didn’t want him growing up fast.”

Shane pulled her closer.

“But the evil still got to him, didn’t it? We couldn’t keep him safe.”

Shane shrugged his tired shoulders. “Drugs are everywhere, babe. We couldn’t follow him around every minute of the day.”

Ruby’s’ head snapped up and she shoved him away.

Wine sloshed out of his glass and slopped onto the carpet. He stared at her, wary.

Ruby’s’ eyes were crazed. “He died at home, Shane! He jumped off our freaking roof! Landed head-first in front of the picture window! Seventeen years old and he still thought he could fly!” She let out a hysterical laugh.

Shane tossed up his hands. “We’ve got to find a way to make peace with this, Ruby. We can’t live this way anymore. We have to believe he’s in God’s arms — that he’s happy now.”

“Oh, please! God is just another fantasy I taught our son! I’m such a fool!” She flung the lap blanket off and headed to their bedroom. Behind her, she left a cloud of pain, fury, and sorrow.

The next morning, Shane awoke to Ruby screaming his name. It sounded like she was in the living room.

“Nooo,” he groaned. This is how it happened last Christmas morning, when Ruby saw their son outside the window, his head twisted around like a broken bird. She had screamed Shane’s name for help.

Now, heart pounding, Shane rushed down the hall to calm her. But she didn’t appear grief-stricken. Instead, her eyes were merry and bright.

“Look!” she said, pointing to the glass.

Shane stepped closer to the window. In the exact spot their son died, the new snow had been disturbed. He blinked and looked again.

There it was, a six-foot snow angel with a wing-span twice of what it should be. The morning sun shone upon it and the silhouette appeared to be made of a million glittering diamonds.

“What? How?” Shane searched for footprints leading up to and walking away from the image. The snow around the angel was pristine.

Ruby cupped his face in her hands. Her face was more radiant than the North Star. “Maybe … just maybe … on this Christmas Day, the impossible is possible.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Flash Fiction Friday# Christmas# Relationships# Fiction# Family

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
6863 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Michigan State

Snowman Expert Gives Tips on Building a Fun and Creative Snowman

Snow is predicted in much of Michigan this weekend. Don’t let it make you feel frosty, get out and enjoy it! Go sledding, skiing, or build a snowman. If you choose the latter, try kicking your creativity up a notch and make it fun for the whole family!

Read full story
1 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her Disappearance

It’s hard to be a parent. It’s harder when your son is a suspect in the disappearance of his wife. John Warner is the father-in-law of Dee Ann Warner who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home since April 25, 2021. John Warner’s son, Dale Warner, is Dee’s husband, and has been under intense scrutiny from media and the community.

Read full story
65 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.

Read full story
55 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party Responsible

Dee Ann Warner and her brother, Gregg Hardy.Photo byParker Hardy. One look into Gregg Hardy’s eyes and you’ll see pain and frustration. It’s understandable. His sister, Dee Ann Warner, 52, was reported missing April 25, 2021, from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home. After an unsuccessful round of investigations from Lenawee County Sherriff’s Office, the case was finally turned over to the Michigan State Police August 1, 2022.

Read full story
20 comments
New York City, NY

Being a Rockette Takes More Than Bright Smiles and High Kicks -- It Requires Hard Work and Precision

The Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are an iconic part of the holidays in New York City. Since Russell Markert founded the troupe in 1925, they have performed in front of over 69 million people from all over the world. The Rockettes have been called, “athletes dripping in diamonds.”

Read full story
2 comments

Uganda Police Force Reports a Two-Year-Old Boy Survived a Hippo Attack

The Uganda Police Force released a statement about a registered incident of a hippo attack that occurred around 3 PM local time on December 4, 2022. Iga Paul, a two-year-old boy, was playing at his home in the Katwe-Kabatoro district of Uganda, about 800 meters from Lake Edward. According to their report, the hippo came out of the water and grabbed the little boy’s head, then swallowed half of his body.

Read full story

Flash Fiction Friday: The Difference Between Yes, No, and Maybe

Jessica’s mother liked to give cryptic advice. “Don’t end up a mindless twit like your father. He’s a yes-man! Now look at him!”. Jessica flinched. Her dad did alright as a chiropractor. After the divorce, he’d married someone half his age. They seemed happy. Happier than Jessica’s mother.

Read full story
White Settlement, TX

McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast Food

A new kind of McDonald’s by restaurant was announced earlier this month in White Settlement, Texas, outside of Ft. Worth. It is different than any other McDonald’s restaurant in the world and may be a sneak peek at how all McDonald’s will look in the future. This test restaurant strives to be more efficient and appealing for customers who are on the move in this fast-paced world.

Read full story
Macomb Township, MI

Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023

The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.

Read full story
29 comments
Orlando, FL

Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in Florida

This is Jazzy after her 7-year mysterious adventure.Photo byOrange County Animal Services/Facebook. In 2015, a five-year-old dog named Jazzy became spooked by the thunderous pops and booms of fireworks and ran away from her Texas home. Her family searched for her for a long time, to no avail. Jazzy had vanished. They were heartbroken, but never gave up hope.

Read full story
6 comments

Target Caters to Procrastinating Holiday Shoppers with Same Day Services and Last-Minute Deals

Maybe nothing is crossed off your holiday shopping list. Maybe you haven’t even made a list yet. No worries. Target wants to make the holiday season merry instead of scary. With their same-day services, you can procrastinate placing orders until Christmas Eve and still get your gifts within a couple hours. Target is also offering last minute deals now through December 24, 2022.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court Proceeding

Mark Weisberg and Dale Warner waiting to face the judge.Photo byTracy Stengel. The husband of Dee Ann Warner, who was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, finally faced a judge yesterday to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with five court orders. Dale Warner, dressed in a grey button-down shirt, black pants, and a black puffer jacket refused to comment before entering the Honorable Catherine A. Sala’s courtroom in Lenawee County.

Read full story
3 comments

Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu

The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.

Read full story
47 comments

Tom Hanks' New Coffee Brand Donates 100% of Net Profits to Support Veterans and Their Families

Tom Hanks portrayed a U.S. soldier in movies like Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump. While he isn’t a veteran, he has the utmost respect for those who have dedicated their lives to American freedom. Recently, he introduced his new brand, Hanx for our Troops, which sells coffee and packaged goods.

Read full story
219 comments

You Could Win a Free Meal and Get Your Tip Reimbursed if a Restaurant Doesn't Have Heinz Ketchup

We’ve all been there. You sit down in a restaurant and notice a bottle of generic ketchup on your table. Disappointment sets in. So much for getting fries. But now, with the help of Heinz, you can change all of that — and maybe even get a free meal.

Read full story
44 comments

Target Plans Big Changes in 2023

Target wants to give customers more of what they want — friendly service and bigger stores with thoughtful touches that will enhance the shopping experience nationwide. Recently, Target announced there will be 200 full store remodels and 30 new stores in 2023.

Read full story
181 comments
Michigan State

Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon

For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: Know the 3-Digit Number to Call When You're Having a Mental Health Crisis

For many, the holiday season is anything but jolly and bright. Getting the holiday blues is a real thing. Feelings of loss, anxiety, and depression may be magnified during the time of year everyone seems to be oozing toxic positivity. A 2021 survey concluded 3 in 5 Americans felt the holidays negatively impacted their mental health.

Read full story
3 comments

Flash Fiction Friday: A Reluctant Mother

Natalia, my best friend since junior high, got everything she wanted. All she had to do was ask. Can you give me a ride to my doctor’s appointment?. Will you raise my daughter, Chloe, if something happens to me?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy